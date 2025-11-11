شرع العراقيون، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في اختيار نواب البرلمان السادس منذ عام 2003، وفتحت مراكز الاقتراع أبوابها أمام جموع الناخبين.

وأعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات أن عدد المرشحين المصادق عليهم للتنافس على مقاعد البرلمان الجديد البالغ عددها 329 مقعدًا، بلغ 7768 مرشحًا، موزعين بواقع 2248 امرأة و5520 رجلًا.


ظاهرة لافتة


وبلغ عدد الناخبين الكلي 21 مليونًا و404 آلاف و291 ناخبًا، موزعين على التصويت العام والخاص للقوات الأمنية والعسكرية والنازحين.


يذكر أن هذه الانتخابات سجلت ظاهرة لافتة تجسدت في ترشح عدد غير مسبوق من الشباب، إذ أوضحت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات أن نحو 40 % من المرشحين المسجلين تقل أعمارهم عن 40 عاماً، ما يسلط الضوء على محاولات الجيل الجديد تحدي الهيمنة السياسية لشبكات السلطة القديمة.


المتنافسون في الانتخابات


ويتنافس في هذا الاستحقاق الانتخابي عدة كتل سياسية قديمة، من ضمنها «ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية»، الذي يضم عدة أحزاب شيعية، ويرأسه رئيس الحكومة الحالي محمد شياع السوداني، الذي تولى منصبه في 2022 ويسعى لولاية ثانية. ويركز في حملته الانتخابية على تحسين الخدمات ومحاربة الفساد وتوطيد سلطة الدولة.


فيما لا يزال ائتلاف دولة القانون الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، يتمتع بنفوذ ويتنافس مع الائتلاف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني من أجل فرض الهيمنة داخل الأوساط الشيعية، علماً بأن منتقدي المالكي يعتبرون أن سياسته الطائفية شجعت على ظهور تنظيم داعش عام 2011.


وهناك أيضاً مجموعة من الأحزاب التي تربطها علاقات مع إيران ولديها جماعات مسلحة خاصة بها تخوض الانتخابات على قوائم منفصلة.


أما القوة السياسية السنية الرئيسية فهي «حزب تقدم» بقيادة رئيس البرلمان السابق محمد الحلبوسي. وتتركز شعبية هذا الحزب في غرب وشمال العراق، حيث الغالبية السنية. ويدعو إلى «إعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتمكين المجتمعات السنية بعد صراع وتهميش دام لسنوات».


إقليم كردستان العراق


أما في إقليم كردستان العراق، فيهيمن الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني الذي يرأسه الزعيم المخضرم مسعود بارزاني على الحكومة شبه المستقلة، ويسعى إلى الحصول على حصة أكبر من عوائد النفط التي تدعم الميزانية العامة.


ينافس الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني، بقيادة بافل طالباني، الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني. ويدعو الاتحاد إلى توثيق العلاقات مع بغداد، وكثيراً ما تحالف مع الفصائل الشيعية، ويهدف إلى الدفاع عن معاقله التقليدية.


مقاطعة التيار الصدري


ويقاطع تيار رجل الدين مقتدى الصدر الانتخابات بسبب الفساد بصورة رئيسية، تاركا المجال مفتوحا أمام الآخرين، علماً بأن تيار الصدر لا يزال يسيطر على أجزاء كبيرة من الدولة من خلال التعيينات الرئيسية في المناصب الحكومية.


ومن غير المتوقع أن تغير الانتخابات المشهد السياسي العراقي بشكل جذري، فغالباً ما تطول المفاوضات لاختيار رئيس للوزراء، الجديد، وتنتهي بتسوية بين الأحزاب الأكثر نفوذاً.