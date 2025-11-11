The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today (Tuesday) that 20 Turkish soldiers who were on board a C-130 military cargo plane in Georgia crashed after taking off from Azerbaijan, stating that the aircraft was carrying the 20 soldiers and its crew.



The ministry clarified that search and rescue operations in the accident area are still ongoing, indicating that it is coordinating with Georgian authorities.



Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sorrow upon receiving a message from his aides just as he was about to conclude a speech in Ankara, saying: "We will overcome this incident with minimal losses."



The Turkish authorities have not announced the cause of the accident, while local media reported that the plane was carrying individuals from both Turkey and Azerbaijan.



Turkey has witnessed several military aircraft crashes in recent years, the latest being in June 2024, when a SF.260 military training aircraft crashed, resulting in the deaths of soldiers, and in December of the same year, 6 soldiers were killed in the crash of a military helicopter.