أعلن البنك المركزي الأوروبي أن إقراض البنوك في منطقة اليورو ارتفع بوتيرة أسرع في نوفمبر الماضي مع زيادة القروض المقدمة للأسر والشركات.
وقال البنك، ومقره فرانكفورت: «إن القروض المعدلة للقطاع الخاص زادت بنسبة 3.4% على أساس سنوي، في أعقاب زيادة بنسبة 3.0% في أكتوبر الماضي».
ومن بين قطاعات الاقتراض، سجلت القروض المعدلة للأسر نمواً بنسبة 2.9% بعد زيادة 2.8%، وبالمثل زادت القروض للشركات غير المالية بنسبة 3.1% مقارنة بزيادة 2.9% في أكتوبر الماضي.
المعروض النقدي
وقال الخبير الاقتصادي في أحد البنوك بيرت كولين: «على الرغم من أن نمو الاستثمار كان مخيباً للآمال في عام 2025، فإن الإنفاق العام الأقوى من شأنه أن يعزز توقعات الاستثمار للفصول القادمة».
وأظهرت البيانات أن المعروض النقدي الإجمالي (إم3) نما بنسبة 3% في نوفمبر الماضي، متجاوزاً الزيادة التي بلغت 2.8% في أكتوبر2025، في المقابل تراجع النمو السنوي في المعروض النقدي الإجمالي «إم1» إلى 5% من 5.2%.
The European Central Bank announced that lending to banks in the euro area increased at a faster pace in November, with an increase in loans to households and businesses.
The bank, based in Frankfurt, stated: "Loans adjusted for the private sector increased by 3.4% year-on-year, following a 3.0% increase in October."
Among the borrowing sectors, adjusted loans to households recorded a growth of 2.9% after a 2.8% increase, and similarly, loans to non-financial corporations increased by 3.1% compared to a 2.9% increase in October.
Money Supply
Economist Bert Cullen from one of the banks said: "Although investment growth was disappointing in 2025, stronger public spending is likely to boost investment expectations for the upcoming quarters."
The data showed that the total money supply (M3) grew by 3% in November, exceeding the 2.8% increase in October 2025, while the annual growth rate of the total money supply "M1" declined to 5% from 5.2%.