The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, headed today (Tuesday) to the city of Port Sudan on an official bilateral visit, during which he will hold discussions with senior officials in the Republic of Sudan to explore avenues for developing joint cooperation between the two countries and exchanging views on the developments of the Sudanese crisis. He was received upon his arrival by the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mohiuddin Salim.



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in an official statement that the visit aims to support efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement that preserves the security, stability, and territorial integrity of Sudan, with a firm rejection of any parallel entities to the official state institutions, and an emphasis on the role of Sudanese national institutions, especially the armed forces.

Minister Abdel Aty is expected to meet with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and senior Sudanese officials to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, in addition to coordinating positions regarding regional challenges, especially amid the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.



Egypt always emphasizes that the security of Sudan is an extension of its national security, and it supports the efforts of the international quartet (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States) to calm the situation and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, while rejecting any external interventions that destabilize the situation.

This visit also comes amid rising international pressures to end the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions since April 2023, with an Egyptian focus on maintaining Sudan's unity and sovereignty.