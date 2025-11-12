شدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع على ضرورة إسرائيل الانسحاب إلى حدود ما قبل 8 ديسمبر 2024 من أجل الوصول إلى اتفاق نهائي معها.
وأفاد في مقابلة مع صحيفة «واشنطن بوست»، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأن دمشق منخرطة في مفاوضات مباشرة مع الجانب الإسرائيلي، وقد قطعت شوطًا جيدًا في طريق التوصل إلى اتفاق.
بيئة مثالية لازدهار داعش
وأضاف الشرع أن الولايات المتحدة معنا في هذه المفاوضات، والعديد من الأطراف الدولية تدعم وجهة نظرنا في هذا الصدد، لافتا إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يدعم وجهة نظر سورية، وسيدفع بأسرع ما يمكن من أجل التوصل إلى حل لهذا الأمر.
وحذر الرئيس السوري من أن الإبقاء على سورية مقسمة، أو وجود أية قوة عسكرية لا تخضع لسيطرة الحكومة، يمثل بيئة مثالية لازدهار تنظيم «داعش».
وقال أعتقد أن الحل الأفضل هو أن تشرف القوات الأمريكية الموجودة في سورية على دمج قوات سورية الديمقراطية في القوى الأمنية التابعة للحكومة المركزية، على أن تكون مهمة حماية الأراضي السورية من مسؤولية الدولة.
طموحات توسعية إسرائيلية
وأوضح الشرع أن القوات الإسرائيلية نفذت أكثر من 1000 غارة جوية على الأراضي السورية منذ 8 ديسمبر 2024 بعد سقوط النظام السابق، وشمل القصف القصر الرئاسي ووزارة الدفاع.
وذكر أن القوات السورية لم ترد على هذه الاعتداءات لأن الحكومة تريد إعادة بناء البلاد، ورأى أن التقدم الذي حققته إسرائيل داخل سورية لا يأتي من مخاوف أمنية، بل من طموحاتها التوسعية. وقال لطالما ادعت إسرائيل أن لديها مخاوف بشأن سورية لأنها تخشى التهديدات التي تمثلها المليشيات الإيرانية وحزب الله اللبناني، لكن نحن من طرد تلك القوات خارج البلاد.
نزع السلاح جنوب دمشق
وردا على سؤال عما إذا كانت الدولة السورية ستوافق على نزع السلاح في المنطقة جنوب دمشق، قال: إن الحديث عن منطقة كاملة منزوعة السلاح سيكون صعبًا، لأنه إذا حدث أي نوع من الفوضى، من سيحميها؟ وإذا استُخدمت هذه المنطقة المنزوعة السلاح من قبل بعض الأطراف كمنصة لضرب إسرائيل، من سيكون مسؤولًا عن ذلك؟.
وشدد على أنه في نهاية المطاف، هذه أرض سورية، ويجب أن تكون لسورية حرية التعامل مع أراضيها، لافتا إلى أن إسرائيل «احتلت مرتفعات الجولان لحماية إسرائيل، والآن تفرض شروطًا في الجنوب السوري لحماية الجولان. فبعد بضع سنوات، ربما تحتل وسط سورية لحماية الجنوب السوري.. وربما ينتهي بهم الأمر في ميونيخ إذا ظلوا على هذا المسار».
جلب الأسد إلى العدالة
وبشأن العلاقة مع موسكو، لفت الشرع إلى أن المعارضة السورية حاربت القوات الروسية لمدة 10 سنوات، وكانت حربًا صعبة وقاسية، لكن الحكومة اليوم «بحاجة إلى روسيا لأنها عضو دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة». وقال: «نحتاج إلى تصويتهم إلى جانبنا في بعض القضايا، ولدينا مصالح إستراتيجية معهم.. لا نريد دفع روسيا لاتخاذ خيارات بديلة في التعامل مع سورية».
وأكد الرئيس السوري أن «قضية بشار الأسد مزعجة بالنسبة لروسيا»، مضيفاً «سنحافظ على حقوقنا كسوريين في المطالبة بجلب الأسد إلى العدالة».
The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara emphasized the necessity for Israel to withdraw to the borders prior to December 8, 2024, in order to reach a final agreement with it.
He stated in an interview with the Washington Post last night (Tuesday) that Damascus is engaged in direct negotiations with the Israeli side and has made good progress towards reaching an agreement.
An Ideal Environment for ISIS to Thrive
Al-Shara added that the United States is with us in these negotiations, and many international parties support our viewpoint in this regard, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump supports the Syrian perspective and will push as quickly as possible to reach a solution to this matter.
The Syrian President warned that keeping Syria divided or having any military force not under government control represents an ideal environment for the flourishing of ISIS.
He said, "I believe the best solution is for the American forces present in Syria to oversee the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the security forces of the central government, with the responsibility for protecting Syrian territory resting with the state."
Israeli Expansionist Ambitions
Al-Shara explained that Israeli forces have carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Syrian territory since December 8, 2024, after the fall of the previous regime, and the bombing included the presidential palace and the Ministry of Defense.
He mentioned that the Syrian forces did not respond to these aggressions because the government wants to rebuild the country, and he saw that Israel's advances within Syria do not come from security concerns but from its expansionist ambitions. He said, "Israel has long claimed that it has concerns about Syria because it fears the threats posed by Iranian militias and Hezbollah, but we are the ones who expelled those forces from the country."
Disarmament South of Damascus
In response to a question about whether the Syrian state would agree to disarmament in the area south of Damascus, he said: "Talking about a completely demilitarized area would be difficult because if any kind of chaos occurs, who will protect it? And if this demilitarized area is used by some parties as a platform to strike Israel, who will be responsible for that?"
He emphasized that ultimately, this is Syrian land, and Syria must have the freedom to deal with its territory, pointing out that Israel "occupied the Golan Heights to protect itself, and now imposes conditions in southern Syria to protect the Golan. After a few years, they might occupy central Syria to protect southern Syria... and they might end up in Munich if they continue on this path."
Bringing Assad to Justice
Regarding the relationship with Moscow, Al-Shara noted that the Syrian opposition fought Russian forces for 10 years, and it was a tough and harsh war, but the government today "needs Russia because it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council." He said, "We need their vote alongside us on some issues, and we have strategic interests with them... We do not want to push Russia to make alternative choices in dealing with Syria."
The Syrian President confirmed that "the issue of Bashar al-Assad is troubling for Russia," adding, "We will maintain our rights as Syrians to demand bringing Assad to justice."