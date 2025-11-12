During the daytime, a horrific assassination incident shook Baramos in Guatemala, where unknown assailants disguised as construction workers targeted the former mayoral candidate, José Elías Ramírez.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment of the attack that occurred on the morning of November 8, as the perpetrators got out of a vehicle wearing worker uniforms before opening fire heavily on Ramírez and his partner.

Both were hit by multiple gunshots, while the killers, seconds later, covered Ramírez's body with their jackets and fled to an unknown location.