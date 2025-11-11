أعلنت السلطات الروسية من جديد أنها لم تتلق حتى الآن توضيحات أمريكية بشأن التجارب النووية.

وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن بلاده لم تتلقَ أي توضيح من الولايات المتحدة حول تصريحات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن استئناف التجارب النووية، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «تاس» للأنباء.


وكان بيسكوف أفاد قبل أيام بعدم تلقي موسكو توضيحات حول تصريحات ترمب هذه، مشدداً على أن بلاده ملتزمة من جانبها بتعليق التجارب النووية.


وكان وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة أبلغت بلاده عبر قنوات دبلوماسية أنها تدرس اقتراح الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين بالحفاظ على القيود المنصوص عليها في معاهدة خفض الأسلحة الإستراتيجية (نيو ستارت) بعد الموعد المحدد لانتهاء العمل بها في فبراير 2026.


وقال لافروف في مقابلة مع وكالة ريا نوفوستي: حتى الآن، لم نتلق أي رد حقيقي من واشنطن، وجرى إبلاغنا عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية أن الاقتراح قيد الدراسة.


وفي وقت سابق، تحدث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين عن استعداد بلاده لمواصلة الالتزام بقيود المعاهدة لمدة عام بعد انتهاء سريانها، مشترطا أن تتخذ الولايات المتحدة الخطوة نفسها.


وأعلن ترمب في أكتوبر الماضي أنه أعطى الأوامر للجيش الأمريكي باستئناف التجارب النووية. وأفاد بأنه أمر بـإجراء تجارب نووية على قدم المساواة مع دول أخرى يُعتقد أنها تطور برامج مشابهة، ما أثار قلقاً دولياً.


يذكر أن معاهدة «نيو ستارت» كانت نصت من ضمن بنودها على حصر الحد الأقصى للرؤوس النووية الإستراتيجية بـ 1550 رأساً نوويًا لكل طرف. وسمحت المعاهد لكل طرف بإجراء 18 عملية تفتيش سنويًا على منشآت الطرف الآخر.