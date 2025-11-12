بانتظار النتائج النهائية.. هل يحصد «ائتلاف السوداني» الكتلة الأكبر في العراق؟

While awaiting the announcement of the final results of the parliamentary elections in Iraq, informed sources revealed that the coalition of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani achieved good numbers.

Sources reported that the coalition achieved a "significant victory" in the legislative elections that took place yesterday (Tuesday). Two other sources close to the list announced that it likely secured the "largest parliamentary bloc" with 50 seats or more.



The Sudani coalition includes several political currents, including the "Al-Furatain Movement" led by Sudani, the National Coalition led by Iyad Allawi, as well as the National Contract Alliance headed by Faleh al-Fayyad, the Karbala Creativity Alliance, the Sumer Country Gathering, in addition to the Generations Gathering, and others.



The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, is competing with the coalition to which Sudani belongs to impose dominance within Shiite circles.



Yesterday, there were indications that the "State of Law" coalition and the "Reconstruction and Development" bloc might top the election results in Dhi Qar province.



The main Sunni political forces in this election were represented by the "Taqaddum Party," led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, whose popularity is concentrated in western and northern Iraq, where the Sunni majority resides.



In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by veteran leader Masoud Barzani, dominates the government, it achieved good results according to preliminary results, noting that the party competed with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, led by Pavel Talabani.



It is worth mentioning that the head of the High Security Committee for the elections, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, announced that the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections would be announced this evening, confirming that the electoral process proceeded smoothly and transparently, with no significant security violations recorded.



The High Electoral Commission clarified that the voter turnout rate exceeded 55%, after about 12 million voters out of 21.4 million cast their votes on the days of the general and special voting, a noticeable increase compared to the 41% recorded in the 2021 elections, despite Muqtada al-Sadr's boycott of this round.