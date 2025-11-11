Western sources have suggested the possibility of dividing the Gaza Strip into an area controlled by Israel and another managed by Hamas, amid the stalled implementation of the ceasefire.



European officials with direct knowledge of efforts to implement the next phase revealed that the plan has effectively stalled, and they expect the reconstruction process to be limited to the area under Israeli control, warning that this could lead to a division that lasts for years.



Independent Palestinian State



Political sources warned that any actual division of the Gaza Strip would hinder Palestinian aspirations for an independent state that includes the West Bank, and would exacerbate the humanitarian disaster for a people lacking shelter and relying almost entirely on aid for their livelihood.



Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi confirmed that "we cannot accept the fragmentation of Gaza. Gaza is one, and Gaza is part of the occupied Palestinian land."



Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Farisin Agabkian Shaheen rejected the division of Gaza, stating that the Palestinian Authority is ready to assume "full national responsibility." She emphasized that "there can be no real reconstruction or lasting stability without full Palestinian sovereignty over the sector."



Piled Up in Tents Amid Ruins



Under the first phase of the plan, which came into effect on October 10, the Israeli army currently controls 53% of the sector, including most of its agricultural land, along with Rafah in the south and parts of Gaza City and other urban areas.



Almost all of Gaza's population of over two million people live crammed into tents amid the ruins of the shattered cities in the remaining areas of the sector controlled by Hamas.



Images captured by drones showed catastrophic destruction in the northeast of Gaza City following the recent Israeli attack before the ceasefire, which followed months of bombardment, and the area is now divided between Israeli and Hamas control.



The Next Phase of the Plan



The next phase of the plan involves further Israeli withdrawal from what is referred to as the agreed-upon yellow line in the American plan, along with the establishment of a transitional authority to govern Gaza, deploying a multinational security force aimed at taking over responsibility from the Israeli army, disarming Hamas, and beginning reconstruction.



However, the plan does not include any timelines or mechanisms for implementation. Meanwhile, Hamas refuses to disarm, and Israel rejects any role for the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, while uncertainty still surrounds the multinational force.



According to Western reports, in the absence of any American effort to break the deadlock, it seems that the yellow line will become the actual border dividing Gaza indefinitely, according to European and American sources.



Establishing Model Areas



Observers believe that American proposals discussing the establishment of model areas for some Gaza residents to live in, and forming a multinational force and a transitional governing body for a two-year term, indicate that the reality of the divided sector on the ground threatens to become "a much longer-term matter."



A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department stated that despite achieving "tremendous progress" in advancing the Trump plan, there is still more work to be done.



Two European officials and a Western diplomat indicated that among the ideas being discussed is whether Hamas could disarm under international supervision instead of handing over its weapons to Israel or any other foreign force.



European and Arab countries want the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank, and its police force to return to Gaza alongside the multinational force to take over responsibility from Hamas. Thousands of Palestinian Authority officers trained in Egypt and Jordan are ready to deploy, but Israel opposes any intervention from the Palestinian Authority.



Reconstruction Under Occupation



European officials believe that unless there is a significant shift in the positions of Hamas or Israel, or American pressure on Israel to accept a role for the Palestinian Authority and a path to establishing a Palestinian state, they do not expect the Trump plan to advance beyond the ceasefire.



British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed at the Manama conference that "Gaza must not remain stuck in a no-man's land between peace and war."



One resident of Gaza City stated that if no progress is made in disarming Hamas and redevelopment begins on the other side of the yellow line, people might consider moving there. However, he added that the reality of a divided Gaza is hard to imagine.



He questioned whether everyone would be able to move to that area or if Israel would object to some entering. He added, "Will they also divide families between the good and the bad?"