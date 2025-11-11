أعربت سفارة السعودية لدى جمهورية باكستان عن خالص تعازي ومواساة المملكة لجمهورية باكستان، جراء حادثة انفجار سيارة مفخخة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد، والتي نتج عنها وقوع عدد من الضحايا والمصابين.

وأكدت السفارة موقف المملكة الرافض لكل أشكال العنف والإرهاب، مع تمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.