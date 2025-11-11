The foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkey will discuss the ceasefire in Gaza and international efforts to rebuild the sector after the war during talks hosted by Ankara tomorrow (Wednesday).



A source from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated today (Tuesday) that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atti for talks tomorrow regarding the potential next phases of the ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States, noting that Fidan will emphasize that despite Israel's violations, the Palestinian side is committed to the terms of the ceasefire and is handling the matter positively.



Reconstruction of Gaza on the Agenda



The ministry indicated that Fidan will also highlight the need for global powers' assistance in rebuilding the sector and will reiterate Turkey's offer to play a role in such efforts.



The Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that the two ministers will hold the first meeting of the Turkish-Egyptian joint planning group, and several officials will participate in the meeting to work on the necessary preparations for the high-level talks scheduled to be held in Cairo next year, according to an agreement signed last year.



Israel and Hamas are exchanging accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement reached in October, while American envoys Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are holding meetings in Israel to discuss the future of Gaza.



Kushner's Meeting with "Yasser Abu Shabab"



Arab media reported that Kushner met with Yasser Abu Shabab at the U.S. command headquarters in southern Israel to discuss the role of his militants in the areas from which Hamas is withdrawing in the Gaza Strip.



On another note, Haaretz newspaper stated that data from the Israeli security establishment revealed a sharp increase in attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank, amid deliberate inaction by the police and the Shin Bet, which has led to the injury of 174 Palestinians since the beginning of the year.



Settler Crimes in the West Bank



The newspaper reported on data from the Israeli security establishment that showed a significant rise in settler attacks against Palestinian citizens in 2025, noting that the army documented 704 settler assaults up to last October, compared to 675 assaults throughout the entire year of 2024, averaging nearly 70 attacks per month.



It clarified that the Israeli police and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) did not take action to confront these assaults due to pressure from government ministers and Knesset members.