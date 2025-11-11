Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer announced today (Tuesday) his resignation from his position in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, justifying it by stating his intention to dedicate more time to his family.



Dermer said in a message addressed to Netanyahu this evening: “Based on Article 22 (A) of the Government Law, I am writing you this letter to inform you of my intention to end my duties for personal reasons,” adding: “I have decided that it is time to conclude my mission, based on a personal conviction of the need for change, and to dedicate more time to my family, as well as to start a new phase in public life.”



He noted that he had extended his term twice, the first time to work with Netanyahu, and the second time to conclude the war in Gaza under the conditions set by Israel and to secure the release of hostages.



Dermer thanked Netanyahu for giving him the opportunity to serve as Minister of Strategic Affairs.



The Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” reported on Saturday, citing a senior government source, that Dermer, who is close to Netanyahu, decided to resign before the upcoming elections.



No announcement has yet been made regarding who will succeed Dermer as Minister of Strategic Affairs, but Israeli media suggest that Netanyahu may temporarily retain the position until consultations within the governing coalition are completed.



Dermer's departure coincides with increasing tensions and disputes within Israel, especially in light of accusations against Netanyahu's government for its role in the disastrous events of October 7.