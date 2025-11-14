كشفت مصادر من داخل تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الحاكم في العراق، أن زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي يحاول عرقلة تولي محمد شياع السوداني منصب رئيس الوزاء لولاية ثانية رغم حصوله على المركز الأول في الانتخابات بـ 45 مقعداً، فيما تلاه ائتلاف المالكي بعدد30 مقعداً.

نوري المالكي
وحسب المصادر، فقد عبر المالكي عن احتجاجه لتولي السوداني الحكومة لولاية ثانية بعدم حضور اجتماع الإطار التنسيقي، وهو ما فعله السوداني أيضاً، الأمر الذي يظهر عمق الخلافات وعدم رضا المالكي على نتائج الانتخابات رغم أن الاجتماع خصص لبحث توزيع المهمات واختيار رئيس الوزراء الجديد بحسب الوزن الانتخابي والسياسي، ومع ذلك فإن الاجتماع لم يحسم قضية رئاسة الحكومة.


وأفادت المصادر لـ «عكاظ»، بأن هوية رئيس الحكومة الجديد سيتم تحديدها بعد المصادقة القانونية على نتائج الاجتماع، ولم تستبعد منح السوداني ولاية ثانية ما لم تتحرك إحدى القوى الفاعلة ضد هذا التوجه، في إشارة لموقف زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي.


وأجرى العراق يومي التاسع والحادي عشر من نوفمبر الجاري الاقتراع بشقيه الخاص والعام في انتخابات مجلس النواب للدورة النيابية السادسة ضمن ممارسة ديمقراطية في العملية السياسية التي نشأت بعد العام 2003 من خلال إسقاط نظام البعث السابق.


وأعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات في العراق، مساء الأربعاء، أن تحالف «الإعمار والتنمية» بزعامة محمد شياع السوداني سجل تقدماً كبيراً في النتائج الأولية، محققاً 1,317,346 صوتاً في 12 محافظة من أصل 18، وجاء ثانياً حزب تقدم برئاسة رئيس مجلس النواب السابق محمد الحلبوسي، وثالثاً ائتلاف دولة القانون بزعامة رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي.


وفيما يخص قوى «الإطار التنسيقي» فقد حصد تحالف «الإعمار والتنمية» للسوداني، 45 مقعداً برلمانياً، تلاه ائتلاف دولة القانون بزعامة نوري المالكي بـ30 مقعداً، وكتلة «صادقون» بزعامة قيس الخزعلي بـ26 مقعداً، فيما نالت «بدر» بزعامة هادي العامري 19 مقعداً، و«قوى الدولة» بزعامة عمار الحكيم 18 مقعداً.