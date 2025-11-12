بانتظار النتائج النهائية.. هل يحصد «ائتلاف السوداني» الكتلة الأكبر في العراق؟

بانتظار الإعلان عن النتائج النهائية للانتخابات البرلمانية في العراق، كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن ائتلاف رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني، حقق أرقاماً جيدة.

وأفادت المصادر،بأن الائتلاف حقق «فوزاً كبيراً» في الانتخابات التشريعية، التي جرت أمس (الثلاثاء). وأعلن مصدران آخران مقربان من اللائحة أنها حصدت على الأغلب «أكبر كتلة نيابية» بعدد 50 مقعداً أو أكثر.


ويضم ائتلاف السوداني تيارات سياسية عدة، منها «تيار الفراتين» بزعامة السوداني، وائتلاف الوطنية بزعامة إياد علاوي، فضلا عن تحالف العقد الوطني برئاسة فالح الفياض، وتحالف إبداع كربلاء، وتجمع بلاد سومر، فضلاً عن تجمع أجيال، وغيرها.


ويتنافس ائتلاف دولة القانون الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، مع الائتلاف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني من أجل فرض الهيمنة داخل الأوساط الشيعية..


وكانت ترجيحات تحدثت أمس عن احتمال تصدر ائتلاف «دولة القانون» وكتلة «الإعمار والتنمية» نتائج الانتخابات في محافظة ذي قار.


وتمثلت القوى السياسية السنية الرئيسية في هذه الانتخابات بـ «حزب تقدم» بقيادة رئيس البرلمان السابق محمد الحلبوسي، الذي تتركز شعبيته في غرب وشمال العراق حيث الغالبية السنية.


وفي إقليم كردستان العراق، حيث يهيمن الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني الذي يرأسه الزعيم المخضرم مسعود بارزاني على الحكومة، فقد حقق نتائج جيدة حسب النتائج الأولية، علماً أن الحزب نافس الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني، بقيادة بافل طالباني.

يذكر أن رئيس اللجنة الأمنية العليا للانتخابات، الفريق أول الركن قيس المحمداوي، أعلن أن النتائج الأولية للانتخابات البرلمانية ستُعلن مساء اليوم، مؤكداً أن العملية الانتخابية سارت بسلاسة وشفافية، بدون تسجيل أية خروقات أمنية مؤثرة.


وأوضحت المفوضية العليا للانتخابات أن نسبة المشاركة في الاقتراع بلغت أكثر من 55%، بعد أن أدلى نحو 12 مليون ناخب من أصل 21.4 مليون بأصواتهم في يومي الاقتراع العام والخاص، في ارتفاع ملحوظ مقارنة بنسبة 41% المسجّلة في انتخابات عام 2021، رغم مقاطعة مقتدى الصدر لهذه الدورة.