توجه وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلى مدينة بورسودان في زيارة ثنائية رسمية، يجري خلالها مباحثات مع كبار المسؤولين في جمهورية السودان، لبحث آفاق تطوير التعاون المشترك بين البلدين وتبادل الرؤى حول مستجدات الأزمة السودانية، وكان في استقباله فور وصوله وزير خارجية جمهورية السودان محيي الدين سالم.
وزير الخارجية المصري فور وصوله مدينة بورسودان

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية المصرية، في بيان رسمي، أن الزيارة تهدف إلى دعم الجهود الرامية إلى التوصل لتسوية شاملة تحفظ أمن السودان واستقراره ووحدة أراضيه، مع رفض قاطع لأي كيانات موازية لمؤسسات الدولة الرسمية، وتأكيد على دور المؤسسات الوطنية السودانية، خصوصا القوات المسلحة.

ومن المتوقع أن يلتقي الوزير عبد العاطي برئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي الفريق أول عبد الفتاح البرهان، وكبار المسؤولين السودانيين، لبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والاستثمار، بالإضافة إلى تنسيق المواقف حيال التحديات الإقليمية، خصوصا في ظل استمرار الصراع بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع.
وتؤكد مصر دائمًا أن أمن السودان امتداد لأمنها القومي، وتدعم جهود الرباعية الدولية (مصر، السعودية، الإمارات، الولايات المتحدة) لتهدئة الوضع وتسهيل وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، مع رفض أي تدخلات خارجية تزعزع الاستقرار.

كما تأتي هذه الزيارة وسط تصاعد الضغوط الدولية لإنهاء الصراع الذي أودى بحياة آلاف وشرد ملايين منذ أبريل 2023، مع تركيز مصري على الحفاظ على وحدة السودان وسيادته.