أعلن رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان الفريق أول عبد الفتاح البرهان، أمس (الجمعة)، التعبئة العامة في صفوف القوات المسلحة السودانية، داعياً جميع السودانيين القادرين على حمل السلاح إلى التقدم والانضمام إلى القتال ضد الدعم السريع، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الجهود العسكرية وسط تصعيد الاشتباكات في دارفور.

تعبئة عامة في السودان.. البرهان يدعو للانتقام الشعبي من «الدعم السريع»

وأدلى البرهان بهذا الإعلان أمام حشد شعبي كبير في بلدة السريجة بولاية الجزيرة، شرق السودان، مؤكداً أن حقوق الضحايا المدنيين الذين قُتلوا على يد الدعم السريع «لن تذهب سدى».

وشهدت الأسابيع الأخيرة سقوط الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش في دارفور، في يد الدعم السريع، ما أدى إلى تقارير عن مذابح ونزوح جماعي، ودعوة الأمم المتحدة لجلسة طارئة حول الوضع الإنساني هناك.

وأكد البرهان دعم الشعب السوداني للقوات المسلحة، مشيراً إلى أن «النصر القريب آتٍ»، وسط مخاوف من تفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية التي أدت إلى مجاعة في مناطق متعددة ونزوح 13 مليون شخص منذ اندلاع النزاع في أبريل 2023.

وأدت الحرب الأهلية في السودان، التي اندلعت في أبريل 2023 بين القوات المسلحة السودانية بقيادة البرهان وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي) إلى مقتل عشرات الآلاف ونزوح أكثر من 13 مليون شخص، ما يجعلها أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم وفقاً للأمم المتحدة.