تعبئة عامة في السودان.. البرهان يدعو للانتقام الشعبي من «الدعم السريع»

The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced yesterday (Friday) a general mobilization among the ranks of the Sudanese Armed Forces, calling on all Sudanese capable of bearing arms to come forward and join the fight against the Rapid Support Forces, in a move aimed at strengthening military efforts amid escalating clashes in Darfur.

Al-Burhan made this announcement in front of a large public crowd in the town of Al-Sereijja in Al-Jazeera State, eastern Sudan, affirming that the rights of civilian victims who were killed by the Rapid Support Forces "will not go in vain."

In recent weeks, the fall of El Fasher, the last stronghold of the army in Darfur, to the Rapid Support Forces has led to reports of massacres and mass displacement, prompting the United Nations to call for an emergency session regarding the humanitarian situation there.

Al-Burhan confirmed the support of the Sudanese people for the armed forces, noting that "victory is near," amid fears of worsening the humanitarian crisis that has led to famine in multiple areas and the displacement of 13 million people since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023.

The civil war in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces led by Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 13 million people, making it the largest humanitarian crisis in the world according to the United Nations.