كشفت رئيسة الوزراء الأوكرانية يوليا سفيريدينكو، النقاب عن فضيحة فساد كبرى تطارد حكومة الرئيس فلوديمير زيلينسكي، وأعلنت تعليق مهمات وزير العدل جيرمان غالوشينكو الذي شغل حقيبة الطاقة لأربع سنوات، لتورطه في فضيحة اختلاس.


مخطط اختلاس مع حليف زيلينسكي


وكتبت المسؤولة الأوكرانية الأرفع عبر حساباتها في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أنه تقرر تعليق مهمات جيرمان غالوشينكو كوزير للعدل، غداة اتهامه من النيابة العامة الأوكرانية بتحصيل منافع شخصية من تيمور مينديتش، الحليف الرئيسي للرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، والمتهم بتدبير مخطط أدى إلى اختلاس 100 مليون دولار في قطاع الطاقة. وأفادت رئيسة الوزراء بأن وزيرة التكامل الأوروبي ليودميلا سوجاك ستتولى منصب وزير الطاقة.


واتهم مكتب المدعي العام المتخصص في مكافحة الفساد (سابو) غالوشينكو الذي سبق أن شغل منصب وزير الطاقة لأربع سنوات، بأنه تلقى «منافع شخصية» من مينديتش مقابل السيطرة على تدفقات الأموال في قطاع الطاقة. في حين قالت الوكالة إن الفضيحة هزت قطاع الطاقة في البلاد.


وشغل غالوشينكو مناصب في مكتب النائب العام، ووزارة الخارجية، والإدارة الرئاسية، وعمل سابقاً مديراً تنفيذياً للدعم القانوني في 2013 و2014، ثم نائباً لرئيس الشركة بين 2020 و2021.


وعين وزيراً للطاقة في أبريل 2021، ثمّ وزير العدل في يوليو 2025، بعد استقالة رئيس الوزراء دينيس شميغال، وتشكيل حكومة يوليا سفيردينكو.


فضيحة رشاوى تصنيع مسيرات


وقبضت السلطات الأوكرانية في شهر أغسطس الماضي، على أربعة أشخاص عقب اكتشاف فضيحة جديدة بشأن رشاوى، تتعلق بعقود شركات تصنيع مسيرات، ذكرت تقارير أنه تم التوقيع عليها بأسعار مرتفعة للغاية، مما يضر بالموارد المالية للبلاد.


وكشفت السلطات في كييف أن أحد المشتبه بهم هو أوليسكي كوزنتسوف، نائب برلماني ينتمي إلى «حزب خادم الشعب» الذي يتزعمه الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، وفق وكالة الأنباء الألمانية.


وأعلن جهاز الأمن الأوكراني، في يناير الماضي، عملية فساد تتعلق بشراء الجيش الأوكراني أسلحة بقيمة إجمالية تعادل نحو 40 مليون دولار.


استئصال الفساد المستشري


يذكر أن الكفاح من أجل استئصال الفساد المستشري بالبلاد يظل قضية رئيسية في الوقت الذي تسعى فيه أوكرانيا للحصول على عضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وتعهد الرئيس الأوكراني خلال السنوات السابقة بمكافحة الفساد على جميع المستويات وسط سلسلة من المزاعم بتلقي رشاوى وممارسات مشبوهة.


وجاء تعهد زيلينسكي حينها وسط مزاعم بوجود فساد على مستوى رفيع، بما في ذلك تقرير عن أساليب مريبة في المشتريات العسكرية.