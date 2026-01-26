كشفت مصادر إسرائيلية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن مجلس الوزراء المصغر «الكابنيت» أقر في جلسته، مساء الأحد، فتح معبر رفح الحدودي بين غزة ومصر بشكل يسمح بخروج أشخاص من القطاع المنكوب إلى الأراضي المصرية دون تفتيش أمني إسرائيلي مباشر.
طواقم محلية للتفتيش
وأعلنت المصادر أن بعثة من الاتحاد الأوروبي بالتعاون مع طواقم محلية تابعة للسلطة الفلسطينية ستتولى إجراءات التفتيش والتدقيق مع إشراف إسرائيلي عن بعد فقط.
وكان مكتب رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، قال مساء أمس الأحد، إن إسرائيل ستعيد فتح معبر رفح في غزة لمرور الأشخاص فقط بعد استكمال عملية تحديد مكان جثة آخر رهينة إسرائيلي متبقٍ في القطاع.
دخول على مرحلتين
وحسب المصادر، فإن الدخول من مصر إلى غزة سيتم على مرحلتين: تفتيش أولي من قبل بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي، ثم تفتيش أمني إسرائيلي داخل منطقة خاضعة للسيطرة الإسرائيلية بهدف منع التهريب أو دخول غير المصرح لهم. ولم يحدد بعد العدد النهائي للمغادرين والعائدين، لكن التقديرات تشير إلى بضع مئات يومياً.
خروج عناصر حماس
وأفصحت المصادر أن جهاز الشاباك الإسرائيلي سيوافق مسبقاً على أساس تقييم أمني على هويات الداخلين والخارجين. وتوقعت السماح أيضاً بخروج عناصر منخفضي المستوى من حركة حماس، ممن لا يشتبه بتورطهم في جرائم قتل، إضافة إلى أفراد عائلات عناصر الحركة.
وكان رئيس اللجنة الفلسطينية الانتقالية المدعومة من الولايات المتحدة والمكلفة بإدارة غزة مؤقتاً علي شعث، توقع إعادة فتح معبر رفح قريباً.
وأغلق معبر رفح منذ حوالى عام، فيما تواصل إسرائيل فرض قيود على الوصول إلى القطاع الساحلي الذي مزقته الحرب، على الرغم من وقف إطلاق النار الذي يسري منذ أكتوبر العام الماضي. ويعد المعبر فعلياً الطريق الوحيد للدخول إلى قطاع غزة أو الخروج منه بالنسبة لمعظم سكانها الذين يزيد عددهم عن مليوني نسمة.
Israeli sources revealed today (Monday) that the Security Cabinet "the Cabinet" approved in its session on Sunday evening the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in a way that allows people from the besieged sector to exit to Egyptian territory without direct Israeli security checks.
Local Inspection Teams
The sources announced that a mission from the European Union, in cooperation with local teams affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, will handle the inspection and verification procedures under Israeli supervision from a distance only.
Yesterday evening, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would reopen the Rafah crossing in Gaza for the passage of individuals only after completing the process of locating the body of the last remaining Israeli hostage in the sector.
Two-Phase Entry
According to the sources, entry from Egypt to Gaza will occur in two phases: an initial inspection by the European Union mission, followed by Israeli security checks within an area under Israeli control to prevent smuggling or unauthorized entry. The final number of those departing and returning has not yet been determined, but estimates suggest several hundred daily.
Exit of Hamas Members
The sources disclosed that the Israeli Shin Bet security service will pre-approve the identities of those entering and exiting based on security assessments. It is also expected that low-level members of Hamas, who are not suspected of involvement in murder crimes, as well as family members of the movement's members, will be allowed to exit.
The head of the U.S.-backed Palestinian transitional committee tasked with temporarily administering Gaza, Ali Shath, anticipated the reopening of the Rafah crossing soon.
The Rafah crossing has been closed for about a year, while Israel continues to impose restrictions on access to the war-torn coastal enclave, despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since October of last year. The crossing is effectively the only route for entering or exiting the Gaza Strip for most of its more than two million residents.