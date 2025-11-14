In a stunning surprise, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll accused major defense companies of "deceiving" the U.S. military by selling military equipment at astronomical prices, while much cheaper commercial alternatives were available.

Driscoll's remarks, described as unusually candid for a government official in his position, highlighted accusations long echoed by government accountability advocates and some members of Congress that defense contractors are overcharging the military.

Deceiving the Pentagon

Driscoll told reporters, "The defense industrial base in general, and particularly the prime contractors, have deceived the American people, the Pentagon, and the Army."

He pointed out that part of the responsibility lies with the government itself, as it has created incentive structures that encouraged companies to inflate prices to astronomical levels.

These giant companies supply the U.S. military with various military systems, ranging from the F-35 fighter jets produced by Lockheed Martin to missile defense systems from companies like RTX, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing.

In a striking example, the Army previously revealed that a control handle for the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter produced by Sikorsky (a subsidiary of Lockheed) costs $47,000 as part of the complete assembly, while it can be manufactured independently for no more than $15.

Driscoll emphatically stated, "The system has changed; you will no longer be allowed to do that with the U.S. Army."

New Measures

In a practical step, the Army is launching an initiative to streamline the purchasing process, as part of a broader effort led by the Pentagon to enable the military to acquire technology more quickly amid increasing global threats.

America Plans to Buy a Million Drones

In a related context, media reports revealed that the U.S. military plans to purchase at least one million drones over the next two to three years, preferring to collaborate with companies that produce drones for commercial applications, rather than relying on traditional major defense contractors.

For her part, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has intensified pressure on the defense industry this month, urging it to stop opposing military "right to repair" legislation aimed at reducing reliance on manufacturers for equipment maintenance.