US envoy Tom Barak thanked Republican Congressman Brian Mast for his efforts to lift sanctions on Syria.

Barak confirmed in a post on his account on the "X" platform today (Tuesday) that Mast's sponsorship is essential for the next step, which is the complete repeal by the US Congress of the "Caesar Act," which imposed sanctions during the regime of Bashar al-Assad.



Congressman Mast has been the last barrier to the repeal of the "Caesar Act," as he holds the position of Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has decisive authority in passing or blocking any amendment to the annual defense bill that includes a proposal to repeal the Caesar Act.



Despite the support of President Donald Trump's administration for the complete repeal of this law, he refused to give the green light to proceed with it.



It is noteworthy that Mast served in the US military for about 12 years, losing his legs and one of his left fingers in 2010 due to an explosion in Kandahar, Afghanistan.



He stated in a statement yesterday (Monday) that he met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara before his visit to the White House. He revealed that he asked al-Shara, "Why are we no longer enemies?" The Syrian president replied that he hopes to build a promising future for the Syrians and strengthen relations between his country and the United States, which he considered an implicit message regarding the approval of the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee to pave the way for the final repeal of the Caesar Act.



The US State Department has suspended the "Caesar Act" for another six months, following the initial suspension that took place last May, which is nearing its end.



The Caesar Act, imposed on Syria in 2019, aimed to punish Bashar al-Assad's regime for war crimes and serious human rights violations, especially after the leak of images of thousands of detainees who were subjected to torture and killing. However, with the fall of the previous regime on December 8, 2024, the law has become a subject of widespread controversy due to its negative impacts on the Syrian people and the national economy.