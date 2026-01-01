أعلن الجيش الأمريكي، اليوم (الخميس)، مقتل 8 أشخاص في ضربات جديدة استهدفت 5 قوارب يشتبه في أنها كانت تنقل مخدرات على مدار يومين.


ولم تحدد القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية، التي تشرف على أمريكا الجنوبية، مكان الهجمات التي وقعت، خلال يومي (الثلاثاء والأربعاء).


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن الجيش الأمريكي قوله: إن 3 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم عندما ضُرب القارب الأول، بينما قفز الأشخاص الذين كانوا على متن القاربين الآخرين في البحر، وابتعدوا عن القوارب قبل أن تؤدي الهجمات التالية إلى إغراق القاربين، مبينة أنها أبلغت خفر السواحل الأمريكي على الفور لتفعيل جهود البحث والإنقاذ.


ونقلت تلك الوسائل عن مسؤول أمريكي، قوله: إن 8 أشخاص تركوا القاربين ويجري البحث عنهم، فيما ذكرت خفر السواحل الأمريكي، إنه نشر طائرة للبحث عن ناجين ويعمل مع السفن في المنطقة.


وفي بيان منفصل قالت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية أن قواتها هاجمت زورقين آخرين أمس، ما أودى بحياة 5 أشخاص يشتبه أنهم كانوا يهربون المخدرات عبر مسار تهريب معروف، ولم تحدد موقع الاستهداف.


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نُشرت مع البيان على منصة «إكس» قارباً في المياه وانفجارات.


وكانت القيادة الأمريكية الجنوبية قد نشرت، (الثلاثاء)، مقطع فيديو لهجوم، يظهر 3 قوارب تبحر على نحو متقارب، وهو أمر غير معتاد، وعلق عليها الجيش بأنها كانت في قافلة على مسار معروف لتهريب المخدرات.


وأشار إلى أنها كانت تنقل المخدرات بين القوارب الثلاث قبل وقوع الهجمات.


يذكر أن الجيش الأمريكي يشن غارات جوية في الكاريبي ضد قوارب يشتبه بارتباطها بمهربي المخدرات.