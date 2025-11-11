اتهم رئيس هيئة محامي دارفور صالح محمود عثمان قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب مذابح في مدينة الفاشر.

ودعا عثمان خلال كلمة ألقاها أمام البرلمان الأوروبي، الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى مراجعة موقفه من الدعم السريع، لافتا إلى أن الاتحاد أبرم اتفاقا مع تلك القوات بغرض التحكم في تدفقات اللاجئين نحو أوروبا. وطالب الاتحاد الأوروبي بالعمل مع الأمم المتحدة لوقف إطلاق النار في السودان، وحماية المدنيين.


جرائم ضد الإنسانية


فيما أكدت الأمم المتحدة أن أعمال الدعم السريع في المناطق التي تقدمت إليها منذ عام 2023 قد ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.


في غضون ذلك، أعرب بيان مشترك لأكثر من 30 دولة أوروبية وغربية، عن القلق الشديد من العنف الممنهج في الفاشر بعد سقوطها تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع. ودان البيان الفظائع وانتهاكات القانون الإنساني الدولي.


وشدد البيان المشترك على قلقه البالغ إزاء التقارير الواردة عن العنف الممنهج ضد المدنيين في السودان عقب سقوط الفاشر في أيدي قوات الدعم السريع وتصاعد الصراع في شمال دارفور وكردفان.


وأفاد بأنه حصل على تأييد وزراء خارجية ومسؤولين كبار من أستراليا وبلجيكا وكندا والدنمارك وإستونيا والمفوضية الأوروبية وألمانيا وأيسلندا وأيرلندا ولوكسمبورغ ونيوزيلندا وهولندا والنرويج وسلوفاكيا وسلوفينيا وإسبانيا والسويد والمملكة المتحدة، ودعمته النمسا وكرواتيا وقبرص والتشيك وفنلندا ولاتفيا وبولندا ورومانيا وسويسرا.


أعمال عنف ممنهجة


وأعرب عن قلق بالغ إزاء التقارير التي تفيد بارتكاب أعمال عنف ممنهجة ومستمرة ضد المدنيين أثناء وبعد سقوط الفاشر في أيدي قوات الدعم السريع، فضلا عن تصاعد الصراع في شمال دارفور ومنطقة كردفان.


وأكد أن الاستهداف المتعمد للمدنيين، والقتل الجماعي بدوافع عرقية، والعنف الجنسي المرتبط بالصراع، والتجويع كأسلوب من أساليب الحرب، وإعاقة وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، كلها انتهاكات شنيعة للقانون الإنساني الدولي.


وشدد البيان على أن مثل هذه الأفعال، إذا ثبتت صحتها، تثبت وقوع جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية بموجب القانون الدولي.


وكان وزير الخارجية السوداني محيي الدين سالم، استنكر أمس (الإثنين)، صمت المجتمع الدولي على ما قال إنها انتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع المستمرة في مدينة الفاشر بشمال دارفور، وبارا شمال كردفان. وشدد على ضرورة تضافر الجهود الدولية من أجل تصنيف الدعم السريع «منظمة إرهابية».