The Russian authorities have once again announced that they have not yet received any American clarifications regarding nuclear tests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated today (Tuesday) that his country has not received any clarification from the United States regarding President Donald Trump's statements about resuming nuclear tests, according to the TASS news agency.



Peskov had previously reported days ago that Moscow had not received clarifications regarding Trump's statements, emphasizing that his country is committed to suspending nuclear tests.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the United States had informed his country through diplomatic channels that it is considering President Vladimir Putin's proposal to maintain the restrictions stipulated in the New START treaty after its expiration date in February 2026.



Lavrov said in an interview with the RIA Novosti agency: "So far, we have not received any real response from Washington, and we have been informed through diplomatic channels that the proposal is under consideration."



Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about his country's readiness to continue adhering to the treaty's restrictions for one year after its expiration, provided that the United States takes the same step.



Trump announced last October that he had ordered the U.S. military to resume nuclear tests. He stated that he had ordered nuclear tests to be conducted on par with other countries believed to be developing similar programs, which raised international concern.



It is worth noting that the New START treaty stipulated a maximum limit of 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads for each party. The treaty allowed each party to conduct 18 inspections annually of the other party's facilities.