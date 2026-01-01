Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia today (Thursday) of starting the new year by launching more than 200 drones towards Ukraine, confirming that Moscow continues its war by targeting energy infrastructure.



Zelensky stated: Russia began the year with war, targeting Ukraine with more than 200 attack drones overnight, explaining that the targets were our energy infrastructure.



The Ukrainian Air Force announced that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 176 out of 205 drones launched by Russia during an air attack on the north, south, and east of the country overnight, clarifying that the drones were launched from several areas.



He noted that air defense systems shot down or disabled 176 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.



In contrast, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 168 Ukrainian drones during the past night over the territories of several Russian regions.



Authorities in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia reported that the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone struck the Ilysky oil refinery in the area, causing a fire that was extinguished last night.