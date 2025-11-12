The U.S. State Department strongly denied reports of a secret meeting between Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and an unofficial advisor on foreign affairs, and the leader of an anti-"Hamas" militia in Gaza, Yasser Abu Shabab.

The State Department described these reports as "false news" in a post on the Near Eastern Affairs Office's account on the "X" platform, asserting that such a supposed meeting "never happened."

The official denial came in response to a report claiming that Kushner met Abu Shabab at a U.S. military base in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where the alleged discussions focused on the role of militia forces in areas from which "Hamas" is expected to withdraw, including facilitating the exit of "Hamas" fighters from the tunnel networks in Rafah to other areas under the movement's control.

The report noted that representatives of the militia are present daily at the U.S.-Israeli Civil-Military Coordination Center, raising questions about the extent of the secret coordination.

Key Players in Trump's Foreign Policy

Jared Kushner (44 years old) is considered one of the key players in Trump's foreign policy towards the Middle East. During Trump's first term (2017-2021), Kushner played a pivotal role in shaping the "Deal of the Century" (the U.S. plan for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict), in addition to the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

After Trump's return to power in 2025, Kushner returned as an unofficial advisor, focusing on implementing the "second phase" of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which was announced in October. In his recent visit to Israel on November 10, Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the future of Gaza, including the fate of about 200 "Hamas" fighters trapped in Rafah, according to Israeli media reports.

As for Yasser Abu Shabab, he is the leader of a local militia formed in eastern Rafah about six months ago, operating in areas under Israeli control. The militia presents itself as an opposing force to "Hamas" and provides services to thousands of Gazan residents with Israeli military and economic support, including daily clashes with "Hamas" elements.

According to reports from "Israel Hayom," the U.S. and Israel rely on such militias to maintain stability in Gaza following the partial withdrawal of "Hamas," especially given the difficulty of forming a multinational force. However, Abu Shabab has faced accusations of stealing aid trucks in 2024, raising questions about his credibility as a security force.