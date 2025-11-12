نفت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بشدة التقارير التي تحدثت عن لقاء سري بين جاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترمب ومستشار غير رسمي له في الشؤون الخارجية، وزعيم مليشيا مضادة لـ«حماس» في غزة، ياسر أبو شباب.

ووصفت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية هذه الأنباء بـ«الأخبار الكاذبة» في منشور عبر حساب مكتب شؤون الشرق الأدنى على منصة «X»، مؤكدة أن مثل هذا اللقاء المزعوم «لم يحدث أبداً».

جاء النفي الرسمي رداً على تقرير ادعى أن كوشنر التقى أبو شباب في مقر عسكري أمريكي في كريات جات جنوب إسرائيل، حيث ركزت المناقشات المزعومة على دور قوات المليشيا في المناطق التي من المتوقع انسحاب «حماس» منها، بما في ذلك تسهيل خروج مقاتلي «حماس» من شبكات الأنفاق في رفح إلى مناطق أخرى تحت سيطرة الحركة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن ممثلين عن المليشيا يتواجدون يومياً في مركز التنسيق المدني-العسكري الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي، ما أثار تساؤلات حول مدى التنسيق السري.

أبرز اللاعبين في سياسة ترمب الخارجية

ويعتبر جاريد كوشنر (44 عاماً)، أحد أبرز اللاعبين في سياسة ترمب الخارجية تجاه الشرق الأوسط، وخلال فترة رئاسة ترمب الأولى (2017-2021)، لعب كوشنر دوراً محورياً في صياغة «صفقة القرن» (الخطة الأمريكية للحل السياسي في الصراع الفلسطيني-الإسرائيلي)، إضافة إلى اتفاقيات إبراهام التي طبعت العلاقات بين إسرائيل وعدة دول عربية.

وبعد عودة ترمب إلى السلطة في 2025، عاد كوشنر مستشاراً غير رسمي، يركز على تنفيذ «المرحلة الثانية» من صفقة وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، التي أُعلن عنها في أكتوبر، وفي زيارته الأخيرة إلى إسرائيل يوم 10 نوفمبر، التقى كوشنر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لمناقشة مستقبل غزة، بما في ذلك مصير نحو 200 مقاتل من «حماس» محاصرين في رفح، وفقاً لتقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية.

أما ياسر أبو شباب، فهو زعيم مليشيا محلية شُكلت في شرق رفح قبل ستة أشهر تقريباً، وتعمل في مناطق تحت السيطرة الإسرائيلية، وتُقدم المليشيا نفسها كقوة مضادة لـ«حماس»، وتدير خدمات لآلاف السكان الغزيين بدعم إسرائيلي عسكري واقتصادي، بما في ذلك اشتباكات يومية مع عناصر «حماس».

ووفقاً لتقارير من «إسرائيل هايوم» تعتمد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على مثل هذه المليشيات للحفاظ على الاستقرار في غزة بعد الانسحاب الجزئي لـ«حماس»، خصوصاً مع صعوبة تشكيل قوة متعددة الجنسيات، ومع ذلك، وُجهت اتهامات لأبو شباب بسرقة شاحنات المساعدات في 2024، ما يثير جدلاً حول مصداقيته كقوة أمنية.