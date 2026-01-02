The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Southern Transitional Council forces today (Friday) of committing 832 serious violations in the eastern governorates during the period from December 1, 2025, to January 1, 2026, confirming that all the crimes it documented were committed with complete criminal intent.



The network expressed its deep concern in a report titled "The Crime Continues" regarding the organized armed rebellion carried out by forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, along with the serious and systematic human rights violations that directly affected civilians, impacting their security, safety, and fundamental rights.



The network stated that its team recorded the killing of 54 civilians and military personnel, including 18 civilians from Hadhramaut province who supported the Hadhramaut Tribes Alliance, and the injury of 62 others with varying degrees of wounds, while 17 injured individuals are still missing, expressing fear that they may be among the victims of enforced disappearance, especially since they were abducted from medical facilities.



It noted that it documented 7 cases of extrajudicial killings, the arrest and abduction of 332 civilians from Hadhramaut province and other provinces, and the storming of 377 establishments and homes, indicating that 11 government facilities and 37 homes were completely looted, while 282 homes were partially looted, in addition to 30 vehicles and 17 motorcycles.



The report mentioned that approximately 5,600 families were displaced within just one month due to the armed invasion carried out by the Transitional Council militia, which constitutes a serious violation of the prohibition of forced displacement and warns of widespread humanitarian repercussions.



The network held the Southern Transitional Council fully responsible for the consequences of this military escalation and for implementing external agendas that contribute to destabilizing the security and stability of the region and undermining state institutions and sovereignty.