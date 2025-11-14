In the first deal of its kind since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last January, the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced that the United States has agreed to sell fighter jet spare parts to Taiwan for $330 million.



The Pentagon stated in a statement today (Friday) that the proposed sale will enhance the recipient's ability to address current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of F-16 and C-130 aircraft, among others.



President Trump had said that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that he would not invade Taiwan while the Republican president was in office.



Washington has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, but it maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan, and the United States is the island's most important arms supplier.



On another note, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused some media outlets and politicians in Japan of exaggerating narratives in attempts to mislead public opinion, amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two Asian countries following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan, which Beijing considered a "Japanese threat" of using force against it.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern on Friday regarding the remarks from the Japanese right wing against Chinese diplomats and urged the authorities in Japan to open an investigation after the Chinese embassy in Japan issued a warning to its staff.



Earlier, China demanded that the Japanese Prime Minister retract her statement regarding Taiwan, which was described by official Chinese media as "the first threat from Tokyo using force against Beijing in 80 years," according to Bloomberg.



Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong described Takaichi's remarks as "extremely wrong and dangerous," considering them "an interference in China's internal affairs" that harmed the foundations of relations.