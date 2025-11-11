رجحت مصادر غربية احتمال تقسيم قطاع غزة بين منطقة تسيطر عليها إسرائيل وأخرى تديرها حركة حماس، مع تعثر تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار.


وكشف مسؤولون أوروبيون على اطلاع مباشر بجهود تنفيذ المرحلة التالية، أن الخطة توقفت فعليا، وتوقعوا أن تقتصر عملية إعادة الإعمار على المنطقة الخاضعة للسيطرة الإسرائيلية، محذرين من أن ذلك قد يؤدي إلى تقسيم يستمر لسنوات.


دولة فلسطينية مستقلة


وحذرت مصادر سياسية، من أن أي تقسيم فعلي لقطاع غزة من شأنه أن يعوق تطلعات الفلسطينيين إلى دولة مستقلة تشمل الضفة الغربية، وسيفاقم الكارثة الإنسانية لشعب يفتقر إلى المأوى ويعتمد بشكل شبه كامل على المساعدات في معيشته.


وكان وزير الخارجية الأردني أيمن الصفدي أكد أنه «لا يمكن أن نقبل بتجزئة غزة. غزة واحدة، وغزة جزء من الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة».


ورفضت وزيرة الدولة لشؤون وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الفلسطينية فارسين أغابكيان شاهين، تقسيم غزة، وقالت إن السلطة الفلسطينية مستعدة لتحمل «المسؤولية الوطنية الكاملة». وأكدت أنه «لا يمكن أن يكون هناك إعادة إعمار حقيقية أو استقرار دائم دون سيادة فلسطينية كاملة على القطاع».


مكدسون في خيام وسط أنقاض


وبموجب المرحلة الأولى من الخطة، التي دخلت حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر، يسيطر الجيش الإسرائيلي حاليا على 53 % من القطاع، بما في ذلك معظم أراضيه الزراعية، إلى جانب رفح في الجنوب وأجزاء من مدينة غزة ومناطق حضرية أخرى.


ويعيش تقريبا جميع سكان غزة البالغ عددهم أكثر من مليوني نسمة مكدسين في خيام وسط أنقاض المدن المحطمة في بقية مناطق القطاع والتي تخضع لسيطرة حماس.


وأظهر صور التقطت باستخدام طائرات مسيرة دمارا كارثيا في شمال شرق مدينة غزة بعد الهجوم الإسرائيلي الأخير قبل وقف إطلاق النار، والذي أعقب أشهرا من القصف، والمنطقة الآن مقسمة بين سيطرة إسرائيل وحماس.


المرحلة التالية من الخطة


وتتضمن المرحلة التالية من الخطة انسحاب إسرائيل بشكل أكبر انطلاقا مما يسمى بالخط الأصفر المتفق عليه في الخطة الأمريكية، إلى جانب إنشاء سلطة انتقالية لحكم غزة، ونشر قوة أمنية متعددة الجنسيات تهدف إلى تسلم المسؤولية من الجيش الإسرائيلي، ونزع سلاح حماس وبدء إعادة الإعمار.


لكن الخطة لا تتضمن أي جداول زمنية أو آليات للتنفيذ. وفي الوقت نفسه ترفض حماس نزع سلاحها وترفض إسرائيل أن يكون للسلطة الفلسطينية المدعومة من الغرب أي دور، ولا يزال الغموض يكتنف القوة متعددة الجنسيات.


وحسب تقارير غربية، فإنه في غياب أي جهد أمريكي لكسر الجمود، يبدو أن الخط الأصفر سيصبح الحدود الفعلية التي تقسم غزة إلى أجل غير مسمى، وفقا لمصادر أوروبية وأمريكية.


إنشاء مناطق نموذجية


ويعتقد مراقبون أن المقترحات الأمريكية التي تتحدث عن إنشاء مناطق نموذجية لبعض سكان غزة للعيش فيها، وتشكيل قوة متعددة الجنسيات وهيئة حكم انتقالية ولاية لمدة عامين، تشير إلى أن واقع القطاع المقسم على الأرض يهدد بأن يصبح «أمرا أطول أمدا بكثير».


وأفاد متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بأنه على الرغم من تحقيق «تقدم هائل» في دفع خطة ترمب إلى الأمام، هناك المزيد من العمل الذي يتعين القيام به.


وقال مسؤولان أوروبيان ودبلوماسي غربي إن من بين الأفكار قيد المناقشة ما إذا كان بإمكان حماس نزع السلاح تحت إشراف دولي بدلا من تسليمها إلى إسرائيل أو أي قوة أجنبية أخرى.


وتريد الدول الأوروبية والعربية عودة السلطة الفلسطينية، المتمركزة في الضفة الغربية، وقوة الشرطة التابعة لها إلى غزة إلى جانب القوة متعددة الجنسيات لتسلم المسؤولية من حماس. وهناك آلاف من الضباط التابعين للسلطة الفلسطينية المدربين في مصر والأردن مستعدون للانتشار، لكن إسرائيل تعارض أي تدخل من السلطة الفلسطينية.


إعمار في ظل الاحتلال


ويعتقد المسؤولون الأوروبيون، أنه ما لم يحدث تحول كبير في مواقف حماس أو إسرائيل أو ضغط أمريكي على إسرائيل لقبول دور للسلطة الفلسطينية ومسار إقامة دولة فلسطينية فإنهم لا يتوقعون أن تتقدم خطة ترمب إلى ما هو أبعد من من وقف إطلاق النار.


وكانت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر، أكدت في مؤتمر المنامة أنه «يجب ألا تبقى غزة عالقة في منطقة فاصلة بين السلام والحرب».


وقال أحد سكان مدينة غزة، إنه إذا لم يُحرز أي تقدم في نزع سلاح حماس وبدأت أعمال إعادة التطوير في الجانب الآخر من الخط الأصفر، فربما يفكر الناس في الانتقال إلى هناك. لكنه أضاف أن واقع غزة المقسمة يصعب تصوره.


وتساءل ما إذا كان الجميع سيتمكن من الانتقال إلى تلك المنطقة أم ستعترض إسرائيل على دخول البعض. وأضاف «هل سيقسمون العائلات أيضا بين الصالحين والطالحين؟».