حصلت إدارة التدريب بفرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة عسير، على اعتماد جمعية القلب السعودي مركز تدريب معتمداً، وذلك اعتباراً من بداية عام 2026م، فيما يأتي هذا الاعتماد تتويجاً لجهود الهيئة في مجال التدريب والتأهيل، ودورها البارز في إنقاذ الأرواح، واستكمال جميع الاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة.

ضمن مستهدفات الهيئة

وأوضح مدير عام فرع الهيئة بمنطقة عسير محمد عبدالله الشهري، أن هذا الاعتماد يأتي ضمن مستهدفات الهيئة في تطوير منظومة التدريب، وتحقيق أعلى معايير الجودة والاعتماد المهني، مما يسهم في رفع كفاءة البرامج التدريبية المقدمة في مجال الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي والإسعافات الأولية القلبية، وتعزيز جاهزية الكوادر الصحية.

خطوة نوعية

يُعد هذا الاعتماد، خطوة نوعية تسهم في خدمة المجتمع، ورفع مستوى الوعي والتدريب على مهارات إنقاذ الحياة وفق أفضل الممارسات المعتمدة.