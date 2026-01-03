أعلن البنك المركزي الأوروبي أن إقراض البنوك في منطقة اليورو ارتفع بوتيرة أسرع في نوفمبر الماضي مع زيادة القروض المقدمة للأسر والشركات.


وقال البنك، ومقره فرانكفورت: «إن القروض المعدلة للقطاع الخاص زادت بنسبة 3.4% على أساس سنوي، في أعقاب زيادة بنسبة 3.0% في أكتوبر الماضي».


ومن بين قطاعات الاقتراض، سجلت القروض المعدلة للأسر نمواً بنسبة 2.9% بعد زيادة 2.8%، وبالمثل زادت القروض للشركات غير المالية بنسبة 3.1% مقارنة بزيادة 2.9% في أكتوبر الماضي.


المعروض النقدي


وقال الخبير الاقتصادي في أحد البنوك بيرت كولين: «على الرغم من أن نمو الاستثمار كان مخيباً للآمال في عام 2025، فإن الإنفاق العام الأقوى من شأنه أن يعزز توقعات الاستثمار للفصول القادمة».


وأظهرت البيانات أن المعروض النقدي الإجمالي (إم3) نما بنسبة 3% في نوفمبر الماضي، متجاوزاً الزيادة التي بلغت 2.8% في أكتوبر2025، في المقابل تراجع النمو السنوي في المعروض النقدي الإجمالي «إم1» إلى 5% من 5.2%.