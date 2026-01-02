هل شعرت يوماً أن حذاءك أصبح ضيقاً ولم تعد قادراً على لبسه؟! هل لاحظت علامات غائرة على جلد قدمك بعد خلع الجورب «الشراب»؟

ما يحدث هو انتفاخ للقدمين يعرف طبياً باسم «الوذمة» ناتجة عن تجمع كميات غير طبيعية من السوائل في أنسجة القدم والكاحل، وبحسب الأطباء المختصين يكون التورم «الانتفاخ» بسيطاً ومرتبطاً بعوامل يومية، لكنه قد يكون مؤشراً على وجود مشاكل صحية تتطلب المتابعة.

انتفاخ القدمين يخفي خلفه حكاية صحية تستحق الانتباه والالتفات ومراجعة الطبيب، لكشف الستار عن لغز ذلك الانتفاخ الذي يعجز الجسد في بعض الأحيان أن يتحدث عنه، ويكتفي فقط بإرسال علامات من خلال انتفاخات وخطوط مطبوعة على الجلد.

فانتفاخ القدمين ظاهرة، والمزعج هو البحث عن أسبابها، خصوصاً أن بعض الأطباء يعزون ذلك إلى وجود احتباس في المياه، والبعض الآخر إلى قصور في القلب أو الكلى. وبين هذا وذاك قررت «عكاظ» أن تفك شفرة هذا الانتفاخ والتفريق بين التعب العابر والمرض الساكن، ومن ذلك حملت أدواتها وطرقت أبواب الأطباء المختصين للكشف عن الخيط الرفيع بين التعب العابر، وبين مؤشرات الخطر التي تستوجب الاستنفار الطبي.

احتباس السوائل في الساقين

استشاري جراحة الأوعية الدموية والقسطرة التداخلية الطرفية الدكتور أحمد عرفات، وصف الانتفاخ بأنه تورم ناتج عن احتباس للسوائل في أنسجة الساقين، تحدث غالباً في القدمين والكاحلين والساقين، وتُصيب أجزاءً أخرى من الجسم، مثل الوجه واليدين والبطن، وهي أكثر شيوعاً بين النساء الحوامل وممن تبلغ أعمارهم 65 عاماً فأكثر، وتتسبب هذه الانتفاخات في بعض الأحيان في إعاقة الإنسان عن إنجاز مهماته اليومية،

وإن كان في بعض الآحيان يكون التورم نتيجة لمجهود زائد للجسم من جلوس أو وقوف لمدة طويلة، وأحياناً يكون إشارة لوجود مرض كامن وهنا لا بد من مراجعة الطبيب. استشاري جراحة الأوعية الدموية الدكتور عرفات، أشار إلى أن أعراض الانتفاخ تظهر عندما يكبر جزء من الجسم نتيجة تراكم السوائل في الأنسجة، وغالباً ما يصيب القدمين والكاحلين والساقين، وزيادة حجم منطقة من الجسم عن حجمها قبل يوم، وظهور للجلد فوق المنطقة المتورمة بمظهر مشدود ولامع، مع صعوبة المشي في حال تورم الساقين أو الكاحلين أو القدمين، وقد يعاني الشخص المصاب بالانتفاخات من سعال أو صعوبة في التنفس، وشعور بالامتلاء أو الشد في الجزء المتورم من الجسم، وألم خفيف بالمنطقة المصابة.

الراحة المفرطة.. سبب

استشاري جراحة الأوعية الدموية الدكتور عرفات، أوضح أن أسباب الانتفاخات عديدة؛ منها الجلوس أو الوقوف لأوقات طويلة في مكان واحد دون حراك، إذ يتراكم الماء في الذراعين والساقين والقدمين، ومن الأسباب أيضاً، ضعف صمامات الأوردة، فعندما تضعف صمامات الأوردة، يصعب عليها ضخ الدم عائداً إلى القلب، ما يؤدي إلى ظهور الدوالي وتراكم السوائل في الساقين، وكذلك الانسداد الحاد والمزمن بأوردة الساقين (الجلطة الوريدية)، وتتكون جلطات الأوردة العميقة عندما يصبح تدفق الدم بطيئاً لأسباب عديدة، أهمها: الراحة بالسرير لفترة أكثر من 48 ساعة، خصوصاً بعد العمليات الكبرى، أثناء رحلة تمتد لأكثر من أربع ساعات، وتركيب قسطرة الغسيل الكلوي أو العلاج الكيماوي، والسرطان وبعض الأمراض الأخرى، الى جانب العوامل الوراثية التي تسمى حالات فرط التجلط، والهرمونات؛ فالوذمة اللمفاوية (الانتفاخات) هي تراكم السائل الليمفاوي الغني بالبروتين في الأنسجة الرخوة، غالباً بالذراعين أو الساقين، نتيجة لإعاقة سريان السائل اللمفاوي داخل الأوعية اللمفاوية بواسطة الغدد المتضخمة، أو إزالة الغدد اللمفاوية جراحياً، أو لأسباب وراثية تؤثر على اكتمال نمو الأوعية اللمفاوية، فيتراكم السائل الليمفاوي يسبب التورم. وتُعد الوذمة أحد أعراض بعض الحالات المرضية مثل قصور القلب وأمراض الرئة والكبد والكلى والغدة الدرقية، فيما تتسبب بعض الأدوية كأثر جانبي، وسوء التغذية إذا كان غير متوازن غذائياً أو غنياً بالملح (الصوديوم)، إذ تتراكم السوائل في أجزاء مختلفة من الجسم، وأثناء الحمل نتيجة ضغط الرحم على الأوعية الدموية في الجزء السفلي من الجسم، وفي حالات ضعف جهاز المناعة.

وسادة تحت الساقين

لعلاج الانتفاخات يقول الاستشاري الدكتور عرفات: إن العلاج يختلف باختلاف السبب، فمتى كان السبب مرتبطاً بمرض الرئة مثل السدة الرئوية المزمنة أو التهاب الشعب الهوائية المزمن، وفي حال وجود قصور في القلب، ينصح بإجراء تغييرات في نمط الحياة بمراقبة الوزن، وكمية السوائل المتناولة، وكذا الملح، إضافة إلى إخضاع القلب لعلاجات، كدعامات للشريان التاجي، أو تغيير أحد صمامات القلب تداخلياً، أو جراحياً إن استدعى الأمر، وفي حال كان التورم بسبب دوالي الساقين هنا تتدخل إحدى تقنيات الليزر أو التردد الحراري أو الميكروويف أو الكلاكس للعلاج، أما إذا كان الانتفاخ بسبب انسداد الأوردة أسفل مستوى الحوض بالساقين، فيُكتفى بالأدوية المانعة للتجلط، مع ارتداء الجورب الضاغط بالساقين، وفي حال كان بمستوى الأوردة الحرقفية بالحوض، يفضل إجراء تدخل بالقسطرة لإذابة الجلطة المسببة للتورم، وعمل دعامة بالأوردة الحرقفية لعلاج ضيق الأوردة المسبب للجلطة.

ضيق في التنفس

التداخلية الطرفية الدكتور عرفات، أضاف أن علاج التورم يتم من خلال جلسات العلاج الطبيعي المخفف للاحتقان، وارتداء جورب طبي ضاغط بمواصفات قياسية مناسبة للوذمة اللمفاوية، وفي بعض الحالات يتم إجراء جراحة ميكروسكوبية لزراعة الغدد اللمفاوية، أو توصيل الأوعية اللمفاوية بالأوردة، وإذا كان التورم ناتجاً عن أثر لدواء يتم إيقاف تناوله. ناصحاً بالتخفيف من الانتفاخات من خلال وضع وسادة تحت الساقين لرفعها فوق مستوى القلب عند الجلوس أو الاستلقاء، وتجنب الجلوس أو الوقوف فترات طويلة دون حركة، أو المشي لمسافات قصيرة، مع ضرورة مراجعة الطبيب في حال الشعور بألم أو تغير في لون الجلد في المنطقة المتورمة، أو ظهور جرح مفتوح في المنطقة المتورمة، أو ضيق في التنفس، أو تورم في طرف واحد فقط، أو صعوبة في المشي أو الحركة.

شائع لدى النساء

استشاري جراحة الأوعية الدموية الدكتور علاء لطفي، أوضح أن انتفاخ القدمين هو تجمع للسوائل في الأنسجة، وأبرز أسبابه: قصور الدورة الدموية الوريدية، وهو شائع لدى النساء وزائدي الوزن، ومن يقفون أو يجلسون لفترات طويلة، إلى جانب قصور القلب، وأمراض الكلى أو الكبد، والحمل، وتناول بعض الأدوية كأدوية الضغط، والكورتيزون، أو المسكنات، وعلاجه يعتمد على السبب، وهناك بعض الطرق الوقائية منها رفع القدمين، وتخفيف الوزن، والحركة المنتظمة، واستخدام الجوارب الطبية الضاغطة، وتقليل الملح في الغذاء، وعلاج السبب الأساسي دوائياً أو جراحياً عند الحاجة.

وأشار استشاري جراحة الأوعية الدموية الدكتور لطفي، إلى أن للملابس الضيقة دوراً في إعاقة تدفق الدم، خصوصاً الضيقة حول الخصر والفخذين فقد تعيق رجوع الدم الوريدي، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة الضغط في أوردة الساقين وظهور الانتفاخات، ومع الاستمرار قد تسهم في تفاقم القصور الوريدي المزمن.

ويؤكد الدكتور علاء أن للجلطات الدموية في الساق دوراً في انتفاخ القدمين خصوصاً الجلطات العميقة وغالباً تكون مصحوبة بألم، واحمرار، وسخونة في ساق واحدة، وتحتاج إلى تشخيص وعلاج عاجل، مشيراً إلى أن انتفاخ القدمين شائع مع التقدم في العمر، أو زيادة الوزن، وغالباً يكون بسيطاً، لكنه قد يكون مؤشراً إلى مرض مزمن إذا استمر أو ازداد سوءاً.

ويختم استشاري جراحة الأوعية الدموية الدكتور علاء بأن حالات القلق من انتفاخات القدمين تظهر عند ظهور تورم مفاجئ أو في ساق واحدة فقط، أو وجود ألم شديد أو تغير لون الجلد، مع ضيق تنفس أو ألم في الصدر واستمرار التورم رغم الراحة ورفع القدمين، ويكون تورم القدمين عند كبار السن إشارة الى أمراض القلب أو الكلى أو الجلطات، ويعد خطيراً إذا كان متزايداً، ومؤلماً، أو مصحوباً بأعراض عامة مثل التعب أو ضيق التنفس، ويستدعي الأمر تقييماً طبياً عاجلاً، لذلك دائماً ننصح بعدم إهمال أي عارض صحي، والحرص على التشخيص المبكر للوقاية من أي مضاعفات مستقبلية خطرة على الصحة.

خطير في هذه الحالة

الطبيب المقيم في طب وجراحة المسالك البولية بمستشفى الملك فهد العام بجدة الدكتور صالح الجهني، يرى أن الأملاح لا تسبب انتفاخ القدمين، فالانتفاخ يحدث نتيجة التهابات في المسالك البولية أو صعوبات في التبول، أو يكون لها دور في انتفاخ القدمين على المدى البعيد إذا حدث ضرر للكلى. ويكون تورم القدمين خطيراً على صحة الإنسان في حال صاحبته أعراض ضيق في التنفس في وضعية الجلوس أو الاستلقاء، وظهور آلام شديدة أو احمرار في القدم، أو حصول الانتفاخ في قدم واحدة، أو ارتفاع في درجة الحرارة، مشدداً على أهمية مراجعة الطبيب في حال حدوث هذه الأعراض، وموضحاً أن بعض الأدوية قد تتسبب في انتفاخ للقدمين ولكنه يكون قابلاً للتحسن حال التوقف عن تناوله.

ويضيف طبيب جراحة المسالك البولية بمستشفى الملك فهد العام بجدة الدكتور الجهني، أن للأمراض المزمنة دوراً في انتفاخ القدمين نتيجة تسببها في احتباس السوائل في الجسم، وبالتالي ظهور انتفاخات في القدمين، قد تشكل خطورة في حالات جلطات القدم ومن الممكن أن تنتقل للرئتين وتهدد حياة المريض.

وأشار الطبيب المقيم في طب

وجراحة المسالك البولية الدكتور الجهني، إلى أن ظهور هذه الانتفاخات بشكل واضح لدى زائدي الوزن يعود إلى قلة الحركة وربما الإصابة بأمراض في القلب أو الكلى أو تأثر في الأوعية الدموية أو الأوعية اللمفاوية، وبالتالي حصول انتفاخات القدمين، وفي حالة الحوامل تعود معظم الانتفاخات إلى تغيرات هرمونية تسبب تجمعاً بسيطاً للسوائل خصوصاً في القدمين مع أسباب أخرى.