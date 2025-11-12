نفت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بشدة التقارير التي تحدثت عن لقاء سري بين جاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترمب ومستشار غير رسمي له في الشؤون الخارجية، وزعيم مليشيا مضادة لـ«حماس» في غزة، ياسر أبو شباب.
ووصفت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية هذه الأنباء بـ«الأخبار الكاذبة» في منشور عبر حساب مكتب شؤون الشرق الأدنى على منصة «X»، مؤكدة أن مثل هذا اللقاء المزعوم «لم يحدث أبداً».
جاء النفي الرسمي رداً على تقرير ادعى أن كوشنر التقى أبو شباب في مقر عسكري أمريكي في كريات جات جنوب إسرائيل، حيث ركزت المناقشات المزعومة على دور قوات المليشيا في المناطق التي من المتوقع انسحاب «حماس» منها، بما في ذلك تسهيل خروج مقاتلي «حماس» من شبكات الأنفاق في رفح إلى مناطق أخرى تحت سيطرة الحركة.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن ممثلين عن المليشيا يتواجدون يومياً في مركز التنسيق المدني-العسكري الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي، ما أثار تساؤلات حول مدى التنسيق السري.
أبرز اللاعبين في سياسة ترمب الخارجية
ويعتبر جاريد كوشنر (44 عاماً)، أحد أبرز اللاعبين في سياسة ترمب الخارجية تجاه الشرق الأوسط، وخلال فترة رئاسة ترمب الأولى (2017-2021)، لعب كوشنر دوراً محورياً في صياغة «صفقة القرن» (الخطة الأمريكية للحل السياسي في الصراع الفلسطيني-الإسرائيلي)، إضافة إلى اتفاقيات إبراهام التي طبعت العلاقات بين إسرائيل وعدة دول عربية.
وبعد عودة ترمب إلى السلطة في 2025، عاد كوشنر مستشاراً غير رسمي، يركز على تنفيذ «المرحلة الثانية» من صفقة وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، التي أُعلن عنها في أكتوبر، وفي زيارته الأخيرة إلى إسرائيل يوم 10 نوفمبر، التقى كوشنر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لمناقشة مستقبل غزة، بما في ذلك مصير نحو 200 مقاتل من «حماس» محاصرين في رفح، وفقاً لتقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية.
أما ياسر أبو شباب، فهو زعيم مليشيا محلية شُكلت في شرق رفح قبل ستة أشهر تقريباً، وتعمل في مناطق تحت السيطرة الإسرائيلية، وتُقدم المليشيا نفسها كقوة مضادة لـ«حماس»، وتدير خدمات لآلاف السكان الغزيين بدعم إسرائيلي عسكري واقتصادي، بما في ذلك اشتباكات يومية مع عناصر «حماس».
ووفقاً لتقارير من «إسرائيل هايوم» تعتمد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على مثل هذه المليشيات للحفاظ على الاستقرار في غزة بعد الانسحاب الجزئي لـ«حماس»، خصوصاً مع صعوبة تشكيل قوة متعددة الجنسيات، ومع ذلك، وُجهت اتهامات لأبو شباب بسرقة شاحنات المساعدات في 2024، ما يثير جدلاً حول مصداقيته كقوة أمنية.
The U.S. State Department strongly denied reports of a secret meeting between Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and an unofficial advisor on foreign affairs, and the leader of an anti-"Hamas" militia in Gaza, Yasser Abu Shabab.
The State Department described these reports as "false news" in a post on the Near Eastern Affairs Office's account on the "X" platform, asserting that such a supposed meeting "never happened."
The official denial came in response to a report claiming that Kushner met Abu Shabab at a U.S. military base in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where the alleged discussions focused on the role of militia forces in areas from which "Hamas" is expected to withdraw, including facilitating the exit of "Hamas" fighters from the tunnel networks in Rafah to other areas under the movement's control.
The report noted that representatives of the militia are present daily at the U.S.-Israeli Civil-Military Coordination Center, raising questions about the extent of the secret coordination.
Key Players in Trump's Foreign Policy
Jared Kushner (44 years old) is considered one of the key players in Trump's foreign policy towards the Middle East. During Trump's first term (2017-2021), Kushner played a pivotal role in shaping the "Deal of the Century" (the U.S. plan for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict), in addition to the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries.
After Trump's return to power in 2025, Kushner returned as an unofficial advisor, focusing on implementing the "second phase" of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which was announced in October. In his recent visit to Israel on November 10, Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the future of Gaza, including the fate of about 200 "Hamas" fighters trapped in Rafah, according to Israeli media reports.
As for Yasser Abu Shabab, he is the leader of a local militia formed in eastern Rafah about six months ago, operating in areas under Israeli control. The militia presents itself as an opposing force to "Hamas" and provides services to thousands of Gazan residents with Israeli military and economic support, including daily clashes with "Hamas" elements.
According to reports from "Israel Hayom," the U.S. and Israel rely on such militias to maintain stability in Gaza following the partial withdrawal of "Hamas," especially given the difficulty of forming a multinational force. However, Abu Shabab has faced accusations of stealing aid trucks in 2024, raising questions about his credibility as a security force.