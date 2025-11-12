شدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع على ضرورة إسرائيل الانسحاب إلى حدود ما قبل 8 ديسمبر 2024 من أجل الوصول إلى اتفاق نهائي معها.


وأفاد في مقابلة مع صحيفة «واشنطن بوست»، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأن دمشق منخرطة في مفاوضات مباشرة مع الجانب الإسرائيلي، وقد قطعت شوطًا جيدًا في طريق التوصل إلى اتفاق.


بيئة مثالية لازدهار داعش


وأضاف الشرع أن الولايات المتحدة معنا في هذه المفاوضات، والعديد من الأطراف الدولية تدعم وجهة نظرنا في هذا الصدد، لافتا إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يدعم وجهة نظر سورية، وسيدفع بأسرع ما يمكن من أجل التوصل إلى حل لهذا الأمر.


وحذر الرئيس السوري من أن الإبقاء على سورية مقسمة، أو وجود أية قوة عسكرية لا تخضع لسيطرة الحكومة، يمثل بيئة مثالية لازدهار تنظيم «داعش».


وقال أعتقد أن الحل الأفضل هو أن تشرف القوات الأمريكية الموجودة في سورية على دمج قوات سورية الديمقراطية في القوى الأمنية التابعة للحكومة المركزية، على أن تكون مهمة حماية الأراضي السورية من مسؤولية الدولة.


طموحات توسعية إسرائيلية


وأوضح الشرع أن القوات الإسرائيلية نفذت أكثر من 1000 غارة جوية على الأراضي السورية منذ 8 ديسمبر 2024 بعد سقوط النظام السابق، وشمل القصف القصر الرئاسي ووزارة الدفاع.


وذكر أن القوات السورية لم ترد على هذه الاعتداءات لأن الحكومة تريد إعادة بناء البلاد، ورأى أن التقدم الذي حققته إسرائيل داخل سورية لا يأتي من مخاوف أمنية، بل من طموحاتها التوسعية. وقال لطالما ادعت إسرائيل أن لديها مخاوف بشأن سورية لأنها تخشى التهديدات التي تمثلها المليشيات الإيرانية وحزب الله اللبناني، لكن نحن من طرد تلك القوات خارج البلاد.


نزع السلاح جنوب دمشق


وردا على سؤال عما إذا كانت الدولة السورية ستوافق على نزع السلاح في المنطقة جنوب دمشق، قال: إن الحديث عن منطقة كاملة منزوعة السلاح سيكون صعبًا، لأنه إذا حدث أي نوع من الفوضى، من سيحميها؟ وإذا استُخدمت هذه المنطقة المنزوعة السلاح من قبل بعض الأطراف كمنصة لضرب إسرائيل، من سيكون مسؤولًا عن ذلك؟.


وشدد على أنه في نهاية المطاف، هذه أرض سورية، ويجب أن تكون لسورية حرية التعامل مع أراضيها، لافتا إلى أن إسرائيل «احتلت مرتفعات الجولان لحماية إسرائيل، والآن تفرض شروطًا في الجنوب السوري لحماية الجولان. فبعد بضع سنوات، ربما تحتل وسط سورية لحماية الجنوب السوري.. وربما ينتهي بهم الأمر في ميونيخ إذا ظلوا على هذا المسار».


جلب الأسد إلى العدالة


وبشأن العلاقة مع موسكو، لفت الشرع إلى أن المعارضة السورية حاربت القوات الروسية لمدة 10 سنوات، وكانت حربًا صعبة وقاسية، لكن الحكومة اليوم «بحاجة إلى روسيا لأنها عضو دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة». وقال: «نحتاج إلى تصويتهم إلى جانبنا في بعض القضايا، ولدينا مصالح إستراتيجية معهم.. لا نريد دفع روسيا لاتخاذ خيارات بديلة في التعامل مع سورية».


وأكد الرئيس السوري أن «قضية بشار الأسد مزعجة بالنسبة لروسيا»، مضيفاً «سنحافظ على حقوقنا كسوريين في المطالبة بجلب الأسد إلى العدالة».