فيما لايزال الغموض يكتنف مصير عشرات المسلحين من مقاتلي حركة حماس العالقين في إحدى مناطق رفح جنوب قطاع غزة، كشف مصدر إسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أنه «إذا تخلّى المسلحون العالقون عن أسلحتهم سيسمح لهم بالخروج».


ونقلت القناة الثانية عشرة الإسرائيلية عن المصدر قوله: «إذا تخلّى المئة مسلح المحاصرين داخل النفق في حي الجنينة برفح عن أسلحتهم وتعهدوا بعدم العودة إلى الإرهاب، فستسمح لهم إسرائيل بالخروج من المنطقة».


وأضاف «كلما تخلّى المسلحون عن أسلحتهم، وتصرفوا وفقاً لمبادرة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وتعهدوا بعدم العودة للإرهاب فسيسمح لهم بمغادرة الأنفاق».


وكان المتحدث باسم حماس حازم قاسم، اعتبر أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن إسرائيل افتعلت هذه الأزمة لإيجاد مبررات تعود من خلالها إلى حرب، وتخترق الخطة الأمريكية للسلام في غزة. وأفاد بأن الحركة تعمل مع الوسطاء لحل أزمة «مقاتلي الأنفاق»، كاشفاً أن حلولاً إيجابية طرحت على طاولة البحث.


يذكر أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، لفت الأسبوع الماضي إلى أن حل المسألة سيكون اختبارا للخطوات المستقبلية في خطة وقف إطلاق النار الأوسع نطاقا. وأضاف أنه يمكن حلها من خلال توفير ممر آمن لهم إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس في غزة.


وبحث المبعوث الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر، الإثنين الماضي، مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، قضية المحاصرين في رفح والمرحلة التالية من الخطة الأمريكية لغزة.


وعقد مصير نحو 200 مقاتل من حركة حماس الجهود الرامية إلى نقل خطة وقف إطلاق النار بغزة إلى مرحلتها الثانية.