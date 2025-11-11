The Russian Federal Security Service thwarted a plot by Ukrainian and British agents to incite Russian pilots to steal a MiG-31 armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile in exchange for 3 million dollars.



Official media reported today (Tuesday) that the security service stated that the hijacked aircraft was supposed to fly towards a NATO airbase in the Romanian city of Constanta, where it could have been shot down by air defenses.



It added that Ukraine and Britain planned a large-scale provocation using the hijacked aircraft, confirming that the Ukrainian military intelligence sought to recruit Russian pilots for 3 million dollars to steal the fighter jet.



The state television broadcast images of messages and recordings from a person said to be working for Ukrainian and British intelligence, who offered 3 million dollars to a Russian pilot to fly the MiG to Europe, and the pilot was also offered citizenship.



It is worth mentioning that the Russian "Kinzhal" missile is an air-launched ballistic missile that Moscow describes as hypersonic, capable of flying at extremely high speeds and maneuvering during flight paths, making it difficult for air defenses to track and intercept.