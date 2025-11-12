While the fate of dozens of armed fighters from Hamas stuck in an area of Rafah in southern Gaza remains shrouded in mystery, an Israeli source revealed today (Wednesday) that "if the trapped militants lay down their arms, they will be allowed to leave."



The Israeli Channel 12 reported the source as saying: "If the hundred militants trapped inside the tunnel in the Al-Janine neighborhood of Rafah lay down their arms and pledge not to return to terrorism, Israel will allow them to exit the area."



He added, "The more the militants lay down their arms and act according to the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, and pledge not to return to terrorism, the more they will be allowed to leave the tunnels."



Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated yesterday (Tuesday) that Israel fabricated this crisis to create justifications for returning to war and to undermine the U.S. peace plan for Gaza. He indicated that the movement is working with mediators to resolve the crisis of the "tunnel fighters," revealing that positive solutions have been proposed for discussion.



It is worth noting that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff pointed out last week that resolving the issue would be a test for future steps in the broader ceasefire plan. He added that it could be resolved by providing a safe passage for them to areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza.



U.S. envoy Jared Kushner discussed the issue of those trapped in Rafah and the next phase of the U.S. plan for Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Monday.



The fate of about 200 Hamas fighters has held up efforts to advance the ceasefire plan in Gaza to its second phase.