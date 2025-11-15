من المقرر أن يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي، الاثنين القادم، على مشروع قرار أمريكي يؤيد خطة السلام في غزة، بحسب ما أعلنت مصادر دبلوماسية، اليوم (السبت).
قوة استقرار دولية
ودعت الولايات المتحدة وعدد من شركائها من بينهم مصر وقطر والسعودية وتركيا، أمس (الجمعة)، مجلس الأمن إلى الإسراع بتبني مشروع القرار.
وأعربت الولايات المتحدة والسعودية وقطر ومصر والإمارات وإندونيسيا وباكستان والأردن وتركيا في بيان، عن دعمها المشترك لمشروع القرار الأمريكي الذي يعطي تفويضاً لتشكيل قوة استقرار دولية، من بين أمور أخرى، مبدية أملها في اعتماده «سريعاً».
وأطلق الأمريكيون رسمياً، الأسبوع الماضي، مفاوضات داخل مجلس الأمن الدولي الذي يضم 15 عضواً حول نص يشكل متابعة لوقف إطلاق النار في الحرب المستمرة منذ عامين بين إسرائيل وحماس، وتأييداً لخطة ترامب.
وأكدت واشنطن وشركاؤها في البيان، أن هذا جهد صادق، وأن الخطة توفر مساراً عملياً نحو السلام والاستقرار، ليس بين الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين فحسب، بل بالنسبة إلى المنطقة بأسرها.
إنشاء مجلس السلام
يرحب مشروع القرار بإنشاء مجلس السلام، وهو هيئة حكم انتقالي لغزة سيترأسها ترامب نظرياً، على أن تستمر ولايتها حتى نهاية عام 2027.
ويخول القرار الدول الأعضاء تشكيل «قوة استقرار دولية مؤقتة» تعمل مع إسرائيل ومصر والشرطة الفلسطينية المدربة حديثاً للمساعدة في تأمين المناطق الحدودية ونزع السلاح من قطاع غزة.
وعلى عكس المسودات السابقة، يشير هذا القرار إلى إمكان قيام دولة فلسطينية مستقبلية.
مشروع روسي منافس
بالتزامن مع ذلك، وزعت روسيا مشروع قرار منافساً على أعضاء مجلس الأمن، لا ينص على إنشاء مجلس سلام أو الانتشار الفوري لقوة دولية في غزة.
ويرحب المشروع الروسي بالمبادرة التي أدت إلى وقف إطلاق النار ولكنه لا يُسمي ترمب. ويدعو الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى تحديد خيارات لتنفيذ بنود خطة السلام وتقديم تقرير على الفور يتناول أيضاً إمكانية نشر قوة استقرار دولية في غزة.
ووصفت الولايات المتحدة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة بأنه «هش». وحذرت من مخاطر عدم اعتماد مسودتها.
وكتب المندوب الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز في صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أن «أي رفض لدعم هذا القرار هو تصويت لاستمرار حكم حماس أو للعودة إلى الحرب مع إسرائيل، ما يحكم على المنطقة وشعبها بالبقاء في نزاع دائم».
وحذر من أن أي انحراف عن هذا المسار، سواء كان من جانب أولئك الذين يرغبون في ممارسة ألعاب سياسية أو إعادة إحياء الماضي، سيأتي بتكلفة بشرية حقيقية.
غياب آلية المراقبة
وفيما يتجه أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي إلى تأييد مبادئ خطة السلام، تحدثت مصادر دبلوماسية عن وجود أسئلة عدة للمشروع الأمريكي، لا سيما فيما يتعلق بغياب آلية مراقبة يمارسها المجلس، ودور السلطة الفلسطينية، وتفاصيل تفويض قوات الأمن الإسرائيلية.
من جهتها، قالت البعثة الروسية لدى الأمم المتحدة في بيان، إن اقتراحها البديل يختلف من حيث الاعتراف بمبدأ «حل الدولتين للتسوية الإسرائيلية الفلسطينية».
The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote next Monday on a US draft resolution supporting the peace plan in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources announced today (Saturday).
International Stability Force
The United States and several of its partners, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, called on the Security Council yesterday (Friday) to expedite the adoption of the draft resolution.
The United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey expressed their joint support for the US draft resolution in a statement, which grants a mandate to establish an international stability force, among other things, expressing hope for its "swift" adoption.
Last week, the Americans officially launched negotiations within the UN Security Council, which consists of 15 members, regarding a text that follows up on the ceasefire in the ongoing two-year war between Israel and Hamas, and supports Trump's plan.
Washington and its partners affirmed in the statement that this is a sincere effort, and that the plan provides a practical pathway to peace and stability, not only between Israelis and Palestinians but for the entire region.
Establishment of a Peace Council
The draft resolution welcomes the establishment of a Peace Council, which is a transitional governing body for Gaza that would theoretically be chaired by Trump, with its mandate continuing until the end of 2027.
The resolution authorizes member states to form a "temporary international stability force" that works with Israel, Egypt, and the newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and disarm Gaza.
Unlike previous drafts, this resolution indicates the possibility of a future Palestinian state.
Competing Russian Draft
At the same time, Russia distributed a competing draft resolution to Security Council members, which does not provide for the establishment of a Peace Council or the immediate deployment of an international force in Gaza.
The Russian draft welcomes the initiative that led to the ceasefire but does not mention Trump. It calls on the UN Secretary-General to identify options for implementing the provisions of the peace plan and to provide an immediate report that also addresses the possibility of deploying an international stability force in Gaza.
The United States described the ceasefire agreement in Gaza as "fragile." It warned of the risks of not adopting its draft.
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz wrote in the Washington Post that "any refusal to support this resolution is a vote for the continued rule of Hamas or a return to war with Israel, condemning the region and its people to remain in perpetual conflict."
He warned that any deviation from this path, whether by those seeking to play political games or revive the past, would come at a real human cost.
Absence of Monitoring Mechanism
As members of the UN Security Council move towards supporting the principles of the peace plan, diplomatic sources have raised several questions regarding the US draft, particularly concerning the absence of a monitoring mechanism exercised by the council, the role of the Palestinian Authority, and the details of the mandate for Israeli security forces.
For its part, the Russian mission to the UN stated in a statement that its alternative proposal differs in terms of recognizing the principle of "two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement."