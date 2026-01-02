يُعد عصير القصب واحداً من أكثر المشروبات الطبيعية انتشاراً في الشارع المصري، خصوصاً خلال فصل الصيف، لما يتمتع به من مذاق حلو منعش وقدرة سريعة على إمداد الجسم بالطاقة والترطيب. ورغم خلوه من السكريات الصناعية واعتماده على مصدر طبيعي، فإن خبراء التغذية يحذرون من الإفراط في تناوله، مؤكدين أن فوائده لا تنفصل عن مخاطره، خصوصاً لمرضى السكري ومن يعانون اضطرابات التمثيل الغذائي.

تركيبة غذائية غنية ولكن

يحتوي عصير القصب على مزيج من الماء والكربوهيدرات الطبيعية، إلى جانب كميات محدودة من الألياف الغذائية، ومعادن مثل البوتاسيوم والمغنيسيوم والحديد، فضلاً عن مركبات نباتية مضادة للأكسدة. وتشير دراسات منشورة في دوريات علمية متخصصة إلى أن كوباً واحداً من عصير القصب يمد الجسم بسعرات حرارية مرتفعة نسبياً، معظمها ناتج عن السكر الطبيعي الحر.

طاقة سريعة وترطيب فعال

بحسب خبراء تغذية، يمنح عصير القصب دفعة طاقة فورية، ما يجعله مشروباً مفضلاً بعد التعرض للإجهاد أو فقدان السوائل، خصوصاً في الأجواء الحارة. كما يساهم محتواه من الإلكتروليتات في تعويض الأملاح المفقودة، وهو ما يجعله خياراً شائعاً لدى العاملين في المهن الشاقة والرياضيين.

مضادات أكسدة ودعم للمناعة

تشير أبحاث منشورة في مجلات علمية مفتوحة الوصول إلى أن عصير القصب يحتوي على مركبات نباتية تقلل من الإجهاد التأكسدي، ما قد ينعكس إيجاباً على صحة الخلايا ودعم الجهاز المناعي، عند تناوله باعتدال.

السكر الطبيعي.. الخطر الأكبر

رغم هذه المزايا، يبقى المحتوى العالي من السكر الطبيعي أبرز عيوب عصير القصب. فالحصة الواحدة منه تفرض حملاً غلايسيمياً مرتفعاً، يؤدي إلى ارتفاع سريع في مستويات الغلوكوز في الدم. ويؤكد متخصصون في أمراض الغدد الصماء أن هذا الارتفاع قد يشكل خطراً على مرضى السكري أو من يعانون مقاومة الإنسولين، حتى وإن كان المؤشر الغلايسيمي لعصير القصب أقل من السكر المكرر.

غير مناسب للاستهلاك اليومي

يحذر الأطباء من اعتبار عصير القصب مشروباً صحياً يومياً، إذ إن الإفراط في تناوله قد يساهم في زيادة الوزن، واضطراب مستويات السكر في الدم، فضلاً عن تأثيره السلبي المحتمل على صحة الأسنان.

من يمكنه تناوله؟ ومن يجب أن يتجنبه؟

يمكن للأشخاص الأصحاء، الذين لا يعانون مشكلات استقلابية، تناول عصير القصب على فترات متباعدة وبكميات محدودة، ويفضل أن يكون طازجاً ومُعداً في ظروف صحية. في المقابل، يُنصح مرضى السكري، والسمنة، والكبد الدهني، ومتلازمة التمثيل الغذائي، إضافة إلى أصحاب المناعة الضعيفة، بتجنبه أو الحد منه بشكل صارم.

خلاصة القول

يبقى عصير القصب مشروباً طبيعياً له فوائد محدودة عند الاعتدال، لكنه يتحول إلى عبء صحي صامت عند الإفراط، خصوصاً للفئات الأكثر عرضة لمضاعفات السكر. وبين الطعم الحلو والفائدة المشروطة، يظل الوعي والاعتدال هما الفيصل.