Yemeni military sources revealed to “Okaz” that the National Shield Forces thwarted attempts by remnants of the Southern Transitional Council to smuggle weapons from the stores of Camp 37 in the Al-Khasha area of Wadi Hadramout.

A swift and surprise operation

The sources stated that the swift and surprise operation carried out by the National Shield Forces in Hadramout did not give the remnants of the Transitional Council a chance to smuggle the weapons and caused confusion among them. They added that the forces were able to thwart the loading of weapons in the stores immediately upon their arrival, seizing them at the last moment, and apprehending the individuals who were attempting to steal the weapons.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the escape of leaders and members of the Transitional Council from the capital district of Hadramout province, noting that vehicles carrying armed individuals were seen fleeing the city.

The witnesses explained that the escape of the Transitional members came after the National Shield Forces encircled their positions and quickly reached the Qatn district adjacent to the Sayoun district after controlling the Al-Qans and Al-Masafir junctions, while others spoke of an escape from the Mukalla district as well, following movements within its neighborhoods by its residents who confirmed their support for the legitimacy and their endorsement of the Saudi statements through a march.

بن حبريش يصل حضرموت.

A call for solidarity and filling security gaps

Yemeni activists circulated images of Transitional Council patrols carrying armed individuals leaving the city of Sayoun amid reports of airstrikes targeting their camps and headquarters in the city.

The first deputy governor of Hadramout and head of its tribal alliance, Amr bin Habreesh, arrived at the plateau camps on the coast of Hadramout, calling on the Hadrami people to unite and fill any security gaps. He emphasized that Hadramout can accommodate everyone, and there is no place for chaos or sabotage.

Withdrawal and prioritizing the public interest

For his part, the commander of the National Shield Forces, Bashir Al-Sabihi, called on the Southern Transitional Council to prioritize the public interest and withdraw from the camps, assuring that official guarantees would be provided in case of compliance.

Al-Sabihi stated in a message directed to the Transitional leadership that he guarantees their safety with the higher leadership in the event of withdrawal, stressing that “no one will be harmed, and rights will be fully guaranteed if there is a response.”

He affirmed that this step serves the interest of stability and reducing tension, calling for a positive response to the initiative that achieves security and spares the region further escalation.

Al-Sabihi questioned the Transitional Council, saying: “I am surprised by the obstinacy of some of our brothers from the Transitional.”