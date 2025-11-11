أعلنت السلطات الروسية من جديد أنها لم تتلق حتى الآن توضيحات أمريكية بشأن التجارب النووية.
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن بلاده لم تتلقَ أي توضيح من الولايات المتحدة حول تصريحات الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن استئناف التجارب النووية، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «تاس» للأنباء.
وكان بيسكوف أفاد قبل أيام بعدم تلقي موسكو توضيحات حول تصريحات ترمب هذه، مشدداً على أن بلاده ملتزمة من جانبها بتعليق التجارب النووية.
وكان وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة أبلغت بلاده عبر قنوات دبلوماسية أنها تدرس اقتراح الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين بالحفاظ على القيود المنصوص عليها في معاهدة خفض الأسلحة الإستراتيجية (نيو ستارت) بعد الموعد المحدد لانتهاء العمل بها في فبراير 2026.
وقال لافروف في مقابلة مع وكالة ريا نوفوستي: حتى الآن، لم نتلق أي رد حقيقي من واشنطن، وجرى إبلاغنا عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية أن الاقتراح قيد الدراسة.
وفي وقت سابق، تحدث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين عن استعداد بلاده لمواصلة الالتزام بقيود المعاهدة لمدة عام بعد انتهاء سريانها، مشترطا أن تتخذ الولايات المتحدة الخطوة نفسها.
وأعلن ترمب في أكتوبر الماضي أنه أعطى الأوامر للجيش الأمريكي باستئناف التجارب النووية. وأفاد بأنه أمر بـإجراء تجارب نووية على قدم المساواة مع دول أخرى يُعتقد أنها تطور برامج مشابهة، ما أثار قلقاً دولياً.
يذكر أن معاهدة «نيو ستارت» كانت نصت من ضمن بنودها على حصر الحد الأقصى للرؤوس النووية الإستراتيجية بـ 1550 رأساً نوويًا لكل طرف. وسمحت المعاهد لكل طرف بإجراء 18 عملية تفتيش سنويًا على منشآت الطرف الآخر.
The Russian authorities have once again announced that they have not yet received any American clarifications regarding nuclear tests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated today (Tuesday) that his country has not received any clarification from the United States regarding President Donald Trump's statements about resuming nuclear tests, according to the TASS news agency.
Peskov had previously reported days ago that Moscow had not received clarifications regarding Trump's statements, emphasizing that his country is committed to suspending nuclear tests.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the United States had informed his country through diplomatic channels that it is considering President Vladimir Putin's proposal to maintain the restrictions stipulated in the New START treaty after its expiration date in February 2026.
Lavrov said in an interview with the RIA Novosti agency: "So far, we have not received any real response from Washington, and we have been informed through diplomatic channels that the proposal is under consideration."
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about his country's readiness to continue adhering to the treaty's restrictions for one year after its expiration, provided that the United States takes the same step.
Trump announced last October that he had ordered the U.S. military to resume nuclear tests. He stated that he had ordered nuclear tests to be conducted on par with other countries believed to be developing similar programs, which raised international concern.
It is worth noting that the New START treaty stipulated a maximum limit of 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads for each party. The treaty allowed each party to conduct 18 inspections annually of the other party's facilities.