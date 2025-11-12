رغم إعلان وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تعليق «قانون قيصر» لمدة 6 شهور أخرى، كشف رئيس الشؤون السياسية في المجلس السوري الأمريكي محمد غانم، أن موقف النائب الجمهوري برايان ماست لم يتغير بشأن رفض رفع العقوبات عن سورية حتى الآن.


وكتب غانم في منشور على إكس، مساء أمس الثلاثاء، «للأسف حتى الساعة لم يغيّر النائب برايان ماست موقفه المعارض لإلغاء قانون قيصر إلغاء غير مشروط». وأكد ضرورة ممارسة الجالية السورية في الولايات المتحدة مزيداً من الضغط.


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك، قال في وقت سابق أمس إن رعاية النائب ماست أساسية للخطوة التالية المتمثلة في إلغاء الكونغرس الأمريكي بشكل كامل قانون قيصر، الذي فرض عقوبات على سورية إبان عهد النظام السابق، موجهاً الشكر للنائب الجمهوري ما فهم أنه إشارة إلى أن موقفه لان وتغير.


ويعد النائب ماست آخر حاجز أمام إلغاء قانون قيصر، خصوصا أنه يشغل منصب رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب الأمريكي، ويملك بالتالي سلطة حاسمة في تمرير أو تعطيل أي تعديل على قانون الدفاع السنوي الذي يتضمن اقتراحًا بإلغاء قانون قيصر.


يذكر أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع التقى خلال زيارته إلى واشنطن أول أمس النائب ماست وغيره من النواب الأمريكيين. ليوضح ماست بعد ذلك في بيان أنه استمع من الشرع حرصه على تعزيز العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة بعد قطيعة استمرت سنوات طويلة خلال عهد النظام السابق.


وعلقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، الإثنين الماضي، مفاعيل قانون قيصر لستة أشهر أخرى، بعد التعليق الأول في شهر مايو الماضي، والذي شارف على الانتهاء.


ويهدف قانون قيصر (Caesar Act)، الذي فُرض على سورية عام 2019، إلى معاقبة نظام بشار الأسد على جرائم الحرب والانتهاكات الجسيمة لحقوق الإنسان، خصوصا بعد تسريب صور آلاف المعتقلين الذين تعرضوا للتعذيب والقتل. لكن مع سقوط النظام السابق في 8 ديسمبر 2024، أصبح القانون محل جدل واسع بسبب تأثيراته السلبية على الشعب السوري والاقتصاد الوطني.