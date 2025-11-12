خلال ساعات النهار، هزت باراموس في غواتيمالا حادثة اغتيال مروعة، استهدف فيها مجهولون متنكرون بزي عمال بناء المرشح السابق لمنصب العمدة، خوسيه إلياس راميريز.

وأظهرت كاميرات المراقبة لحظة الهجوم الذي وقع صباح 8 نوفمبر، إذ ترجل الجناة من سيارة مرتدين زي عمال، قبل أن يفتحوا النار بكثافة على راميريز وشريكته.

وأصيب الاثنان بعدة طلقات نارية، فيما قام القتلة بعد ثوانٍ بتغطية جثة راميريز بستراتهم ولاذوا بالفرار إلى جهة مجهولة.