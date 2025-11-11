أعلن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي سقوط 12 قتيلاً ونحو 20 مصابا في تفجير انتحاري أمام محكمة في إسلام آباد. ووصف وزير الدفاع خواجة آصف والرئيس آصف علي زرداري الحادثة بأنها «تفجير انتحاري».


جرس إنذار


وفي منشور على منصة إكس، أعرب زرداري عن تعازيه لأسر الضحايا، ودعا بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين، كما أشاد بأفراد أجهزة إنفاذ القانون.


واعتبر وزير الدفاع الحادثة بمثابة «جرس إنذار»، وقال: «نحن في حالة حرب، وأي شخص يظن أن الجيش الباكستاني يخوض هذه الحرب فقط في المناطق الحدودية مع أفغانستان، أو في المناطق النائية من بلوشستان، فعليه أن يدرك أن تفجير اليوم في محكمة إسلام آباد هو جرس إنذار حقيقي».


وأضاف أنه في مثل هذا المناخ، سيكون من العبث تعليق آمال كبيرة على نجاح المفاوضات مع حكام كابول.


وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ألسنة لهب وأعمدة من الدخان تتصاعد في السماء من بقايا مركبة محترقة خلف حاجز أمني.


اختطاف طلاب كلية عسكرية


من جهة أخرى، أحبطت قوات الأمن الباكستاني محاولة من قبل مسلحين من حركة «طالبان-باكستان»، لاختطاف طلاب كلية عسكرية في إقليم خيبر بختونخوا، شمال غربي البلاد، عندما استهدف انتحاري بسيارة مفخخة وخمسة مسلحين خرين المنشأة، وفق ما أعلنت الشرطة، اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وبدأ الهجوم مساء الإثنين عندما حاول الانتحاري اقتحام كلية عسكرية في مدينة وانا بإقليم خيبر بختونخوا بالقرب من الحدود الأفغانية، والتي كانت حتى سنوات قليلة مضت قاعدة لحركة طالبان الباكستانية وتنظيم القاعدة ومسلحين أجانب آخرين.


وقال قائد الشرطة المحلية عالمجير محسود، إن القوات الباكستانية قتلت مسلحين اثنين، فيما تمكن ثلاثة من دخول مجمع الكلية الواسع قبل أن يُحاصروا داخل مبنى إداري.


إصابة عدد من الجنود


وأكد أن جميع الطلاب والمعلمين والموظفين بخير، وأن القوات المنتشرة في الكلية منعت منفذي الهجوم من الوصول إلى المبنى الرئيسي للكلية.


ولفت إلى أن عشرات المنازل القريبة من الكلية تضررت بشدة جراء التفجير الانتحاري الضخم، الذي أسفر عن إصابة 16 مدنيا على الأقل.


وأفاد بأن بعض الجنود أصيبوا أيضا جراء الهجوم وتبادل إطلاق النار الذي تلاه، وأنه سيتم الإعلان عن المزيد من التفاصيل بعد انتهاء العملية.


وأعلن الجيش الباكستاني، في بيان أمس الإثنين، أن الهجوم نفذه «الخوارج»، وهو مصطلح تستخدمه الحكومة للإشارة إلى أعضاء حركة «طالبان- باكستان» المحظورة، والتي تصنفها الولايات المتحدة والأمم المتحدة منظمة إرهابية.