The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote next Monday on a US draft resolution supporting the peace plan in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources announced today (Saturday).



International Stability Force



The United States and several of its partners, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, called on the Security Council yesterday (Friday) to expedite the adoption of the draft resolution.



The United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey expressed their joint support for the US draft resolution in a statement, which grants a mandate to establish an international stability force, among other things, expressing hope for its "swift" adoption.



Last week, the Americans officially launched negotiations within the UN Security Council, which consists of 15 members, regarding a text that follows up on the ceasefire in the ongoing two-year war between Israel and Hamas, and supports Trump's plan.



Washington and its partners affirmed in the statement that this is a sincere effort, and that the plan provides a practical pathway to peace and stability, not only between Israelis and Palestinians but for the entire region.



Establishment of a Peace Council



The draft resolution welcomes the establishment of a Peace Council, which is a transitional governing body for Gaza that would theoretically be chaired by Trump, with its mandate continuing until the end of 2027.



The resolution authorizes member states to form a "temporary international stability force" that works with Israel, Egypt, and the newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and disarm Gaza.



Unlike previous drafts, this resolution indicates the possibility of a future Palestinian state.



Competing Russian Draft



At the same time, Russia distributed a competing draft resolution to Security Council members, which does not provide for the establishment of a Peace Council or the immediate deployment of an international force in Gaza.



The Russian draft welcomes the initiative that led to the ceasefire but does not mention Trump. It calls on the UN Secretary-General to identify options for implementing the provisions of the peace plan and to provide an immediate report that also addresses the possibility of deploying an international stability force in Gaza.



The United States described the ceasefire agreement in Gaza as "fragile." It warned of the risks of not adopting its draft.



US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz wrote in the Washington Post that "any refusal to support this resolution is a vote for the continued rule of Hamas or a return to war with Israel, condemning the region and its people to remain in perpetual conflict."



He warned that any deviation from this path, whether by those seeking to play political games or revive the past, would come at a real human cost.



Absence of Monitoring Mechanism



As members of the UN Security Council move towards supporting the principles of the peace plan, diplomatic sources have raised several questions regarding the US draft, particularly concerning the absence of a monitoring mechanism exercised by the council, the role of the Palestinian Authority, and the details of the mandate for Israeli security forces.



For its part, the Russian mission to the UN stated in a statement that its alternative proposal differs in terms of recognizing the principle of "two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement."