أحبط جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي مخططا من قبل عملاء أوكرانيين وبريطانيين لتحريض طيارين روس على سرقة طائرة ميغ-31 مسلحة بصاروخ كينجال فرط صوتي مقابل 3 ملايين دولار.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن جهاز الأمن قوله: إنه كان من المقرر أن تطير الطائرة المخطوفة باتجاه قاعدة جوية تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي في مدينة كونستانتا الرومانية، حيث كان من الممكن أن تسقطها الدفاعات الجوية.
وأضاف أن أوكرانيا وبريطانيا خططتا لاستفزاز واسع النطاق باستخدام الطائرة المخطوفة، مؤكدا أن المخابرات العسكرية الأوكرانية سعت لتجنيد طيارين روس مقابل 3 ملايين دولار لسرقة المقاتلة.
وبث التلفزيون الحكومي صوراً لرسائل وتسجيلات لشخص قيل إنه يعمل لصالح المخابرات الأوكرانية والبريطانية وعرض 3 ملايين دولار على طيار روسي لقيادة طائرة ميغ إلى أوروبا كما عُرض على الطيار الحصول على جنسية.
يذكر أن صاروخ «كينجال» الروسي هو صاروخ باليستي يُطلق من الجو وتصفه موسكو بأنه فرط صوتي، وهو قادر على الطيران بسرعات عالية للغاية والمناورة خلال اتخاذ مسارات الطيران ما يجعل تعقبه واعتراضه صعباً على الدفاعات الجوية.
The Russian Federal Security Service thwarted a plot by Ukrainian and British agents to incite Russian pilots to steal a MiG-31 armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile in exchange for 3 million dollars.
Official media reported today (Tuesday) that the security service stated that the hijacked aircraft was supposed to fly towards a NATO airbase in the Romanian city of Constanta, where it could have been shot down by air defenses.
It added that Ukraine and Britain planned a large-scale provocation using the hijacked aircraft, confirming that the Ukrainian military intelligence sought to recruit Russian pilots for 3 million dollars to steal the fighter jet.
The state television broadcast images of messages and recordings from a person said to be working for Ukrainian and British intelligence, who offered 3 million dollars to a Russian pilot to fly the MiG to Europe, and the pilot was also offered citizenship.
It is worth mentioning that the Russian "Kinzhal" missile is an air-launched ballistic missile that Moscow describes as hypersonic, capable of flying at extremely high speeds and maneuvering during flight paths, making it difficult for air defenses to track and intercept.