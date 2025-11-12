توتر دبلوماسي جديد يلوح في الأفق بين بوغوتا وواشنطن، بعد أن قررت كولومبيا وقف تعاونها الاستخباراتي مع الولايات المتحدة احتجاجًا على ضرباتها في البحر الكاريبي.

وأمر الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو قوات الأمن العام في بلاده بتعليق تبادل المعلومات المخابراتية مع وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية، لحين توقف واشنطن عن مهاجمة القوارب في منطقة البحر الكاريبي.

وقال بيترو في منشور على منصة «إكس»: «مكافحة المخدرات يجب أن تحترم حقوق الإنسان لشعوب الكاريبي»، في إشارة إلى تاريخ البلدين في التعاون ضد تهريب المخدرات.

وقال الرئيس الكولومبي: «إن إجراءات بلاده ضد واشنطن ستستمر طالما استمرت الهجمات الأميركية في البحر الكاريبي».

يأتي هذا وسط زيادة التصعيد بين الولايات المتحدة وكولومبيا، حيث أعلنت واشنطن في أكتوبر الماضي فرض عقوبات على غوستافو بيترو، وتوعدت بعدم غض الطرف عما وصفته بسياساته الداعمة لتجار المخدرات.