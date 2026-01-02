The Training Department of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in the Asir region has received accreditation from the Saudi Heart Association as an accredited training center, effective from the beginning of 2026. This accreditation is a culmination of the Authority's efforts in the field of training and qualification, and its prominent role in saving lives, as well as meeting all approved requirements and standards.

Within the Authority's Objectives

The Director General of the Authority branch in the Asir region, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Shahri, explained that this accreditation is part of the Authority's objectives to develop the training system and achieve the highest standards of quality and professional accreditation, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of training programs offered in the field of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and cardiac first aid, and improving the readiness of health personnel.

A Qualitative Step

This accreditation is considered a qualitative step that contributes to serving the community and raising awareness and training on life-saving skills according to the best approved practices.