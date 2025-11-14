في مفاجأة مدوية، اتهم وزير الجيش الأمريكي، دان دريسكول، كبرى شركات الدفاع بـ«خداع» الجيش الأمريكي من خلال بيع معدات عسكرية بأسعار فلكية، بينما كانت هناك بدائل تجارية أرخص بكثير متاحة.

وجاءت تصريحات دريسكول، التي وصفت بأنها صريحة بشكل غير معتاد من مسؤول حكومي في منصبه، لتسلط الضوء على اتهامات طالما رددها دعاة المساءلة الحكومية وبعض أعضاء الكونغرس بأن مقاولي الدفاع يفرطون في فرض أسعار مبالغ فيها على الجيش.

خداع البنتاغون

وقال دريسكول للصحفيين: «القاعدة الصناعية الدفاعية بشكل عام، وبشكل خاص المتعاقدون الرئيسيون، خدعوا الشعب الأمريكي والبنتاغون والجيش».

وأشار إلى أن جزءاً من المسؤولية يقع على عاتق الحكومة نفسها، لأنها أنشأت هياكل حوافز شجعت الشركات على رفع الأسعار إلى مستويات خيالية.

تزود هذه الشركات العملاقة الجيش الأمريكي بمختلف الأنظمة العسكرية، بدءاً من طائرات إف-35 المقاتلة التي تنتجها شركة لوكهيد مارتن، وصولاً إلى أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي من شركات مثل آر تي إكس، ونورثروب غرومان، وبوينغ.

وفي مثال صارخ، كشف الجيش سابقاً أن مقبض تحكم شاشة لطائرة هليكوبتر بلاك هوك من إنتاج سيكورسكي (التابعة للوكهيد) يكلف 47 ألف دولار ضمن التجميع الكامل، بينما يمكن تصنيعه بشكل مستقل بتكلفة لا تتجاوز 15 دولاراً فقط.

وأكد دريسكول بلهجة حاسمة: «لقد تغير النظام، لن يُسمح لكم بعد الآن بفعل ذلك مع الجيش الأمريكي».

إجراءات جديدة

وفي خطوة عملية، يطلق الجيش مبادرة لتبسيط عملية الشراء، كجزء من جهد أوسع يقوده البنتاغون لتمكين الجيش من اقتناء التكنولوجيا بسرعة أكبر في ظل التهديدات العالمية المتزايدة.

أمريكا تخطط لشراء مليون طائرة مسيرة

وفي سياق متصل، كشفت تقارير إعلامية أن الجيش الأمريكي يخطط لشراء ما لا يقل عن مليون طائرة مسيرة خلال السنتين أو الثلاث القادمة، مع تفضيل التعاون مع شركات تنتج طائرات بدون طيار ذات تطبيقات تجارية، بدلاً من الاعتماد على كبرى مقاولي الدفاع التقليديين.

من جانبها، كثفت السيناتورة الديمقراطية إليزابيث وارن الضغط على صناعة الدفاع هذا الشهر، مطالبة إياها بالتوقف عن معارضة تشريعات «الحق في الإصلاح» العسكري، التي تهدف إلى تقليل الاعتماد على الشركات المصنعة في صيانة المعدات.