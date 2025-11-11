أعربت سفارة السعودية لدى جمهورية باكستان عن خالص تعازي ومواساة المملكة لجمهورية باكستان، جراء حادثة انفجار سيارة مفخخة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد، والتي نتج عنها وقوع عدد من الضحايا والمصابين.
وأكدت السفارة موقف المملكة الرافض لكل أشكال العنف والإرهاب، مع تمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.
The Saudi Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy from the Kingdom to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following the incident of a car bomb explosion in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries.
The embassy reaffirmed the Kingdom's stance against all forms of violence and terrorism, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.