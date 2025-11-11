The widespread disruption in air travel within the United States continues, as U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,200 flights today (Tuesday), marking the fifth consecutive day of cancellations at this scale since the government imposed mandatory reductions in the number of flights to address safety concerns.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the reduction rate has increased to 6% of total daily flights, up from 4% last week, and is expected to reach 10% by Friday, November 14. They indicated that the decision was due to a shortage of staff in air traffic control units amid a government shutdown that lasted 42 days.

Media reports confirmed that airlines and the FAA are holding emergency meetings to discuss options for ending or gradually reducing the cuts, amid pressure from airlines that have incurred millions of dollars in losses due to cancellations and repeated delays.

Reuters reported that officials said the shortage of air traffic controllers has led to significant delays in flights, explaining that conditions improved slightly today (Tuesday) after President Donald Trump issued a warning to administration employees who are absent from work, threatening to withhold their pay if the absences continue.

This shutdown is the longest in U.S. history, affecting about 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees, while the staffing shortfall is still estimated at around 3,500 air traffic controllers who require additional training that takes weeks.

According to the website "Flight Radar 24," airlines canceled more than 2,900 flights today (Tuesday) alone, and over 9,600 flights were delayed at various U.S. airports, causing unprecedented chaos at several major airports such as Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami.