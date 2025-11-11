أحبط جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي مخططا من قبل عملاء أوكرانيين وبريطانيين لتحريض طيارين روس على سرقة طائرة ميغ-31 مسلحة بصاروخ كينجال فرط صوتي مقابل 3 ملايين دولار.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن جهاز الأمن قوله: إنه كان من المقرر أن تطير الطائرة المخطوفة باتجاه قاعدة جوية تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي في مدينة كونستانتا الرومانية، حيث كان من الممكن أن تسقطها الدفاعات الجوية.


وأضاف أن أوكرانيا وبريطانيا خططتا لاستفزاز واسع النطاق باستخدام الطائرة المخطوفة، مؤكدا أن المخابرات العسكرية الأوكرانية سعت لتجنيد طيارين روس مقابل 3 ملايين دولار لسرقة المقاتلة.


وبث التلفزيون الحكومي صوراً لرسائل وتسجيلات لشخص قيل إنه يعمل لصالح المخابرات الأوكرانية والبريطانية وعرض 3 ملايين دولار على طيار روسي لقيادة طائرة ميغ إلى أوروبا كما عُرض على الطيار الحصول على جنسية.


يذكر أن صاروخ «كينجال» الروسي هو صاروخ باليستي يُطلق من الجو وتصفه موسكو بأنه فرط صوتي، وهو قادر على الطيران بسرعات عالية للغاية والمناورة خلال اتخاذ مسارات الطيران ما يجعل تعقبه واعتراضه صعباً على الدفاعات الجوية.