The European Central Bank announced that lending to banks in the euro area increased at a faster pace in November, with an increase in loans to households and businesses.



The bank, based in Frankfurt, stated: "Loans adjusted for the private sector increased by 3.4% year-on-year, following a 3.0% increase in October."



Among the borrowing sectors, adjusted loans to households recorded a growth of 2.9% after a 2.8% increase, and similarly, loans to non-financial corporations increased by 3.1% compared to a 2.9% increase in October.



Money Supply



Economist Bert Cullen from one of the banks said: "Although investment growth was disappointing in 2025, stronger public spending is likely to boost investment expectations for the upcoming quarters."



The data showed that the total money supply (M3) grew by 3% in November, exceeding the 2.8% increase in October 2025, while the annual growth rate of the total money supply "M1" declined to 5% from 5.2%.