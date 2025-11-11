أعلن وزير الشؤون الإستراتيجية الإسرائيلي رون ديرمر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استقالته من منصبه في حكومة رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، مبرراً ذلك بالتفرغ لعائلته.


وقال ديرمر في رسالة وجهها إلى نتنياهو، مساء اليوم: «بناء على المادة 22 (أ) من قانون الحكومة، أكتب لك هذه الرسالة لأبلغك بنيّتي إنهاء مهماتي لأسباب شخصية»، مضيفاً: «قررت أنه حان الوقت لإنهاء مهمتي، من منطلق قناعة شخصية بضرورة التغيير، ومن أجل التفرغ أكثر لعائلتي، وكذلك لبدء مرحلة جديدة في الحياة العامة». نتنياهو والوزير المستقيل.


وأشار إلى أنه مدد ولايته مرتين، المرة الأولى للعمل مع نتنياهو، والمرة الثانية لإنهاء الحرب في غزة بالشروط التي وضعتها إسرائيل وإعادة الرهائن.


وشكر ديرمر نتنياهو على منحه فرصة تولي منصب وزير الشؤون الإستراتيجية.


وكانت صحيفة «إسرائيل هيوم» الإسرائيلية قد نقلت عن مصدر حكومي كبير، السبت، أن ديرمر، المقرب من نتنياهو، قرر تقديم استقالته قبل الانتخابات القادمة.


ولم يُعلن حتى الآن عن الشخص الذي سيخلف ديرمر في منصبه وزيراً للشؤون الإستراتيجية، لكن وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية تشير إلى أن نتنياهو قد يحتفظ بالمنصب مؤقتاً إلى حين الانتهاء من المشاورات داخل الائتلاف الحكومي.


وتزامن رحيل ديرمر في الوقت الذي يزداد التوتر والخلافات داخل إسرائيل، خصوصاً في ظل اتهامات لحكومة نتنياهو بالوقوف وراء الفشل الذريع بأحداث 7 أكتوبر.