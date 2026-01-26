The Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, met during an official visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman with the Omani Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Harasi, along with a number of Omani officials and media personnel, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in the media field.

During the visit, Minister Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari held a session of discussions with officials in the Sultanate of Oman, addressing ways to enhance media cooperation, exchange experiences, and develop partnerships between media institutions in the two brotherly countries.

The Minister of Media also met with several editors-in-chief and Omani journalists, gaining insights into the most prominent Omani experiences and expertise in the fields of media and communication, and exploring opportunities to benefit from them in supporting joint media initiatives.

Minister Salman Al-Dosari emphasized during the meetings the depth of the brotherly and historical relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, pointing to the pivotal role of media in enhancing these relations and developing cooperation in various media fields, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and their brotherly peoples.