يستمر الاضطراب الواسع في حركة الطيران داخل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بعدما ألغت شركات الطيران الأمريكية أكثر من 1200 رحلة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وهو اليوم الخامس على التوالي الذي يشهد إلغاءً بهذا الحجم منذ فرض الحكومة تخفيضات إلزامية في عدد الرحلات الجوية لمعالجة المخاوف المتعلقة بالسلامة.

وقالت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية إن نسبة التخفيضات ارتفعت إلى 6% من إجمالي الرحلات اليومية، بعد أن كانت 4% الأسبوع الماضي، ومن المتوقع أن تصل إلى 10% بحلول يوم الجمعة 14 نوفمبر. وأشارت إلى أن القرار جاء بسبب نقص الموظفين في وحدات مراقبة الحركة الجوية في ظل إغلاق حكومي استمر 42 يومًا.

وأكدت تقارير إعلامية أن شركات الطيران وإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية تعقد اجتماعات طارئة لبحث خيارات إنهاء التخفيضات أو تقليصها تدريجيًا، وسط ضغوط من شركات النقل الجوي التي تكبّدت خسائر بملايين الدولارات بسبب الإلغاءات والتأخيرات المتكررة.

كما نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤولين قولهم إن نقص عدد مراقبي الحركة الجوية أدى إلى تأخر كبير في الرحلات، موضحين أن الأوضاع تحسنت قليلاً اليوم (الثلاثاء) بعد توجيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إنذارًا لموظفي الإدارة الذين يتغيبون عن العمل، مهددًا بخصم أجورهم في حال استمرار الغياب.

ويعد هذا الإغلاق الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، إذ أثّر على نحو 13 ألف مراقب جوي و50 ألف موظف في إدارة أمن النقل، فيما لا يزال العجز في التوظيف يقدّر بنحو 3500 مراقب جوي يحتاج تدريبًا إضافيًا يستغرق أسابيع.

ووفق موقع «فلايت رادار 24»، ألغت شركات الطيران أكثر من 2900 رحلة اليوم (الثلاثاء) فقط، وتأخر إقلاع ما يزيد عن 9600 رحلة في مختلف المطارات الأمريكية، ما تسبب في فوضى غير مسبوقة داخل عدد من المطارات الكبرى مثل شيكاغو وأتلانتا وميامي.