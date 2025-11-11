The head of the Darfur Lawyers Association, Saleh Mahmoud Osman, accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing massacres in the city of El Fasher.

During a speech delivered before the European Parliament, Osman called on the European Union to reconsider its position on the Rapid Support Forces, noting that the Union had signed an agreement with those forces to control the flow of refugees towards Europe. He urged the European Union to work with the United Nations to establish a ceasefire in Sudan and to protect civilians.



Crimes Against Humanity



The United Nations has confirmed that the actions of the Rapid Support Forces in the areas they advanced to since 2023 may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.



In the meantime, a joint statement from more than 30 European and Western countries expressed deep concern over the systematic violence in El Fasher after it fell under the control of the Rapid Support Forces. The statement condemned the atrocities and violations of international humanitarian law.



The joint statement emphasized its grave concern regarding reports of systematic violence against civilians in Sudan following the fall of El Fasher into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces and the escalation of conflict in North Darfur and Kordofan.



It reported that it received support from foreign ministers and senior officials from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, the European Commission, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with additional support from Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Switzerland.



Systematic Acts of Violence



It expressed grave concern over reports of ongoing and systematic acts of violence against civilians during and after the fall of El Fasher into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces, as well as the escalation of conflict in North Darfur and the Kordofan region.



It confirmed that the deliberate targeting of civilians, mass killings motivated by ethnicity, sexual violence related to the conflict, starvation as a method of warfare, and hindering access to humanitarian aid are all heinous violations of international humanitarian law.



The statement stressed that such actions, if proven true, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law.



Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salim condemned yesterday (Monday) the silence of the international community regarding what he described as the ongoing violations by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur and Bara in North Kordofan. He emphasized the necessity of international efforts to classify the Rapid Support Forces as a "terrorist organization."