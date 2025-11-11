أعلن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي سقوط 12 قتيلاً ونحو 20 مصابا في تفجير انتحاري أمام محكمة في إسلام آباد. ووصف وزير الدفاع خواجة آصف والرئيس آصف علي زرداري الحادثة بأنها «تفجير انتحاري».
جرس إنذار
وفي منشور على منصة إكس، أعرب زرداري عن تعازيه لأسر الضحايا، ودعا بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين، كما أشاد بأفراد أجهزة إنفاذ القانون.
واعتبر وزير الدفاع الحادثة بمثابة «جرس إنذار»، وقال: «نحن في حالة حرب، وأي شخص يظن أن الجيش الباكستاني يخوض هذه الحرب فقط في المناطق الحدودية مع أفغانستان، أو في المناطق النائية من بلوشستان، فعليه أن يدرك أن تفجير اليوم في محكمة إسلام آباد هو جرس إنذار حقيقي».
وأضاف أنه في مثل هذا المناخ، سيكون من العبث تعليق آمال كبيرة على نجاح المفاوضات مع حكام كابول.
وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ألسنة لهب وأعمدة من الدخان تتصاعد في السماء من بقايا مركبة محترقة خلف حاجز أمني.
اختطاف طلاب كلية عسكرية
من جهة أخرى، أحبطت قوات الأمن الباكستاني محاولة من قبل مسلحين من حركة «طالبان-باكستان»، لاختطاف طلاب كلية عسكرية في إقليم خيبر بختونخوا، شمال غربي البلاد، عندما استهدف انتحاري بسيارة مفخخة وخمسة مسلحين خرين المنشأة، وفق ما أعلنت الشرطة، اليوم (الثلاثاء).
وبدأ الهجوم مساء الإثنين عندما حاول الانتحاري اقتحام كلية عسكرية في مدينة وانا بإقليم خيبر بختونخوا بالقرب من الحدود الأفغانية، والتي كانت حتى سنوات قليلة مضت قاعدة لحركة طالبان الباكستانية وتنظيم القاعدة ومسلحين أجانب آخرين.
وقال قائد الشرطة المحلية عالمجير محسود، إن القوات الباكستانية قتلت مسلحين اثنين، فيما تمكن ثلاثة من دخول مجمع الكلية الواسع قبل أن يُحاصروا داخل مبنى إداري.
إصابة عدد من الجنود
وأكد أن جميع الطلاب والمعلمين والموظفين بخير، وأن القوات المنتشرة في الكلية منعت منفذي الهجوم من الوصول إلى المبنى الرئيسي للكلية.
ولفت إلى أن عشرات المنازل القريبة من الكلية تضررت بشدة جراء التفجير الانتحاري الضخم، الذي أسفر عن إصابة 16 مدنيا على الأقل.
وأفاد بأن بعض الجنود أصيبوا أيضا جراء الهجوم وتبادل إطلاق النار الذي تلاه، وأنه سيتم الإعلان عن المزيد من التفاصيل بعد انتهاء العملية.
وأعلن الجيش الباكستاني، في بيان أمس الإثنين، أن الهجوم نفذه «الخوارج»، وهو مصطلح تستخدمه الحكومة للإشارة إلى أعضاء حركة «طالبان- باكستان» المحظورة، والتي تصنفها الولايات المتحدة والأمم المتحدة منظمة إرهابية.
The Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that 12 people were killed and around 20 injured in a suicide bombing outside a court in Islamabad. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and President Asif Ali Zardari described the incident as a "suicide bombing."
Wake-Up Call
In a post on X platform, Zardari expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, while praising law enforcement personnel.
The Defense Minister considered the incident a "wake-up call," stating: "We are at war, and anyone who thinks that the Pakistani army is fighting this war only in the border areas with Afghanistan, or in the remote regions of Balochistan, should realize that today's bombing at the Islamabad court is a real wake-up call."
He added that in such an atmosphere, it would be futile to pin high hopes on the success of negotiations with the rulers of Kabul.
Videos on social media showed flames and columns of smoke rising into the sky from the remains of a burned vehicle behind a security barrier.
Kidnapping of Military College Students
On another front, Pakistani security forces thwarted an attempt by armed militants from the "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan" to kidnap students from a military college in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest of the country, when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden vehicle and five other militants targeted the facility, according to police reports today (Tuesday).
The attack began on Monday evening when the suicide bomber attempted to storm a military college in Wana city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border, which had been a base for the Pakistani Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and other foreign militants until a few years ago.
Local police chief Alamgir Mehsud stated that Pakistani forces killed two militants, while three managed to enter the vast college complex before being trapped inside an administrative building.
Injury of Several Soldiers
He confirmed that all students, teachers, and staff were safe, and that the forces deployed at the college prevented the attackers from reaching the main building of the college.
He noted that dozens of houses near the college were severely damaged due to the massive suicide bombing, which resulted in at least 16 civilians being injured.
He reported that some soldiers were also injured due to the attack and the ensuing exchange of gunfire, and that more details would be announced after the operation concluded.
The Pakistani army announced in a statement yesterday (Monday) that the attack was carried out by "the Khawarij," a term used by the government to refer to members of the banned "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan," which is classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and the United Nations.