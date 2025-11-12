Despite the U.S. State Department's announcement to suspend the "Caesar Law" for another 6 months, the head of political affairs at the Syrian American Council, Mohammed Ghanem, revealed that Republican Congressman Brian Mast's position has not changed regarding the refusal to lift sanctions on Syria so far.



Ghanem wrote in a post on X, yesterday evening, "Unfortunately, as of now, Congressman Brian Mast has not changed his opposing stance on the unconditional repeal of the Caesar Law." He emphasized the need for the Syrian community in the United States to exert more pressure.



Earlier yesterday, U.S. envoy Tom Brack stated that Congressman Mast's sponsorship is essential for the next step, which is the complete repeal of the Caesar Law by the U.S. Congress, a law that imposed sanctions on Syria during the previous regime, thanking Congressman Mast for what he understood to be a sign that his position has softened and changed.



Congressman Mast is considered the last barrier to the repeal of the Caesar Law, especially since he holds the position of Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and thus has decisive authority in passing or blocking any amendment to the annual defense bill that includes a proposal to repeal the Caesar Law.



It is noteworthy that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara met during his visit to Washington the day before yesterday with Congressman Mast and other American lawmakers. Mast later clarified in a statement that he heard from al-Shara his eagerness to strengthen relations with the United States after a long-standing rupture during the previous regime.



The U.S. State Department suspended the effects of the Caesar Law for another six months last Monday, following the initial suspension in May, which is nearing its end.



The Caesar Act, imposed on Syria in 2019, aims to punish Bashar al-Assad's regime for war crimes and serious human rights violations, especially after images of thousands of detainees who were subjected to torture and killing were leaked. However, with the fall of the previous regime on December 8, 2024, the law has become a subject of widespread controversy due to its negative impacts on the Syrian people and the national economy.