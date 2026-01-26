Israeli sources revealed today (Monday) that the Security Cabinet "the Cabinet" approved in its session on Sunday evening the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in a way that allows people from the besieged sector to exit to Egyptian territory without direct Israeli security checks.



Local Inspection Teams



The sources announced that a mission from the European Union, in cooperation with local teams affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, will handle the inspection and verification procedures under Israeli supervision from a distance only.



Yesterday evening, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would reopen the Rafah crossing in Gaza for the passage of individuals only after completing the process of locating the body of the last remaining Israeli hostage in the sector.



Two-Phase Entry



According to the sources, entry from Egypt to Gaza will occur in two phases: an initial inspection by the European Union mission, followed by Israeli security checks within an area under Israeli control to prevent smuggling or unauthorized entry. The final number of those departing and returning has not yet been determined, but estimates suggest several hundred daily.



Exit of Hamas Members



The sources disclosed that the Israeli Shin Bet security service will pre-approve the identities of those entering and exiting based on security assessments. It is also expected that low-level members of Hamas, who are not suspected of involvement in murder crimes, as well as family members of the movement's members, will be allowed to exit.



The head of the U.S.-backed Palestinian transitional committee tasked with temporarily administering Gaza, Ali Shath, anticipated the reopening of the Rafah crossing soon.



The Rafah crossing has been closed for about a year, while Israel continues to impose restrictions on access to the war-torn coastal enclave, despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since October of last year. The crossing is effectively the only route for entering or exiting the Gaza Strip for most of its more than two million residents.