اعتمد مجلس حقوق التابع للأمم المتحدة، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالإجماع قرارا يقضي بتشكيل بعثة للتحقيق في الانتهاكات التي ارتكبت في مدينة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، والتي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السريع.
تحديد هويات المتورطين
ودعا المجلس المحققين إلى تحديد هويات جميع المتورطين في الفظاعات التي ارتُكبت في مدينة الفاشر للمساعدة في جلبهم أمام العدالة.
وتبنى المجلس، اليوم(الجمعة)، قراراً يأمر بعثة تقصي الحقائق المستقلة بالتحقيق بشكل عاجل في انتهاكات القانون الدولي التي ارتكبتها جميع الأطراف في المدينة، وحضّها على تحديد، متى أمكن المشتبه بهم في ارتكابها في مسعى لضمان محاسبتهم.
وعقد مجلس حقوق الإنسان جلسة خاصة اليوم حول الوضع في مدينة الفاشر بالسودان.
وطالب مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك، في كلمة أمام المندوبين خلال افتتاح الجلسة، المجتمع الدولي بالتحرك العاجل.
وقال إن هناك الكثير من التصنع والتظاهر، والقليل من العمل. يتعين الوقوف في وجه هذه الفظائع التي تمثل استعراضاً لاستخدام القسوة السافرة لإخضاع شعب بأكمله والسيطرة عليه.
ودعا إلى اتخاذ إجراءات ضد الأفراد والشركات التي «تؤجج الحرب في السودان وتتربح منها»، كما وجه تحذيراً صارخاً بشأن تصاعد العنف في منطقة كردفان، حيث يتم قصف وحصار وإجبار الناس على ترك منازلهم.
تحويل الجامعة إلى ساحة قتل
وتتألف كردفان من ثلاث ولايات، وتُشكل منطقة عازلة بين معاقل قوات الدعم السريع في دارفور بغرب البلاد والولايات التي يسيطر عليها الجيش في الشرق.
من جهتها، تحدثت عضو بعثة الأمم المتحدة الدولية المستقلة لتقصي الحقائق في السودان منى رشماوي، عن عمليات الاغتصاب والقتل والتعذيب، وقالت إن هناك حاجة إلى تحقيق شامل لتحديد الصورة الكاملة.
وأكدت أن قوات الدعم السريع «حوّلت جامعة الفاشر إلى ساحة قتل» حيث كان يحتمي آلاف المدنيين. وأضافت أن شهودا قالوا أيضاً إنهم رأوا جثثاً مكدسة في الشوارع وفي الخنادق المحفورة في المدينة وحولها.
The United Nations Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution today (Friday) to establish a mission to investigate the violations committed in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which has been taken over by the Rapid Support Forces.
Identifying the Perpetrators
The Council called on investigators to identify all those involved in the atrocities committed in the city of El Fasher to help bring them to justice.
Today (Friday), the Council adopted a resolution ordering the independent fact-finding mission to urgently investigate the violations of international law committed by all parties in the city, urging it to identify, where possible, the suspects involved in an effort to ensure accountability.
The Human Rights Council held a special session today regarding the situation in the city of El Fasher in Sudan.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called on the international community to take urgent action in a speech before the delegates at the opening of the session.
He stated that there is much pretense and little action. We must stand against these atrocities that represent a display of the blatant use of cruelty to subjugate and control an entire people.
He called for action against individuals and companies that "fuel the war in Sudan and profit from it," and issued a stark warning about the escalating violence in the Kordofan region, where people are being bombed, besieged, and forced to leave their homes.
Turning the University into a Killing Field
Kordofan consists of three states and forms a buffer zone between the strongholds of the Rapid Support Forces in Darfur in the west of the country and the states controlled by the army in the east.
For her part, Monia Rashmawi, a member of the United Nations Independent Fact-Finding Mission in Sudan, spoke about incidents of rape, murder, and torture, stating that there is a need for a comprehensive investigation to determine the full picture.
She confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces "have turned El Fasher University into a killing field" where thousands of civilians were seeking refuge. She added that witnesses also reported seeing bodies piled in the streets and in the trenches dug in and around the city.