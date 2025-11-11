The Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that 12 people were killed and around 20 injured in a suicide bombing outside a court in Islamabad. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and President Asif Ali Zardari described the incident as a "suicide bombing."



Wake-Up Call



In a post on X platform, Zardari expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, while praising law enforcement personnel.



The Defense Minister considered the incident a "wake-up call," stating: "We are at war, and anyone who thinks that the Pakistani army is fighting this war only in the border areas with Afghanistan, or in the remote regions of Balochistan, should realize that today's bombing at the Islamabad court is a real wake-up call."



He added that in such an atmosphere, it would be futile to pin high hopes on the success of negotiations with the rulers of Kabul.



Videos on social media showed flames and columns of smoke rising into the sky from the remains of a burned vehicle behind a security barrier.



Kidnapping of Military College Students



On another front, Pakistani security forces thwarted an attempt by armed militants from the "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan" to kidnap students from a military college in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest of the country, when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden vehicle and five other militants targeted the facility, according to police reports today (Tuesday).



The attack began on Monday evening when the suicide bomber attempted to storm a military college in Wana city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border, which had been a base for the Pakistani Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and other foreign militants until a few years ago.



Local police chief Alamgir Mehsud stated that Pakistani forces killed two militants, while three managed to enter the vast college complex before being trapped inside an administrative building.



Injury of Several Soldiers



He confirmed that all students, teachers, and staff were safe, and that the forces deployed at the college prevented the attackers from reaching the main building of the college.



He noted that dozens of houses near the college were severely damaged due to the massive suicide bombing, which resulted in at least 16 civilians being injured.



He reported that some soldiers were also injured due to the attack and the ensuing exchange of gunfire, and that more details would be announced after the operation concluded.



The Pakistani army announced in a statement yesterday (Monday) that the attack was carried out by "the Khawarij," a term used by the government to refer to members of the banned "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan," which is classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and the United Nations.