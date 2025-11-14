تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية

أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، ونظيره المصري بدر عبد العاطي، عمق ومتانة العلاقات الأخوية بين السعودية ومصر، مشددين على استمرار التنسيق الإستراتيجي لتعزيز الشراكة بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة ويدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.

اتصال حول القضايا الإقليمية

وجرى اتصال هاتفي بين الوزيرين ضمن إطار التشاور المستمر حول العلاقات الثنائية والقضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، حيث ناقشا مسار التعاون الثنائي وتطورات الأوضاع في غزة والسودان.

غزة: دعم اتفاق شرم الشيخ

فيما يخص قطاع غزة، شدد الجانبان على أهمية التنسيق السعودي - المصري لدعم جهود تثبيت اتفاق شرم الشيخ للسلام والبناء عليه، والعمل على التنفيذ الكامل لبنود الاتفاق لضمان وقف إطلاق النار وتخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية عن سكان القطاع. كما استعرض وزير الخارجية المصري التحضيرات لعقد مؤتمر القاهرة الدولي للتعافي المبكر وإعادة إعمار غزة المقرر عقده في نوفمبر الجاري.

السودان: وقف النار ودعم الاستقرار

أما فيما يتعلق بالسودان، فقد جدد الوزيران التأكيد على ضرورة وقف إطلاق النار وتهيئة الظروف لإطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة تحفظ وحدة السودان وسيادته واستقراره. كما أدان عبد العاطي الفظائع والانتهاكات في مدينة الفاشر، داعياً إلى تكاتف الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لدعم الشعب السوداني ومؤسساته الوطنية.

دور محوري للتنسيق الإستراتيجي

تؤكد هذه المباحثات على الدور المحوري للتنسيق السعودي - المصري في إدارة الملفات الإقليمية الحساسة، وتعكس حرص البلدين على تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بما يضمن الأمن والسلام في المنطقة.