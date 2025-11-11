شكر المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك النائب الجمهوري براين ماست، على جهوده في رفع العقوبات عن سورية.
وأكد براك في منشور على حسابه في منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن رعاية ماست أساسية للخطوة التالية المتمثلة في إلغاء الكونغرس الأمريكي بشكل كامل «قانون قيصر»، الذي فرض عقوبات خلال عهد نظام بشار الأسد.
وكان النائب الجمهوري ماست بمثابة الحاجز الأخير أمام إلغاء «قانون قيصر»، باعتباره يشغل منصب رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب الأمريكي، والذي يمتلك سلطة حاسمة في تمرير أو تعطيل أي تعديل على قانون الدفاع السنوي الذي يتضمن اقتراحًا بإلغاء قانون قيصر.
وعلى الرغم من دعم إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإلغاء الكامل لهذا القانون، إلا أنه كان يرفض إعطاء الضوء الأخضر للمضي في ذلك.
يذكر أن ماست خدم في الجيش الأمريكي نحو 12 عاماً، فقد رجليه وإحدى أصابعه اليسرى عام 2010، نتيجة انفجار عبوة ناسفة في قندهار بأفغانستان.
وأفاد في بيان أمس (الاثنين)، أنه التقى الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع قبيل زيارته إلى البيت الأبيض. وكشف أنه سأل الشرع «لماذا لم نعد عدوين؟». فأجابه الرئيس السوري بأنه يأمل في بناء مستقبل واعد للسوريين وتوطيد العلاقات بين بلاده والولايات المتحدة،؛ الأمر الذي اعتبر أنه بمثابة رسالة ضمنية حول موافقة رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية على تمهيد الطريق لإلغاء قانون قيصر نهائياً.
وعلقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية «قانون قيصر» لمدة ستة أشهر أخرى، بعد التعليق الأول الذي جرى في شهرمايو الماضي، والذي شارف على الانتهاء.
وقانون قيصر الذي فُرض على سورية عام 2019، كان يهدف إلى معاقبة نظام بشار الأسد على جرائم الحرب والانتهاكات الجسيمة لحقوق الإنسان، خصوصاً بعد تسريب صور آلاف المعتقلين الذين تعرضوا للتعذيب والقتل. لكن مع سقوط النظام السابق في 8 ديسمبر 2024، أصبح القانون محل جدل واسع بسبب تأثيراته السلبية على الشعب السوري والاقتصاد الوطني.
