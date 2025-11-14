The United Nations Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution today (Friday) to establish a mission to investigate the violations committed in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which has been taken over by the Rapid Support Forces.

Identifying the Perpetrators

The Council called on investigators to identify all those involved in the atrocities committed in the city of El Fasher to help bring them to justice.

Today (Friday), the Council adopted a resolution ordering the independent fact-finding mission to urgently investigate the violations of international law committed by all parties in the city, urging it to identify, where possible, the suspects involved in an effort to ensure accountability.

The Human Rights Council held a special session today regarding the situation in the city of El Fasher in Sudan.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called on the international community to take urgent action in a speech before the delegates at the opening of the session.



He stated that there is much pretense and little action. We must stand against these atrocities that represent a display of the blatant use of cruelty to subjugate and control an entire people.



He called for action against individuals and companies that "fuel the war in Sudan and profit from it," and issued a stark warning about the escalating violence in the Kordofan region, where people are being bombed, besieged, and forced to leave their homes.

Turning the University into a Killing Field



Kordofan consists of three states and forms a buffer zone between the strongholds of the Rapid Support Forces in Darfur in the west of the country and the states controlled by the army in the east.

For her part, Monia Rashmawi, a member of the United Nations Independent Fact-Finding Mission in Sudan, spoke about incidents of rape, murder, and torture, stating that there is a need for a comprehensive investigation to determine the full picture.



She confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces "have turned El Fasher University into a killing field" where thousands of civilians were seeking refuge. She added that witnesses also reported seeing bodies piled in the streets and in the trenches dug in and around the city.