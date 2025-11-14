Sources from within the ruling "Coordination Framework" alliance in Iraq revealed that the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, is attempting to obstruct Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani's assumption of the position of Prime Minister for a second term, despite him securing first place in the elections with 45 seats, followed by al-Maliki's coalition with 30 seats.



According to the sources, al-Maliki expressed his protest against al-Sudani taking the government for a second term by not attending the Coordination Framework meeting, which al-Sudani also did. This reflects the depth of the disagreements and al-Maliki's dissatisfaction with the election results, even though the meeting was dedicated to discussing the distribution of tasks and selecting the new Prime Minister based on electoral and political weight. Nevertheless, the meeting did not resolve the issue of the premiership.



Sources informed "Okaz" that the identity of the new Prime Minister will be determined after the legal ratification of the meeting's results. They did not rule out granting al-Sudani a second term unless one of the influential forces moves against this direction, referring to the position of State of Law coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki.



Iraq held both private and public voting on November 9 and 11 for the sixth parliamentary elections as part of a democratic practice in the political process that emerged after the fall of the previous Ba'ath regime in 2003.



The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced on Wednesday evening that the "Reconstruction and Development" alliance led by Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani recorded significant progress in the preliminary results, achieving 1,317,346 votes in 12 out of 18 provinces. The second place was taken by the Progress Party led by former Speaker of the House Mohammed al-Halbousi, and third place went to the State of Law coalition led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.



Regarding the "Coordination Framework" forces, the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition of al-Sudani secured 45 parliamentary seats, followed by the State of Law coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki with 30 seats, the "Sadiqoon" bloc led by Qais al-Khazali with 26 seats, while "Badr" led by Hadi al-Amiri obtained 19 seats, and the "State Forces" led by Ammar al-Hakim secured 18 seats.