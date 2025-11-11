اتهم رئيس هيئة محامي دارفور صالح محمود عثمان قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب مذابح في مدينة الفاشر.
ودعا عثمان خلال كلمة ألقاها أمام البرلمان الأوروبي، الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى مراجعة موقفه من الدعم السريع، لافتا إلى أن الاتحاد أبرم اتفاقا مع تلك القوات بغرض التحكم في تدفقات اللاجئين نحو أوروبا. وطالب الاتحاد الأوروبي بالعمل مع الأمم المتحدة لوقف إطلاق النار في السودان، وحماية المدنيين.
جرائم ضد الإنسانية
فيما أكدت الأمم المتحدة أن أعمال الدعم السريع في المناطق التي تقدمت إليها منذ عام 2023 قد ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.
في غضون ذلك، أعرب بيان مشترك لأكثر من 30 دولة أوروبية وغربية، عن القلق الشديد من العنف الممنهج في الفاشر بعد سقوطها تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع. ودان البيان الفظائع وانتهاكات القانون الإنساني الدولي.
وشدد البيان المشترك على قلقه البالغ إزاء التقارير الواردة عن العنف الممنهج ضد المدنيين في السودان عقب سقوط الفاشر في أيدي قوات الدعم السريع وتصاعد الصراع في شمال دارفور وكردفان.
وأفاد بأنه حصل على تأييد وزراء خارجية ومسؤولين كبار من أستراليا وبلجيكا وكندا والدنمارك وإستونيا والمفوضية الأوروبية وألمانيا وأيسلندا وأيرلندا ولوكسمبورغ ونيوزيلندا وهولندا والنرويج وسلوفاكيا وسلوفينيا وإسبانيا والسويد والمملكة المتحدة، ودعمته النمسا وكرواتيا وقبرص والتشيك وفنلندا ولاتفيا وبولندا ورومانيا وسويسرا.
أعمال عنف ممنهجة
وأعرب عن قلق بالغ إزاء التقارير التي تفيد بارتكاب أعمال عنف ممنهجة ومستمرة ضد المدنيين أثناء وبعد سقوط الفاشر في أيدي قوات الدعم السريع، فضلا عن تصاعد الصراع في شمال دارفور ومنطقة كردفان.
وأكد أن الاستهداف المتعمد للمدنيين، والقتل الجماعي بدوافع عرقية، والعنف الجنسي المرتبط بالصراع، والتجويع كأسلوب من أساليب الحرب، وإعاقة وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، كلها انتهاكات شنيعة للقانون الإنساني الدولي.
وشدد البيان على أن مثل هذه الأفعال، إذا ثبتت صحتها، تثبت وقوع جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية بموجب القانون الدولي.
وكان وزير الخارجية السوداني محيي الدين سالم، استنكر أمس (الإثنين)، صمت المجتمع الدولي على ما قال إنها انتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع المستمرة في مدينة الفاشر بشمال دارفور، وبارا شمال كردفان. وشدد على ضرورة تضافر الجهود الدولية من أجل تصنيف الدعم السريع «منظمة إرهابية».
The head of the Darfur Lawyers Association, Saleh Mahmoud Osman, accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing massacres in the city of El Fasher.
During a speech delivered before the European Parliament, Osman called on the European Union to reconsider its position on the Rapid Support Forces, noting that the Union had signed an agreement with those forces to control the flow of refugees towards Europe. He urged the European Union to work with the United Nations to establish a ceasefire in Sudan and to protect civilians.
Crimes Against Humanity
The United Nations has confirmed that the actions of the Rapid Support Forces in the areas they advanced to since 2023 may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In the meantime, a joint statement from more than 30 European and Western countries expressed deep concern over the systematic violence in El Fasher after it fell under the control of the Rapid Support Forces. The statement condemned the atrocities and violations of international humanitarian law.
The joint statement emphasized its grave concern regarding reports of systematic violence against civilians in Sudan following the fall of El Fasher into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces and the escalation of conflict in North Darfur and Kordofan.
It reported that it received support from foreign ministers and senior officials from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, the European Commission, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with additional support from Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Switzerland.
Systematic Acts of Violence
It expressed grave concern over reports of ongoing and systematic acts of violence against civilians during and after the fall of El Fasher into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces, as well as the escalation of conflict in North Darfur and the Kordofan region.
It confirmed that the deliberate targeting of civilians, mass killings motivated by ethnicity, sexual violence related to the conflict, starvation as a method of warfare, and hindering access to humanitarian aid are all heinous violations of international humanitarian law.
The statement stressed that such actions, if proven true, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salim condemned yesterday (Monday) the silence of the international community regarding what he described as the ongoing violations by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur and Bara in North Kordofan. He emphasized the necessity of international efforts to classify the Rapid Support Forces as a "terrorist organization."