أعلنت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا»، اليوم (السبت)، اندلاع اشتباكات ليلية عنيفة وتبادل لإطلاق النار في السويداء بين قوات وزارة الدفاع والقوات الرديفة من جهة، وعناصر الحرس الوطني من جهة أخرى، مع ورود معلومات عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف الطرفين.


وفقاً لوسائل إعلام سورية، استمرت الاشتباكات حتى ساعات الفجر الأولى، وشهدت استخدام الأسلحة الرشاشة الثقيلة والمتوسطة، بالإضافة إلى تبادل قذائف الهاون.


وتركزت الاشتباكات في محاور قرى وبلدات: المجدل-المزرعة، عتيل وسليم-ريمة حازم ولغا، منطقة النقل-ولغا، تل حديد-مساكن الخضر، ودوار الثعلة في شمال وشمال غرب السويداء.


وشهدت المنطقة انقطاعاً تاماً للكهرباء بعد الاشتباكات، ما زاد من معاناة الأهالي وضاعف تداعيات الوضع الأمني على حياتهم اليومية.


في غضون ذلك، نقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية عن مصدر عسكري قوله: إن الاعتداء على المزة في دمشق تم بصاروخي كاتيوشا أطلقا من منصة متحركة، وأن الجهات التي تقف وراء الهجوم لا تزال مجهولة.


وأكد شهود عيان إصابة امرأة بالهجوم، وهي في حالة متوسطة، فيما فرضت قوى الأمن طوقاً في موقع الانفجار، وتواصل تحقيقاتها لمعرفة ملابساته. وكشفت السلطات السورية، عن مكان إطلاق الصواريخ والمعدات المستخدمة في العملية.


وكان مصدر في وزارة الدفاع السورية، أعلن أن وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية فتحتا تحقيقاً حول إطلاق صاروخين على حي المزة غرب العاصمة دمشق مساء الجمعة. وقالت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في الوزارة لوكالة الأنباء السورية: «تعرّضت العاصمة دمشق لاعتداء غادر تمثّل بسقوط صاروخين من نوع "كاتيوشا" أُطلقا من أطراف المدينة باتجاه الأحياء السكنية في منطقة المزة ومحيطها، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من المدنيين وإلحاق أضرار مادية بالمكان».


وأضافت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال أن "وزارة الدفاع، بالتعاون مع وزارة الداخلية، باشرت التحقيق في ملابسات هذا الاعتداء الآثم، وتعمل على جمع الأدلة اللازمة وتحديد مسار الصواريخ ومصادر الإطلاق.


