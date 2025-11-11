يستمر الاضطراب الواسع في حركة الطيران داخل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بعدما ألغت شركات الطيران الأمريكية أكثر من 1200 رحلة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وهو اليوم الخامس على التوالي الذي يشهد إلغاءً بهذا الحجم منذ فرض الحكومة تخفيضات إلزامية في عدد الرحلات الجوية لمعالجة المخاوف المتعلقة بالسلامة.
وقالت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية إن نسبة التخفيضات ارتفعت إلى 6% من إجمالي الرحلات اليومية، بعد أن كانت 4% الأسبوع الماضي، ومن المتوقع أن تصل إلى 10% بحلول يوم الجمعة 14 نوفمبر. وأشارت إلى أن القرار جاء بسبب نقص الموظفين في وحدات مراقبة الحركة الجوية في ظل إغلاق حكومي استمر 42 يومًا.
وأكدت تقارير إعلامية أن شركات الطيران وإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية تعقد اجتماعات طارئة لبحث خيارات إنهاء التخفيضات أو تقليصها تدريجيًا، وسط ضغوط من شركات النقل الجوي التي تكبّدت خسائر بملايين الدولارات بسبب الإلغاءات والتأخيرات المتكررة.
كما نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤولين قولهم إن نقص عدد مراقبي الحركة الجوية أدى إلى تأخر كبير في الرحلات، موضحين أن الأوضاع تحسنت قليلاً اليوم (الثلاثاء) بعد توجيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إنذارًا لموظفي الإدارة الذين يتغيبون عن العمل، مهددًا بخصم أجورهم في حال استمرار الغياب.
ويعد هذا الإغلاق الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، إذ أثّر على نحو 13 ألف مراقب جوي و50 ألف موظف في إدارة أمن النقل، فيما لا يزال العجز في التوظيف يقدّر بنحو 3500 مراقب جوي يحتاج تدريبًا إضافيًا يستغرق أسابيع.
ووفق موقع «فلايت رادار 24»، ألغت شركات الطيران أكثر من 2900 رحلة اليوم (الثلاثاء) فقط، وتأخر إقلاع ما يزيد عن 9600 رحلة في مختلف المطارات الأمريكية، ما تسبب في فوضى غير مسبوقة داخل عدد من المطارات الكبرى مثل شيكاغو وأتلانتا وميامي.
The widespread disruption in air travel within the United States continues, as U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,200 flights today (Tuesday), marking the fifth consecutive day of cancellations at this scale since the government imposed mandatory reductions in the number of flights to address safety concerns.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the reduction rate has increased to 6% of total daily flights, up from 4% last week, and is expected to reach 10% by Friday, November 14. They indicated that the decision was due to a shortage of staff in air traffic control units amid a government shutdown that lasted 42 days.
Media reports confirmed that airlines and the FAA are holding emergency meetings to discuss options for ending or gradually reducing the cuts, amid pressure from airlines that have incurred millions of dollars in losses due to cancellations and repeated delays.
Reuters reported that officials said the shortage of air traffic controllers has led to significant delays in flights, explaining that conditions improved slightly today (Tuesday) after President Donald Trump issued a warning to administration employees who are absent from work, threatening to withhold their pay if the absences continue.
This shutdown is the longest in U.S. history, affecting about 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees, while the staffing shortfall is still estimated at around 3,500 air traffic controllers who require additional training that takes weeks.
According to the website "Flight Radar 24," airlines canceled more than 2,900 flights today (Tuesday) alone, and over 9,600 flights were delayed at various U.S. airports, causing unprecedented chaos at several major airports such as Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami.