Enhancing Bilateral Relations

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atti affirmed the depth and strength of the fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, emphasizing the continuation of strategic coordination to enhance the partnership in a way that serves mutual interests and supports regional security and stability.

Communication on Regional Issues

A phone call took place between the two ministers as part of ongoing consultations regarding bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest, where they discussed the path of bilateral cooperation and the developments in Gaza and Sudan.

Gaza: Supporting the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement

Regarding the Gaza Strip, both sides emphasized the importance of Saudi-Egyptian coordination to support efforts to solidify the Sharm El-Sheikh peace agreement and build upon it, working towards the full implementation of the agreement's provisions to ensure a ceasefire and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the residents of the strip. The Egyptian Foreign Minister also reviewed the preparations for holding the Cairo International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction of Gaza, scheduled for this November.

Sudan: Ceasefire and Supporting Stability

As for Sudan, the ministers reiterated the necessity of a ceasefire and creating conditions for launching a comprehensive political process that preserves Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and stability. Abdel Atti condemned the atrocities and violations in the city of El Fasher, calling for a collective effort from regional and international actors to support the Sudanese people and their national institutions.

Central Role of Strategic Coordination

These discussions highlight the central role of Saudi-Egyptian coordination in managing sensitive regional files and reflect the two countries' commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership to ensure security and peace in the region.