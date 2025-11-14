اعتمد مجلس حقوق التابع للأمم المتحدة، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالإجماع قرارا يقضي بتشكيل بعثة للتحقيق في الانتهاكات التي ارتكبت في مدينة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، والتي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السريع.

تحديد هويات المتورطين

ودعا المجلس المحققين إلى تحديد هويات جميع المتورطين في الفظاعات التي ارتُكبت في مدينة الفاشر للمساعدة في جلبهم أمام العدالة.

وتبنى المجلس، اليوم(الجمعة)، قراراً يأمر بعثة تقصي الحقائق المستقلة بالتحقيق بشكل عاجل في انتهاكات القانون الدولي التي ارتكبتها جميع الأطراف في المدينة، وحضّها على تحديد، متى أمكن المشتبه بهم في ارتكابها في مسعى لضمان محاسبتهم.

وعقد مجلس حقوق الإنسان جلسة خاصة اليوم حول الوضع في مدينة الفاشر بالسودان.


وطالب مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك، في كلمة أمام المندوبين خلال افتتاح الجلسة، المجتمع الدولي بالتحرك العاجل.


وقال إن هناك الكثير من التصنع والتظاهر، والقليل من العمل. يتعين الوقوف في وجه هذه الفظائع التي تمثل استعراضاً لاستخدام القسوة السافرة لإخضاع شعب بأكمله والسيطرة عليه.


ودعا إلى اتخاذ إجراءات ضد الأفراد والشركات التي «تؤجج الحرب في السودان وتتربح منها»، كما وجه تحذيراً صارخاً بشأن تصاعد العنف في منطقة كردفان، حيث يتم قصف وحصار وإجبار الناس على ترك منازلهم.

تحويل الجامعة إلى ساحة قتل


وتتألف كردفان من ثلاث ولايات، وتُشكل منطقة عازلة بين معاقل قوات الدعم السريع في دارفور بغرب البلاد والولايات التي يسيطر عليها الجيش في الشرق.

من جهتها، تحدثت عضو بعثة الأمم المتحدة الدولية المستقلة لتقصي الحقائق في السودان منى رشماوي، عن عمليات الاغتصاب والقتل والتعذيب، وقالت إن هناك حاجة إلى تحقيق شامل لتحديد الصورة الكاملة.


وأكدت أن قوات الدعم السريع «حوّلت جامعة الفاشر إلى ساحة قتل» حيث كان يحتمي آلاف المدنيين. وأضافت أن شهودا قالوا أيضاً إنهم رأوا جثثاً مكدسة في الشوارع وفي الخنادق المحفورة في المدينة وحولها.