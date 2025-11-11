اهتزت العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد على وقع تفجير انتحاري دموي استهدف محيط مبنى محكمة في منطقة سكنية، ما أسفر عن مقتل 12 شخصاً وإصابة 27 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة، بحسب ما أعلن وزير الداخلية محسن نقوي.

وقال الوزير خلال مؤتمر صحفي في موقع الانفجار إن الهجوم وقع عند الساعة 12:39 ظهراً في منطقة كشهري، موضحاً أن المهاجم انتظر خارج المجمع لبعض الوقت قبل أن يفجّر نفسه قرب سيارة شرطة كانت متوقفة أمام المحكمة.

وأضاف نقوي أن التحقيقات جارية لتحديد هوية المهاجم ومصدره، مؤكداً أن قوات الأمن فرضت طوقاً حول المكان وشرعت في جمع الأدلة، فيما نُقلت الجثث والمصابون إلى المستشفيات القريبة.

شهود العيان تحدثوا عن مشاهد فوضى ورعب أعقبت الانفجار، إذ دوّت أصوات سيارات الإسعاف وتصاعدت ألسنة اللهب من المركبات المتضررة. وقال المحامي رستم مالك: «كنت أدخل المجمع عندما دوّى الانفجار عند البوابة، فهرع الجميع للهرب».

وروى شاهد آخر يدعى مالك خان أن المكان تحول إلى ساحة من الدمار «رأيت جثتين قرب المدخل وعدة سيارات تحترق.. كان الناس يصرخون ويبحثون عن ذويهم».

ولم تعلن السلطات بعد الجهة المسؤولة عن التفجير، فيما وُصفت الحادثة بأنها الأعنف التي تضرب العاصمة منذ أشهر، وسط تحذيرات من تصاعد الهجمات ضد المرافق الحكومية والأمنية.