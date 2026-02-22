كشف محافظ السويداء في جنوب سورية مصطفى البكور أن الأوضاع في المحافظة غير مستقرة، وتسودها حالة من عدم الأمن والاستقرار نتيجة وجود عصابات خارجة عن القانون. ولفت إلى وجود أصوات كثيرة داخل السويداء ترفض ممارسات هذه العصابات.


ونفى البكور ادعاءات حصار السويداء، مؤكداً أنها غير صحيحة جملة وتفصيلاً. وأوضح أن كميات الطحين تدخل المحافظة بشكل منتظم وبمعدل يتراوح بين 500 إلى 600 طن أسبوعياً.


وأكد المحافظ أن العمل يتركز بالدرجة الأولى على رفع المعاناة عن الناس في السويداء، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بالأوضاع المعيشية، وتفعيل المؤسسات الحكومية التي تخدم المواطنين وتيسر شؤون حياتهم، بحسب ما نقلت «الإخبارية السورية».


وأفاد بأن هناك عصابات لا يروق لها الاستقرار أو تفعيل الدوائر الحكومية، لافتاً إلى أن لهذه المجموعات مصالح شخصية ضيقة، تتذرع بحجج واهية مثل «الكرامة ودماء الناس» لتمرير أجنداتها.


وأوضح البكور أن الحكومة قامت بما يمليه عليها الواجب والمسؤولية الوظيفية تجاه الأهالي، داعياً إلى الحوار للوصول إلى طريق ينهي معاناة الناس في المحافظة.


وشدد محافظ السويداء على أن الدولة جاهزة لإتمام عملية فك المحتجزين، إلا أن هناك أطرافاً من داخل المحافظة تعمل على عرقلة هذه العملية ومنع إتمامها.


وكانت محافظة السويداء، التي تقطنها أغلبية درزية، شهدت بدءاً من 13 يوليو الماضي ولمدة أسبوع اشتباكات بين مسلحين دروز ومقاتلين من البدو، تدخلت القوات الحكومية لفضها. وتم التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار في 20 يوليو الماضي، لكن الوضع لا يزال متوتراً.