The Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed a major corruption scandal that is haunting President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, announcing the suspension of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who held the energy portfolio for four years, due to his involvement in an embezzlement scandal.



Embezzlement Scheme with Zelensky's Ally



The senior Ukrainian official wrote on her social media accounts today (Wednesday) that it was decided to suspend Herman Halushchenko's duties as Minister of Justice, following his accusation by the Ukrainian public prosecutor's office of obtaining personal benefits from Tymur Mendych, a key ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is accused of orchestrating a scheme that led to the embezzlement of $100 million in the energy sector. The Prime Minister stated that the Minister for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sukhach, will assume the position of Minister of Energy.



The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SAPO) accused Halushchenko, who previously served as Minister of Energy for four years, of receiving "personal benefits" from Mendych in exchange for controlling the flow of funds in the energy sector. The agency stated that the scandal has shaken the country's energy sector.



Halushchenko has held positions in the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidential Administration, and previously worked as the Executive Director of Legal Support in 2013 and 2014, then as Deputy Head of the company between 2020 and 2021.



He was appointed Minister of Energy in April 2021, then Minister of Justice in July 2025, following the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the formation of Yulia Svyrydenko's government.



Bribery Scandal in Drone Manufacturing



Ukrainian authorities arrested four individuals last August following the discovery of a new scandal regarding bribes related to contracts for drone manufacturing companies, which reports indicated were signed at excessively high prices, harming the country's financial resources.



Authorities in Kyiv revealed that one of the suspects is Oleskiy Kuznetsov, a parliamentary deputy belonging to the "Servant of the People" party led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the German news agency.



The Ukrainian Security Service announced last January a corruption operation related to the Ukrainian army's purchase of weapons worth approximately $40 million.



Eradicating Rampant Corruption



It is noted that the fight to eradicate rampant corruption in the country remains a key issue as Ukraine seeks EU membership.



The Ukrainian president has pledged in recent years to combat corruption at all levels amid a series of allegations of bribery and suspicious practices.



Zelensky's pledge came amid allegations of high-level corruption, including reports of dubious methods in military procurement.