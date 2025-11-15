من المقرر أن يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي، الاثنين القادم، على مشروع قرار أمريكي يؤيد خطة السلام في غزة، بحسب ما أعلنت مصادر دبلوماسية، اليوم (السبت).


قوة استقرار دولية


ودعت الولايات المتحدة وعدد من شركائها من بينهم مصر وقطر والسعودية وتركيا، أمس (الجمعة)، مجلس الأمن إلى الإسراع بتبني مشروع القرار.


وأعربت الولايات المتحدة والسعودية وقطر ومصر والإمارات وإندونيسيا وباكستان والأردن وتركيا في بيان، عن دعمها المشترك لمشروع القرار الأمريكي الذي يعطي تفويضاً لتشكيل قوة استقرار دولية، من بين أمور أخرى، مبدية أملها في اعتماده «سريعاً».


وأطلق الأمريكيون رسمياً، الأسبوع الماضي، مفاوضات داخل مجلس الأمن الدولي الذي يضم 15 عضواً حول نص يشكل متابعة لوقف إطلاق النار في الحرب المستمرة منذ عامين بين إسرائيل وحماس، وتأييداً لخطة ترامب.


وأكدت واشنطن وشركاؤها في البيان، أن هذا جهد صادق، وأن الخطة توفر مساراً عملياً نحو السلام والاستقرار، ليس بين الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين فحسب، بل بالنسبة إلى المنطقة بأسرها.


إنشاء مجلس السلام


يرحب مشروع القرار بإنشاء مجلس السلام، وهو هيئة حكم انتقالي لغزة سيترأسها ترامب نظرياً، على أن تستمر ولايتها حتى نهاية عام 2027.


ويخول القرار الدول الأعضاء تشكيل «قوة استقرار دولية مؤقتة» تعمل مع إسرائيل ومصر والشرطة الفلسطينية المدربة حديثاً للمساعدة في تأمين المناطق الحدودية ونزع السلاح من قطاع غزة.


وعلى عكس المسودات السابقة، يشير هذا القرار إلى إمكان قيام دولة فلسطينية مستقبلية.


مشروع روسي منافس


بالتزامن مع ذلك، وزعت روسيا مشروع قرار منافساً على أعضاء مجلس الأمن، لا ينص على إنشاء مجلس سلام أو الانتشار الفوري لقوة دولية في غزة.


ويرحب المشروع الروسي بالمبادرة التي أدت إلى وقف إطلاق النار ولكنه لا يُسمي ترمب. ويدعو الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى تحديد خيارات لتنفيذ بنود خطة السلام وتقديم تقرير على الفور يتناول أيضاً إمكانية نشر قوة استقرار دولية في غزة.


ووصفت الولايات المتحدة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة بأنه «هش». وحذرت من مخاطر عدم اعتماد مسودتها.


وكتب المندوب الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز في صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أن «أي رفض لدعم هذا القرار هو تصويت لاستمرار حكم حماس أو للعودة إلى الحرب مع إسرائيل، ما يحكم على المنطقة وشعبها بالبقاء في نزاع دائم».


وحذر من أن أي انحراف عن هذا المسار، سواء كان من جانب أولئك الذين يرغبون في ممارسة ألعاب سياسية أو إعادة إحياء الماضي، سيأتي بتكلفة بشرية حقيقية.


غياب آلية المراقبة


وفيما يتجه أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي إلى تأييد مبادئ خطة السلام، تحدثت مصادر دبلوماسية عن وجود أسئلة عدة للمشروع الأمريكي، لا سيما فيما يتعلق بغياب آلية مراقبة يمارسها المجلس، ودور السلطة الفلسطينية، وتفاصيل تفويض قوات الأمن الإسرائيلية.


من جهتها، قالت البعثة الروسية لدى الأمم المتحدة في بيان، إن اقتراحها البديل يختلف من حيث الاعتراف بمبدأ «حل الدولتين للتسوية الإسرائيلية الفلسطينية».