The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara emphasized the necessity for Israel to withdraw to the borders prior to December 8, 2024, in order to reach a final agreement with it.



He stated in an interview with the Washington Post last night (Tuesday) that Damascus is engaged in direct negotiations with the Israeli side and has made good progress towards reaching an agreement.



An Ideal Environment for ISIS to Thrive



Al-Shara added that the United States is with us in these negotiations, and many international parties support our viewpoint in this regard, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump supports the Syrian perspective and will push as quickly as possible to reach a solution to this matter.



The Syrian President warned that keeping Syria divided or having any military force not under government control represents an ideal environment for the flourishing of ISIS.



He said, "I believe the best solution is for the American forces present in Syria to oversee the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the security forces of the central government, with the responsibility for protecting Syrian territory resting with the state."



Israeli Expansionist Ambitions



Al-Shara explained that Israeli forces have carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Syrian territory since December 8, 2024, after the fall of the previous regime, and the bombing included the presidential palace and the Ministry of Defense.



He mentioned that the Syrian forces did not respond to these aggressions because the government wants to rebuild the country, and he saw that Israel's advances within Syria do not come from security concerns but from its expansionist ambitions. He said, "Israel has long claimed that it has concerns about Syria because it fears the threats posed by Iranian militias and Hezbollah, but we are the ones who expelled those forces from the country."



Disarmament South of Damascus



In response to a question about whether the Syrian state would agree to disarmament in the area south of Damascus, he said: "Talking about a completely demilitarized area would be difficult because if any kind of chaos occurs, who will protect it? And if this demilitarized area is used by some parties as a platform to strike Israel, who will be responsible for that?"



He emphasized that ultimately, this is Syrian land, and Syria must have the freedom to deal with its territory, pointing out that Israel "occupied the Golan Heights to protect itself, and now imposes conditions in southern Syria to protect the Golan. After a few years, they might occupy central Syria to protect southern Syria... and they might end up in Munich if they continue on this path."



Bringing Assad to Justice



Regarding the relationship with Moscow, Al-Shara noted that the Syrian opposition fought Russian forces for 10 years, and it was a tough and harsh war, but the government today "needs Russia because it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council." He said, "We need their vote alongside us on some issues, and we have strategic interests with them... We do not want to push Russia to make alternative choices in dealing with Syria."



The Syrian President confirmed that "the issue of Bashar al-Assad is troubling for Russia," adding, "We will maintain our rights as Syrians to demand bringing Assad to justice."