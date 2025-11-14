في أول صفقة من نوعها منذ تولي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب منصبه في يناير الماضي، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) أن الولايات المتحدة وافقت على بيع قطع غيار طائرات مقاتلة لتايوان مقابل 330 مليون دولار.


واعتبر البنتاغون في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن عملية البيع المقترحة ستعزز قدرة المتلقي على مواجهة التهديدات الحالية والمستقبلية من خلال الحفاظ على الجاهزية التشغيلية لأسراب طائرات إف-16 وسي-130، وغيرها من الطائرات.


وكان الرئيس ترمب قال إن الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ أخبره بأنه لن يغزو تايوان في أثناء وجود الرئيس الجمهوري في منصبه.


وترتبط واشنطن بعلاقات دبلوماسية رسمية مع بكين، لكنها تحتفظ بعلاقات غير رسمية مع تايوان، وتعد الولايات المتحدة أهم مورد للأسلحة للجزيرة.


من جهة أخرى، اتهمت الخارجية الصينية، بعض وسائل الإعلام والسياسيين في اليابان، بالمبالغة في تضخيم الروايات، ضمن محاولات تضليل الرأي العام، على خلفية تصاعد الخلاف الدبلوماسي بين الدولتين الآسيويتين، بعد تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي بشأن تايوان، والتي اعتبرتها بكين «تهديداً يابانياً» باستخدام القوة ضدها.


وأعربت الخارجية الصينية، الجمعة، عن قلقها البالغ إزاء تصريحات اليمين الياباني، ضد الدبلوماسيين الصينيين، وحثت السلطات في اليابان على فتح تحقيق، بعد أن أصدرت سفارة الصين في اليابان تحذيراً لموظفيها.


وفي وقت سابق، طالبت الصين رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية، بالتراجع عن تصريحها بشأن تايوان، والتي وصفها الإعلام الصيني الرسمي، بأنها «أول تهديد من طوكيو باستخدام القوة ضد بكين منذ 80 عاماً»، حسبما نقلت «بلومبيرغ».


ووصف نائب وزير الخارجية الصيني، صن ويدونج، تصريحات تاكايتشي، بأنها «خاطئة وخطيرة للغاية»، معتبراً أنها «تدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للصين» وأضرت بأسس العلاقات.