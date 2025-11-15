تعبئة عامة في السودان.. البرهان يدعو للانتقام الشعبي من «الدعم السريع»
15 نوفمبر 2025 - 02:49
آخر تحديث 15 نوفمبر 2025 - 02:49
محمد الصاحي (القاهرة)
أعلن رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان الفريق أول عبد الفتاح البرهان، أمس (الجمعة)، التعبئة العامة في صفوف القوات المسلحة السودانية، داعياً جميع السودانيين القادرين على حمل السلاح إلى التقدم والانضمام إلى القتال ضد الدعم السريع، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الجهود العسكرية وسط تصعيد الاشتباكات في دارفور.
وأدلى البرهان بهذا الإعلان أمام حشد شعبي كبير في بلدة السريجة بولاية الجزيرة، شرق السودان، مؤكداً أن حقوق الضحايا المدنيين الذين قُتلوا على يد الدعم السريع «لن تذهب سدى».
وشهدت الأسابيع الأخيرة سقوط الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش في دارفور، في يد الدعم السريع، ما أدى إلى تقارير عن مذابح ونزوح جماعي، ودعوة الأمم المتحدة لجلسة طارئة حول الوضع الإنساني هناك.
وأكد البرهان دعم الشعب السوداني للقوات المسلحة، مشيراً إلى أن «النصر القريب آتٍ»، وسط مخاوف من تفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية التي أدت إلى مجاعة في مناطق متعددة ونزوح 13 مليون شخص منذ اندلاع النزاع في أبريل 2023.
وأدت الحرب الأهلية في السودان، التي اندلعت في أبريل 2023 بين القوات المسلحة السودانية بقيادة البرهان وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي) إلى مقتل عشرات الآلاف ونزوح أكثر من 13 مليون شخص، ما يجعلها أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم وفقاً للأمم المتحدة.
The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced yesterday (Friday) a general mobilization among the ranks of the Sudanese Armed Forces, calling on all Sudanese capable of bearing arms to come forward and join the fight against the Rapid Support Forces, in a move aimed at strengthening military efforts amid escalating clashes in Darfur.
Al-Burhan made this announcement in front of a large public crowd in the town of Al-Sereijja in Al-Jazeera State, eastern Sudan, affirming that the rights of civilian victims who were killed by the Rapid Support Forces "will not go in vain."
In recent weeks, the fall of El Fasher, the last stronghold of the army in Darfur, to the Rapid Support Forces has led to reports of massacres and mass displacement, prompting the United Nations to call for an emergency session regarding the humanitarian situation there.
Al-Burhan confirmed the support of the Sudanese people for the armed forces, noting that "victory is near," amid fears of worsening the humanitarian crisis that has led to famine in multiple areas and the displacement of 13 million people since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023.
The civil war in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces led by Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 13 million people, making it the largest humanitarian crisis in the world according to the United Nations.