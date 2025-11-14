في مفاجأة مدوية، اتهم وزير الجيش الأمريكي، دان دريسكول، كبرى شركات الدفاع بـ«خداع» الجيش الأمريكي من خلال بيع معدات عسكرية بأسعار فلكية، بينما كانت هناك بدائل تجارية أرخص بكثير متاحة.
وجاءت تصريحات دريسكول، التي وصفت بأنها صريحة بشكل غير معتاد من مسؤول حكومي في منصبه، لتسلط الضوء على اتهامات طالما رددها دعاة المساءلة الحكومية وبعض أعضاء الكونغرس بأن مقاولي الدفاع يفرطون في فرض أسعار مبالغ فيها على الجيش.
خداع البنتاغون
وقال دريسكول للصحفيين: «القاعدة الصناعية الدفاعية بشكل عام، وبشكل خاص المتعاقدون الرئيسيون، خدعوا الشعب الأمريكي والبنتاغون والجيش».
وأشار إلى أن جزءاً من المسؤولية يقع على عاتق الحكومة نفسها، لأنها أنشأت هياكل حوافز شجعت الشركات على رفع الأسعار إلى مستويات خيالية.
تزود هذه الشركات العملاقة الجيش الأمريكي بمختلف الأنظمة العسكرية، بدءاً من طائرات إف-35 المقاتلة التي تنتجها شركة لوكهيد مارتن، وصولاً إلى أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي من شركات مثل آر تي إكس، ونورثروب غرومان، وبوينغ.
وفي مثال صارخ، كشف الجيش سابقاً أن مقبض تحكم شاشة لطائرة هليكوبتر بلاك هوك من إنتاج سيكورسكي (التابعة للوكهيد) يكلف 47 ألف دولار ضمن التجميع الكامل، بينما يمكن تصنيعه بشكل مستقل بتكلفة لا تتجاوز 15 دولاراً فقط.
وأكد دريسكول بلهجة حاسمة: «لقد تغير النظام، لن يُسمح لكم بعد الآن بفعل ذلك مع الجيش الأمريكي».
إجراءات جديدة
وفي خطوة عملية، يطلق الجيش مبادرة لتبسيط عملية الشراء، كجزء من جهد أوسع يقوده البنتاغون لتمكين الجيش من اقتناء التكنولوجيا بسرعة أكبر في ظل التهديدات العالمية المتزايدة.
أمريكا تخطط لشراء مليون طائرة مسيرة
وفي سياق متصل، كشفت تقارير إعلامية أن الجيش الأمريكي يخطط لشراء ما لا يقل عن مليون طائرة مسيرة خلال السنتين أو الثلاث القادمة، مع تفضيل التعاون مع شركات تنتج طائرات بدون طيار ذات تطبيقات تجارية، بدلاً من الاعتماد على كبرى مقاولي الدفاع التقليديين.
من جانبها، كثفت السيناتورة الديمقراطية إليزابيث وارن الضغط على صناعة الدفاع هذا الشهر، مطالبة إياها بالتوقف عن معارضة تشريعات «الحق في الإصلاح» العسكري، التي تهدف إلى تقليل الاعتماد على الشركات المصنعة في صيانة المعدات.
In a stunning surprise, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll accused major defense companies of "deceiving" the U.S. military by selling military equipment at astronomical prices, while much cheaper commercial alternatives were available.
Driscoll's remarks, described as unusually candid for a government official in his position, highlighted accusations long echoed by government accountability advocates and some members of Congress that defense contractors are overcharging the military.
Deceiving the Pentagon
Driscoll told reporters, "The defense industrial base in general, and particularly the prime contractors, have deceived the American people, the Pentagon, and the Army."
He pointed out that part of the responsibility lies with the government itself, as it has created incentive structures that encouraged companies to inflate prices to astronomical levels.
These giant companies supply the U.S. military with various military systems, ranging from the F-35 fighter jets produced by Lockheed Martin to missile defense systems from companies like RTX, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing.
In a striking example, the Army previously revealed that a control handle for the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter produced by Sikorsky (a subsidiary of Lockheed) costs $47,000 as part of the complete assembly, while it can be manufactured independently for no more than $15.
Driscoll emphatically stated, "The system has changed; you will no longer be allowed to do that with the U.S. Army."
New Measures
In a practical step, the Army is launching an initiative to streamline the purchasing process, as part of a broader effort led by the Pentagon to enable the military to acquire technology more quickly amid increasing global threats.
America Plans to Buy a Million Drones
In a related context, media reports revealed that the U.S. military plans to purchase at least one million drones over the next two to three years, preferring to collaborate with companies that produce drones for commercial applications, rather than relying on traditional major defense contractors.
For her part, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has intensified pressure on the defense industry this month, urging it to stop opposing military "right to repair" legislation aimed at reducing reliance on manufacturers for equipment maintenance.