أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن 20 عسكرياً تركياً كانوا على متن طائرة شحن عسكرية من طراز سي-130 في جورجيا تحطمت بعد إقلاعها من أذربيجان، موضحة أن الطائرة كانت تقل العسكريين الـ20 وطاقمها.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في منطقة الحادث لا تزال جارية، مبينة أنها تنسق مع السلطات الجورجية.
وتوجهت فرق بحث وإنقاذ إلى موقع الحادث، فيما عبر الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان عن حزنه عندما تسلم رسالة من مساعديه بعد كان على وشك اختتام خطاب له في أنقرة، قائلاً: «سنتجاوز هذا الحادث بأقل الخسائر».
ولم تعلن السلطات التركية عن سبب الحادث، فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الطائرة كان على متنها أشخاص من تركيا وأذربيجان أيضاً.
وشهدت تركيا عدة حوادث سقوط طائرات عسكرية خلال السنوات الأخيرة آخرها في يونيو 2024، حين تحطمت طائرة تدريب عسكرية من طراز SF.260 ما أسفر عن مقتل عسكريين، وفي ديسمبر من العام نفسه، قتل 6 عسكريين في تحطم مروحية عسكرية.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today (Tuesday) that 20 Turkish soldiers who were on board a C-130 military cargo plane in Georgia crashed after taking off from Azerbaijan, stating that the aircraft was carrying the 20 soldiers and its crew.
The ministry clarified that search and rescue operations in the accident area are still ongoing, indicating that it is coordinating with Georgian authorities.
Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sorrow upon receiving a message from his aides just as he was about to conclude a speech in Ankara, saying: "We will overcome this incident with minimal losses."
The Turkish authorities have not announced the cause of the accident, while local media reported that the plane was carrying individuals from both Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Turkey has witnessed several military aircraft crashes in recent years, the latest being in June 2024, when a SF.260 military training aircraft crashed, resulting in the deaths of soldiers, and in December of the same year, 6 soldiers were killed in the crash of a military helicopter.