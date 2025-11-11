The Iraqis began today (Tuesday) to choose the members of the sixth parliament since 2003, and polling stations opened their doors to the crowds of voters.

The Independent High Electoral Commission announced that the number of approved candidates competing for the new parliament's 329 seats reached 7,768 candidates, distributed as 2,248 women and 5,520 men.



Notable Phenomenon



The total number of voters reached 21 million, 404 thousand, and 291 voters, distributed across general and special voting for security and military forces and displaced persons.



It is noteworthy that this election recorded a remarkable phenomenon manifested in the unprecedented candidacy of a large number of young people, as the High Electoral Commission clarified that about 40% of registered candidates are under the age of 40, highlighting the attempts of the new generation to challenge the political dominance of the old power networks.



Competitors in the Elections



Several old political blocs are competing in this electoral entitlement, including the "Reconstruction and Development Coalition," which includes several Shiite parties and is headed by the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, who took office in 2022 and is seeking a second term. His campaign focuses on improving services, combating corruption, and strengthening the authority of the state.



Meanwhile, the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, still enjoys influence and competes with the coalition to which al-Sudani belongs in order to impose dominance within Shiite circles, noting that al-Maliki's critics believe that his sectarian policies encouraged the emergence of ISIS in 2011.



There are also several parties that have ties with Iran and possess armed groups of their own that are contesting the elections on separate lists.



The main Sunni political force is the "Progress Party," led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. The popularity of this party is concentrated in western and northern Iraq, where the Sunni majority resides. It calls for "rebuilding state institutions and empowering Sunni communities after years of conflict and marginalization."



Kurdistan Region of Iraq



In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by veteran leader Masoud Barzani, dominates the semi-autonomous government and seeks to obtain a larger share of oil revenues that support the general budget.



The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, led by Pavel Talabani, competes with the Kurdistan Democratic Party. The Union calls for strengthening relations with Baghdad and has often allied with Shiite factions, aiming to defend its traditional strongholds.



Sadrist Movement Boycott



The movement of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is boycotting the elections primarily due to corruption, leaving the field open for others, noting that the Sadr movement still controls large parts of the state through key appointments in government positions.



The elections are not expected to radically change the Iraqi political landscape, as negotiations to choose a new Prime Minister often take a long time and end with a settlement among the most influential parties.