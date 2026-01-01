اتهم الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الخميس)، روسيا ببدء السنة الجديدة بإطلاق أكثر من 200 مسيرة باتجاه أوكرانيا، مؤكداً أن موسكو تواصل حربها باستهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة.
وقال زيلينسكي: روسيا بدأت السنة بالحرب، باستهداف أوكرانيا بأكثر من 200 مسيّرة هجومية خلال الليل، موضحاً أن الأهداف كانت بنيتنا التحتية للطاقة.
وأعلن سلاح الجو الأوكراني، إسقاط قوات الدفاع الجوي الأوكراني 176 من أصل 205 طائرات مسيرة، أطلقتها روسيا خلال هجوم جوي على شمال وجنوب وشرق البلاد خلال الليل، موضحاً أن المسيرات أطلقت من مناطق عدة.
وأشار إلى أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي أسقطت أو عطلت 176 طائرة مسيرة في شمال وجنوب وشرق البلاد.
بالمقابل قالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي التابعة لها، اعترضت ودمرت 168 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية، خلال الليلة الماضية، فوق أراضي عدد من المقاطعات الروسية.
وأفادت السلطات في منطقة كراسنودار بجنوب روسيا، إن حطام طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية أصاب مصفاة إيلسكي لتكرير النفط بالمنطقة، وتسبب في اندلاع حريق جرى إخماده الليلة الماضية.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia today (Thursday) of starting the new year by launching more than 200 drones towards Ukraine, confirming that Moscow continues its war by targeting energy infrastructure.
Zelensky stated: Russia began the year with war, targeting Ukraine with more than 200 attack drones overnight, explaining that the targets were our energy infrastructure.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 176 out of 205 drones launched by Russia during an air attack on the north, south, and east of the country overnight, clarifying that the drones were launched from several areas.
He noted that air defense systems shot down or disabled 176 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
In contrast, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 168 Ukrainian drones during the past night over the territories of several Russian regions.
Authorities in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia reported that the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone struck the Ilysky oil refinery in the area, causing a fire that was extinguished last night.