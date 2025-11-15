The Syrian News Agency "SANA" announced today (Saturday) the outbreak of intense nighttime clashes and exchanges of gunfire in Sweida between the Ministry of Defense forces and allied forces on one side, and National Guard elements on the other, with reports of casualties on both sides.



According to Syrian media, the clashes continued until the early hours of dawn and involved the use of heavy and medium machine guns, in addition to exchanges of mortar fire.



The clashes were concentrated in the axes of the villages and towns of: Al-Majdal-Al-Mazra'a, Atayl and Salim-Rima Hazem and Luga, the Transport area-Luga, Tal Hadeed-Al-Khadr housing, and the Thala roundabout in the north and northwest of Sweida.



The area experienced a complete power outage after the clashes, which increased the suffering of the residents and compounded the security situation's impact on their daily lives.



Meanwhile, the Syrian news agency quoted a military source as saying that the attack on Mezzeh in Damascus was carried out with two Katyusha rockets launched from a mobile platform, and that the parties behind the attack remain unknown.



Eyewitnesses confirmed that a woman was injured in the attack and is in moderate condition, while security forces cordoned off the explosion site and continue their investigations to determine the circumstances. The Syrian authorities revealed the location from which the rockets were launched and the equipment used in the operation.



A source in the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ministries of Defense and Interior have opened an investigation into the launch of two rockets at the Mezzeh neighborhood west of the capital, Damascus, on Friday evening. The media and communication department in the ministry told the Syrian news agency: "The capital Damascus was subjected to a treacherous attack represented by the fall of two Katyusha rockets launched from the outskirts of the city towards residential neighborhoods in the Mezzeh area and its surroundings, resulting in injuries to several civilians and material damage to the location."



The media and communication department added that "the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, has begun investigating the circumstances of this heinous attack and is working to gather the necessary evidence and determine the trajectory of the rockets and their launch sources."



A Syrian military source reported that the attack on areas in the capital Damascus was carried out with rockets launched from a mobile platform, and the parties and means used in the targeting remain unknown. The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of rudimentary military devices used in the rocket attack on Mezzeh.