يناقش وزيرا خارجية مصر وتركيا في محادثات تستضيفها أنقرة غداً (الأربعاء) وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، والجهود الدولية لإعادة بناء القطاع بعد انتهاء الحرب.


وقال مصدر بوزارة الخارجية التركية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان سيستضيف نظيره المصري بدر عبد العاطي لإجراء محادثات غداً بشأن المراحل القادمة المحتملة من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، الذي توسطت فيه الولايات المتحدة، موضحة أن فيدان سيؤكد أنه على الرغم من انتهاكات إسرائيل، فإن الجانب الفلسطيني ملتزم ببنود وقف إطلاق النار ويتعامل مع الأمر بطريقة إيجابية.


إعمار غزة على الطاولة


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن فيدان سيشير أيضاً إلى الحاجة إلى مساعدة القوى العالمية في إعادة إعمار القطاع، وسيكرر عرض تركيا للعب دور في مثل هذه الجهود.


وأفادت «الخارجية التركية» أن الوزيرين سيعقدان الاجتماع الأول لمجموعة التخطيط المشتركة التركية المصرية، وسيشارك في الاجتماع عدد من المسؤولين للعمل على التحضيرات اللازمة للمحادثات رفيعة المستوى المقرر عقدها في القاهرة العام القادم، وذلك وفقاً لاتفاقية وُقعت العام الماضي.


وتتبادل إسرائيل وحركة «حماس» الاتهامات بانتهاك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه في أكتوبر، في وقت يجري فيها المبعوثان الأمريكيان ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر لقاءات في إسرائيل لمناقشة مستقبل غزة.


لقاء كوشنر بـ«ياسر أبو شباب»


ذكرت وسائل إعلام عربية أن كوشنر التقى ياسر أبو شباب في مقر القيادة الأمريكية جنوب إسرائيل لبحث دور مسلحيه في المناطق التي تنسحب منها حركة حماس بقطاع غزة.


من جهة أخرى، قالت صحيفة هآرتس إن معطيات المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية كشفت عن ارتفاع حاد في هجمات المستوطنين على الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، وسط تقاعس متعمد من الشرطة والشاباك، أدت إلى إصابة 174 فلسطينياً منذ بداية العام.


جرائم المستوطنين في الضفة الغربية


ونقلت الصحيفة عن بيانات المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية التي أظهرت ارتفاعاً كبيراً بهجمات المستوطنين ضد المواطنين الفلسطينيين في عام 2025، موضحة أن الجيش وثق 704 اعتداءات للمستوطنين حتى أكتوبر الماضي، مقارنة بـ675 اعتداءً خلال عام 2024 بأكمله، بمعدل ما يقارب 70 هجوماً شهرياً.


وأوضحت أن الشرطة الإسرائيلية وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك) لم يتحركا لمواجهة هذه الاعتداءات بسبب ضغوط وزراء الحكومة وأعضاء الكنيست.