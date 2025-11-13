كشفت النيابة العامة الفيدرالية في ألمانيا اليوم (الأربعاء) عن إيقاف شرطة ألمانيا مشتبهاً به بالانتماء إلى خلية تابعة لحركة حماس كانت تخطط لهجمات تستهدف مؤسسات إسرائيلية أو يهودية.


وأوضحت النيابة أن الموقوف «برهان. ك» المولود في لبنان، اعتُقل أثناء دخوله ألمانيا من جمهورية التشيك، موضحة أن المشتبه به اشترى في أغسطس الماضي بندقية آلية وثمانية مسدسات من نوع «غلوك» وأكثر من 600 طلقة ذخيرة داخل ألمانيا، ونقلها إلى مشتبه به آخر يُدعى «وائل. ف».


وكان الأخير من بين ثلاثة رجال أُوقفوا الشهر الماضي في برلين للاشتباه في حيازتهم أسلحة وذخائر، وبحسب النيابة فإن الشرطة الدانماركية فتشت مواقع في كوبنهاغن ومحيطها على صلة بكل من «برهان. ك»، ومشتبه به آخر، فيما اعتُقل مشتبه إضافي الأسبوع الماضي في لندن بناء على طلب من السلطات الألمانية.


بدورها، نفت حركة حماس الفلسطينية أي صلة لها بالمخطط.


وكانت النمسا قد أعلنت ضبط أسلحة في فيينا وتوقيف رجل بريطاني في لندن بشبهة ارتباطه بـ«حماس»، مبينة أن الموقوف مشتبه بالارتباط بثلاثة أعضاء مفترضين في الحركة الفلسطينية خططوا لشن هجمات على مؤسسات يهودية أو إسرائيلية وتم توقيفهم في ألمانيا في بداية أكتوبر الماضي.


وأوضحت النمسا أنها ضبطت خمسة مسدسات و10 «أمشاط رصاص» في مستودع مستأجر في فيينا، مبينة أن رجلاً بريطانياً يبلغ 39 عاماً أُوقف في لندن واشتبه في ارتباطه بشكل وثيق بمخبأ الأسلحة.