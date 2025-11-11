تستعد سورية للعودة إلى التحالف الدولي ضد داعش بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، في خطوة تاريخية خلال زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع لواشنطن، وستصبح سورية بذلك العضو التسعين في التحالف ضد داعش، لتتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة للقضاء على آخر جيوب داعش ووضع حد لتدفق المقاتلين الأجانب.

وقال مسؤول أمريكي إن «الولايات المتحدة ستسمح لسورية باستئناف العمليات في سفارتها في واشنطن من أجل تعزيز التنسيق في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب والأمن والاقتصاد بعد أكثر من عقد من العزلة».