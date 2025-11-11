شرع العراقيون، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في اختيار نواب البرلمان السادس منذ عام 2003، وفتحت مراكز الاقتراع أبوابها أمام جموع الناخبين.
وأعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات أن عدد المرشحين المصادق عليهم للتنافس على مقاعد البرلمان الجديد البالغ عددها 329 مقعدًا، بلغ 7768 مرشحًا، موزعين بواقع 2248 امرأة و5520 رجلًا.
ظاهرة لافتة
وبلغ عدد الناخبين الكلي 21 مليونًا و404 آلاف و291 ناخبًا، موزعين على التصويت العام والخاص للقوات الأمنية والعسكرية والنازحين.
يذكر أن هذه الانتخابات سجلت ظاهرة لافتة تجسدت في ترشح عدد غير مسبوق من الشباب، إذ أوضحت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات أن نحو 40 % من المرشحين المسجلين تقل أعمارهم عن 40 عاماً، ما يسلط الضوء على محاولات الجيل الجديد تحدي الهيمنة السياسية لشبكات السلطة القديمة.
المتنافسون في الانتخابات
ويتنافس في هذا الاستحقاق الانتخابي عدة كتل سياسية قديمة، من ضمنها «ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية»، الذي يضم عدة أحزاب شيعية، ويرأسه رئيس الحكومة الحالي محمد شياع السوداني، الذي تولى منصبه في 2022 ويسعى لولاية ثانية. ويركز في حملته الانتخابية على تحسين الخدمات ومحاربة الفساد وتوطيد سلطة الدولة.
فيما لا يزال ائتلاف دولة القانون الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، يتمتع بنفوذ ويتنافس مع الائتلاف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني من أجل فرض الهيمنة داخل الأوساط الشيعية، علماً بأن منتقدي المالكي يعتبرون أن سياسته الطائفية شجعت على ظهور تنظيم داعش عام 2011.
وهناك أيضاً مجموعة من الأحزاب التي تربطها علاقات مع إيران ولديها جماعات مسلحة خاصة بها تخوض الانتخابات على قوائم منفصلة.
أما القوة السياسية السنية الرئيسية فهي «حزب تقدم» بقيادة رئيس البرلمان السابق محمد الحلبوسي. وتتركز شعبية هذا الحزب في غرب وشمال العراق، حيث الغالبية السنية. ويدعو إلى «إعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتمكين المجتمعات السنية بعد صراع وتهميش دام لسنوات».
إقليم كردستان العراق
أما في إقليم كردستان العراق، فيهيمن الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني الذي يرأسه الزعيم المخضرم مسعود بارزاني على الحكومة شبه المستقلة، ويسعى إلى الحصول على حصة أكبر من عوائد النفط التي تدعم الميزانية العامة.
ينافس الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني، بقيادة بافل طالباني، الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني. ويدعو الاتحاد إلى توثيق العلاقات مع بغداد، وكثيراً ما تحالف مع الفصائل الشيعية، ويهدف إلى الدفاع عن معاقله التقليدية.
مقاطعة التيار الصدري
ويقاطع تيار رجل الدين مقتدى الصدر الانتخابات بسبب الفساد بصورة رئيسية، تاركا المجال مفتوحا أمام الآخرين، علماً بأن تيار الصدر لا يزال يسيطر على أجزاء كبيرة من الدولة من خلال التعيينات الرئيسية في المناصب الحكومية.
ومن غير المتوقع أن تغير الانتخابات المشهد السياسي العراقي بشكل جذري، فغالباً ما تطول المفاوضات لاختيار رئيس للوزراء، الجديد، وتنتهي بتسوية بين الأحزاب الأكثر نفوذاً.
The Iraqis began today (Tuesday) to choose the members of the sixth parliament since 2003, and polling stations opened their doors to the crowds of voters.
The Independent High Electoral Commission announced that the number of approved candidates competing for the new parliament's 329 seats reached 7,768 candidates, distributed as 2,248 women and 5,520 men.
Notable Phenomenon
The total number of voters reached 21 million, 404 thousand, and 291 voters, distributed across general and special voting for security and military forces and displaced persons.
It is noteworthy that this election recorded a remarkable phenomenon manifested in the unprecedented candidacy of a large number of young people, as the High Electoral Commission clarified that about 40% of registered candidates are under the age of 40, highlighting the attempts of the new generation to challenge the political dominance of the old power networks.
Competitors in the Elections
Several old political blocs are competing in this electoral entitlement, including the "Reconstruction and Development Coalition," which includes several Shiite parties and is headed by the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, who took office in 2022 and is seeking a second term. His campaign focuses on improving services, combating corruption, and strengthening the authority of the state.
Meanwhile, the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, still enjoys influence and competes with the coalition to which al-Sudani belongs in order to impose dominance within Shiite circles, noting that al-Maliki's critics believe that his sectarian policies encouraged the emergence of ISIS in 2011.
There are also several parties that have ties with Iran and possess armed groups of their own that are contesting the elections on separate lists.
The main Sunni political force is the "Progress Party," led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. The popularity of this party is concentrated in western and northern Iraq, where the Sunni majority resides. It calls for "rebuilding state institutions and empowering Sunni communities after years of conflict and marginalization."
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by veteran leader Masoud Barzani, dominates the semi-autonomous government and seeks to obtain a larger share of oil revenues that support the general budget.
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, led by Pavel Talabani, competes with the Kurdistan Democratic Party. The Union calls for strengthening relations with Baghdad and has often allied with Shiite factions, aiming to defend its traditional strongholds.
Sadrist Movement Boycott
The movement of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is boycotting the elections primarily due to corruption, leaving the field open for others, noting that the Sadr movement still controls large parts of the state through key appointments in government positions.
The elections are not expected to radically change the Iraqi political landscape, as negotiations to choose a new Prime Minister often take a long time and end with a settlement among the most influential parties.