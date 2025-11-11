أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن 20 عسكرياً تركياً كانوا على متن طائرة شحن عسكرية من طراز سي-130 في جورجيا تحطمت بعد إقلاعها من أذربيجان، موضحة أن الطائرة كانت تقل العسكريين الـ20 وطاقمها.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في منطقة الحادث لا تزال جارية، مبينة أنها تنسق مع السلطات الجورجية.


وتوجهت فرق بحث وإنقاذ إلى موقع الحادث، فيما عبر الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان عن حزنه عندما تسلم رسالة من مساعديه بعد كان على وشك اختتام خطاب له في أنقرة، قائلاً: «سنتجاوز هذا الحادث بأقل الخسائر».


ولم تعلن السلطات التركية عن سبب الحادث، فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الطائرة كان على متنها أشخاص من تركيا وأذربيجان أيضاً.


وشهدت تركيا عدة حوادث سقوط طائرات عسكرية خلال السنوات الأخيرة آخرها في يونيو 2024، حين تحطمت طائرة تدريب عسكرية من طراز SF.260 ما أسفر عن مقتل عسكريين، وفي ديسمبر من العام نفسه، قتل 6 عسكريين في تحطم مروحية عسكرية.