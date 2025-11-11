The Pakistani capital, Islamabad, shook with the impact of a bloody suicide bombing that targeted the vicinity of a courthouse in a residential area, resulting in the death of 12 people and injuring 27 others with varying degrees of wounds, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister stated during a press conference at the explosion site that the attack occurred at 12:39 PM in the Kacheri area, explaining that the attacker waited outside the complex for some time before detonating himself near a police car that was parked in front of the courthouse.

Naqvi added that investigations are ongoing to determine the identity and origin of the attacker, confirming that security forces have cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence, while the bodies and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and terror following the explosion, as the sounds of ambulances echoed and flames rose from the damaged vehicles. Lawyer Rustam Malik said, “I was entering the complex when the explosion occurred at the gate, and everyone rushed to flee.”

Another witness named Malik Khan recounted that the place turned into a scene of destruction, saying, “I saw two bodies near the entrance and several cars burning... people were screaming and searching for their loved ones.”

Authorities have not yet announced the party responsible for the bombing, while the incident has been described as the most violent to hit the capital in months, amid warnings of an increase in attacks against government and security facilities.