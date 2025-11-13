The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Germany revealed today (Wednesday) that the German police have arrested a suspect belonging to a cell affiliated with Hamas that was planning attacks targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions.



The prosecutor's office clarified that the detained individual, "Burhan K.", who was born in Lebanon, was arrested while entering Germany from the Czech Republic. It explained that the suspect purchased an automatic rifle, eight Glock pistols, and more than 600 rounds of ammunition within Germany last August, and transferred them to another suspect named "Wael F."



Wael was among three men arrested last month in Berlin on suspicion of possessing weapons and ammunition. According to the prosecutor's office, Danish police searched locations in Copenhagen and its surroundings related to both "Burhan K." and another suspect, while an additional suspect was arrested last week in London at the request of German authorities.



For its part, the Palestinian Hamas movement denied any connection to the plot.



Austria had announced the seizure of weapons in Vienna and the arrest of a British man in London on suspicion of being linked to "Hamas," indicating that the detained individual is suspected of being connected to three alleged members of the Palestinian movement who planned to carry out attacks on Jewish or Israeli institutions and were arrested in Germany at the beginning of October.



Austria clarified that it seized five pistols and 10 "magazines" in a rented warehouse in Vienna, noting that a 39-year-old British man was arrested in London and is suspected of being closely linked to the weapons cache.