اتهمت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، اليوم (الجمعة)، قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بارتكاب 832 انتهاكاً جسيماً في المحافظات الشرقية خلال الفترة من 1 ديسمبر 2025 وحتى 1 يناير 2026، مؤكدة أن جميع الجرائم التي وثقتها ارتكبت بقصد جنائي مكتمل الأركان.


وأعربت الشبكة، في تقرير لها بعنوان «وتستمر الجريمة»، عن بالغ قلقها إزاء ما ترصده من تمرد مسلح منظم نفذته قوات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وما رافقه من انتهاكات جسيمة وممنهجة لحقوق الإنسان، طالت المدنيين بصورة مباشرة، وأثرت على أمنهم وسلامتهم وحقوقهم الأساسية.


وقالت الشبكة أن فريقها رصد مقتل 54 مدنياً وعسكرياً بينهم 18 مدنياً من أبناء محافظة حضرموت من المؤيدين لحلف قبائل حضرموت، وإصابة 62 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة، ولا يزال 17 مصاباً في عداد المفقودين، معربة عن خشيتها أن يكونوا ضمن ضحايا الإخفاء القسري خصوصاً أنه جرى اختطافهم من مرافق طبية.


وأشارت إلى أنها رصدت 7 حالات تصفية ميدانية خارج إطار القانون، واعتقال واختطاف 332 مدنياً من أبناء محافظة حضرموت ومحافظات أخرى، واقتحام 377 منشأة ومنزلاً، مبينة أن 11 منشأة حكومية، و37 منزلاً تعرضت للنهب الكلي، و282 منزلاً للنهب الجزئي إضافة إلى 30 سيارة و17 دراجة نارية.


وذكر التقرير أنه جرى تهجير نحو 5,600 أسرة خلال شهر واحد فقط، نتيجة الاجتياح المسلح الذي نفذته مليشيا المجلس الانتقالي، بما يشكل انتهاكاً خطيراً لحظر التهجير القسري، ويُنذر بتداعيات إنسانية واسعة النطاق.


وحملت الشبكة المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المسؤولية الكاملة عن نتائج هذا التصعيد العسكري، وما يرتبط به من تنفيذ أجندات خارجية تسهم في زعزعة أمن واستقرار المنطقة، وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة وسيادتها.