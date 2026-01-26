كشفت مصادر إسرائيلية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن مجلس الوزراء المصغر «الكابنيت» أقر في جلسته، مساء الأحد، فتح معبر رفح الحدودي بين غزة ومصر بشكل يسمح بخروج أشخاص من القطاع المنكوب إلى الأراضي المصرية دون تفتيش أمني إسرائيلي مباشر.


طواقم محلية للتفتيش


وأعلنت المصادر أن بعثة من الاتحاد الأوروبي بالتعاون مع طواقم محلية تابعة للسلطة الفلسطينية ستتولى إجراءات التفتيش والتدقيق مع إشراف إسرائيلي عن بعد فقط.


وكان مكتب رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، قال مساء أمس الأحد، إن إسرائيل ستعيد فتح معبر رفح في غزة لمرور الأشخاص فقط بعد استكمال عملية تحديد مكان جثة آخر رهينة إسرائيلي متبقٍ في القطاع.


دخول على مرحلتين


وحسب المصادر، فإن الدخول من مصر إلى غزة سيتم على مرحلتين: تفتيش أولي من قبل بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي، ثم تفتيش أمني إسرائيلي داخل منطقة خاضعة للسيطرة الإسرائيلية بهدف منع التهريب أو دخول غير المصرح لهم. ولم يحدد بعد العدد النهائي للمغادرين والعائدين، لكن التقديرات تشير إلى بضع مئات يومياً.


خروج عناصر حماس


وأفصحت المصادر أن جهاز الشاباك الإسرائيلي سيوافق مسبقاً على أساس تقييم أمني على هويات الداخلين والخارجين. وتوقعت السماح أيضاً بخروج عناصر منخفضي المستوى من حركة حماس، ممن لا يشتبه بتورطهم في جرائم قتل، إضافة إلى أفراد عائلات عناصر الحركة.


وكان رئيس اللجنة الفلسطينية الانتقالية المدعومة من الولايات المتحدة والمكلفة بإدارة غزة مؤقتاً علي شعث، توقع إعادة فتح معبر رفح قريباً.


وأغلق معبر رفح منذ حوالى عام، فيما تواصل إسرائيل فرض قيود على الوصول إلى القطاع الساحلي الذي مزقته الحرب، على الرغم من وقف إطلاق النار الذي يسري منذ أكتوبر العام الماضي. ويعد المعبر فعلياً الطريق الوحيد للدخول إلى قطاع غزة أو الخروج منه بالنسبة لمعظم سكانها الذين يزيد عددهم عن مليوني نسمة.