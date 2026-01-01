اتهم الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الخميس)، روسيا ببدء السنة الجديدة بإطلاق أكثر من 200 مسيرة باتجاه أوكرانيا، مؤكداً أن موسكو تواصل حربها باستهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة.


وقال زيلينسكي: روسيا بدأت السنة بالحرب، باستهداف أوكرانيا بأكثر من 200 مسيّرة هجومية خلال الليل، موضحاً أن الأهداف كانت بنيتنا التحتية للطاقة.


وأعلن سلاح الجو الأوكراني، إسقاط قوات الدفاع الجوي الأوكراني 176 من أصل 205 طائرات مسيرة، أطلقتها روسيا خلال هجوم جوي على شمال وجنوب وشرق البلاد خلال الليل، موضحاً أن المسيرات أطلقت من مناطق عدة.


وأشار إلى أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي أسقطت أو عطلت 176 طائرة مسيرة في شمال وجنوب وشرق البلاد.


بالمقابل قالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي التابعة لها، اعترضت ودمرت 168 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية، خلال الليلة الماضية، فوق أراضي عدد من المقاطعات الروسية.


وأفادت السلطات ‍في منطقة كراسنودار بجنوب روسيا، إن حطام طائرة ⁠مسيرة أوكرانية أصاب مصفاة إيلسكي لتكرير النفط بالمنطقة، وتسبب في اندلاع حريق جرى إخماده الليلة الماضية.