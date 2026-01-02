كشفت مصادر عسكرية يمنية لـ«عكاظ»، إحباط قوات درع الوطن محاولات من فلول المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي تهريب أسلحة من مخازن معسكر 37 في منطقة الخشعة بوادي حضرموت.

عملية سريعة ومباغتة

وقالت المصادر: إن العملية السريعة والمباغتة التي نفذتها قوات درع الوطن في حضرموت لم تمنح فلول المجلس الانتقالي فرصة تهريب الأسلحة وأصابتهم بالارتباك. وأضافت أن القوات تمكنت فور وصولها من إحباط عمليات شحن قواطر في المخازن للأسلحة، وسيطرت عليها في آخر لحظة، وتم القبض على العناصر التي كانت تعمل على نهب الأسلحة.

فيما أكد شهود عيان فرار قيادات وعناصر المجلس الانتقالي من مديرية عاصمة محافظة حضرموت، وأن آليات تحمل مسلحين شوهدت تفر من المدينة إلى خارجها.

وأوضح الشهود أن فرار عناصر الانتقالي جاء بعد التفاف قوات درع الوطن على مواقعهم وتمكنها من الوصول بشكل سريع إلى مديرية القطن المتاخمة لمديرية سيئون بعد السيطرة على منطقتي القانص ومفرق المسافر، فيما تحدّث آخرون عن هروب من مديرية المكلا أيضاً، بعد تحركات داخل أحيائها من قبل أبنائها الذين أكدوا أمس وقوفهم إلى جانب الشرعية وتأييدهم للبيانات السعودية من خلال مسيرة.

بن حبريش يصل حضرموت.

دعوة للتكاتف وسد الفراغات

وتداول ناشطون يمنيون دوريات للمجلس الانتقالي تحمل مسلحين وهي تغادر مدينة سيئون وسط أنباء عن ضربات جوية استهدفت معسكراتهم ومقراتهم في المدينة.

ووصل ووكيل أول محافظة حضرموت ورئيس حلف قبائلها عمرو بن حبريش، إلى معسكرات الهضبة في ساحل حضرموت، داعياً الحضارم للتكاتف وسد أي فراغ أمني. وأكد أن حضرموت تتسع للجميع، ولا مكان للفوضى أو التخريب.

الانسحاب وتغليب المصلحة العامة

من جهته، دعا القائد العام لقوات درع الوطن بشير الصبيحي، المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلى تغليب المصلحة العامة والانسحاب من المعسكرات، مؤكّداً تقديم ضمانات رسمية في حال الاستجابة.

وقال الصبيحي في تصريح موجّه إلى قيادة الانتقالي، إنه يضمن لهم لدى القيادة العليا سلامتهم في حال الانسحاب، مشدداً على أن «لا أحد سيتعرّض لأي أذى، وأن الحقوق ستكون مكفولة بالكامل إذا جرى التجاوب».

وأكد أن هذه الخطوة تصب في مصلحة الاستقرار وتخفيف التوتر، داعياً إلى التعامل الإيجابي مع المبادرة بما يحقق الأمن ويجنب المنطقة مزيداً من التصعيد.

وتساءل الصبيحي متوجهاً للانتقالي: «أستغرب من تعنّت بعض إخواننا من الانتقالي».