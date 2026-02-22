كشف محافظ السويداء في جنوب سورية مصطفى البكور أن الأوضاع في المحافظة غير مستقرة، وتسودها حالة من عدم الأمن والاستقرار نتيجة وجود عصابات خارجة عن القانون. ولفت إلى وجود أصوات كثيرة داخل السويداء ترفض ممارسات هذه العصابات.
ونفى البكور ادعاءات حصار السويداء، مؤكداً أنها غير صحيحة جملة وتفصيلاً. وأوضح أن كميات الطحين تدخل المحافظة بشكل منتظم وبمعدل يتراوح بين 500 إلى 600 طن أسبوعياً.
وأكد المحافظ أن العمل يتركز بالدرجة الأولى على رفع المعاناة عن الناس في السويداء، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بالأوضاع المعيشية، وتفعيل المؤسسات الحكومية التي تخدم المواطنين وتيسر شؤون حياتهم، بحسب ما نقلت «الإخبارية السورية».
وأفاد بأن هناك عصابات لا يروق لها الاستقرار أو تفعيل الدوائر الحكومية، لافتاً إلى أن لهذه المجموعات مصالح شخصية ضيقة، تتذرع بحجج واهية مثل «الكرامة ودماء الناس» لتمرير أجنداتها.
وأوضح البكور أن الحكومة قامت بما يمليه عليها الواجب والمسؤولية الوظيفية تجاه الأهالي، داعياً إلى الحوار للوصول إلى طريق ينهي معاناة الناس في المحافظة.
وشدد محافظ السويداء على أن الدولة جاهزة لإتمام عملية فك المحتجزين، إلا أن هناك أطرافاً من داخل المحافظة تعمل على عرقلة هذه العملية ومنع إتمامها.
وكانت محافظة السويداء، التي تقطنها أغلبية درزية، شهدت بدءاً من 13 يوليو الماضي ولمدة أسبوع اشتباكات بين مسلحين دروز ومقاتلين من البدو، تدخلت القوات الحكومية لفضها. وتم التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار في 20 يوليو الماضي، لكن الوضع لا يزال متوتراً.
The governor of Sweida in southern Syria, Mustafa Al-Bakur, revealed that the situation in the governorate is unstable, characterized by a state of insecurity and instability due to the presence of lawless gangs. He pointed out that there are many voices within Sweida that reject the practices of these gangs.
Al-Bakur denied claims of a siege on Sweida, affirming that they are completely untrue. He explained that quantities of flour enter the governorate regularly at a rate of between 500 to 600 tons weekly.
The governor confirmed that the primary focus is on alleviating the suffering of the people in Sweida, especially concerning living conditions, and activating government institutions that serve citizens and facilitate their daily affairs, according to what was reported by "Syrian News".
He stated that there are gangs that do not favor stability or the activation of government departments, noting that these groups have narrow personal interests, using flimsy excuses like "dignity and the blood of people" to push their agendas.
Al-Bakur clarified that the government has fulfilled its duty and functional responsibility towards the residents, calling for dialogue to reach a path that ends the suffering of the people in the governorate.
The governor of Sweida emphasized that the state is ready to complete the process of releasing the detainees, but there are parties within the governorate that are working to obstruct this process and prevent its completion.
The governorate of Sweida, which has a Druze majority, witnessed clashes starting from July 13 of last year for a week between armed Druze and fighters from the Bedouins, with government forces intervening to disperse them. A ceasefire was reached on July 20 of last year, but the situation remains tense.