A new diplomatic tension looms on the horizon between Bogotá and Washington, after Colombia decided to halt its intelligence cooperation with the United States in protest against its strikes in the Caribbean.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the country's public security forces to suspend the exchange of intelligence information with U.S. intelligence agencies until Washington stops attacking boats in the Caribbean region.

Petro stated in a post on the platform "X": "Drug trafficking must respect the human rights of the Caribbean peoples," referring to the history of cooperation between the two countries against drug trafficking.

The Colombian president said, "His country's actions against Washington will continue as long as U.S. attacks in the Caribbean persist."

This comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Colombia, as Washington announced last October that it was imposing sanctions on Gustavo Petro and vowed not to overlook what it described as his policies supporting drug traffickers.