The U.S. military announced today (Thursday) the killing of 8 people in new strikes targeting 5 boats suspected of transporting drugs over the course of two days.



The U.S. Southern Command, which oversees South America, did not specify the location of the attacks that occurred on (Tuesday and Wednesday).



Western media reported that the U.S. military stated that 3 people were killed when the first boat was struck, while the individuals on the other two boats jumped into the sea and swam away from the boats before subsequent attacks sank the two boats, noting that they immediately informed the U.S. Coast Guard to activate search and rescue efforts.



Those media outlets quoted a U.S. official saying that 8 people left the two boats and are currently being searched for, while the U.S. Coast Guard reported that it deployed an aircraft to search for survivors and is working with ships in the area.



In a separate statement, the U.S. Southern Command said that its forces attacked two other boats yesterday, resulting in the deaths of 5 individuals suspected of smuggling drugs through a known trafficking route, but did not specify the location of the targeting.



Videos released with the statement on the platform "X" showed a boat in the water and explosions.



The U.S. Southern Command had released, on (Tuesday), a video of an attack showing 3 boats sailing closely together, which is unusual, and the military commented that they were in a convoy on a known drug trafficking route.



It was noted that they were transporting drugs between the three boats before the attacks occurred.



It is worth mentioning that the U.S. military is conducting airstrikes in the Caribbean against boats suspected of being linked to drug traffickers.