التقى وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في زيارة رسمية إلى سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة، وزير الإعلام العُماني الدكتور عبدالله بن ناصر الحراصي، وعدداً من المسؤولين والإعلاميين العُمانيين، وذلك في إطار تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتعاون المشترك في المجال الإعلامي.

وعقد وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري خلال الزيارة جلسة مباحثات مع المسؤولين في سلطنة عُمان، تناولت سبل تعزيز التعاون الإعلامي، وتبادل الخبرات، وتطوير الشراكات بين المؤسسات الإعلامية في البلدين الشقيقين.

كما التقى وزير الإعلام عدداً من رؤساء التحرير والصحفيين العُمانيين، واطّلع على أبرز التجارب والخبرات العُمانية في مجالات الإعلام والاتصال، وبحث فرص الاستفادة منها في دعم المبادرات الإعلامية المشتركة.

وأكَّد الوزير سلمان الدوسري خلال اللقاءات عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية وسلطنة عُمان، مشيراً إلى الدور المحوري للإعلام في تعزيز هذه العلاقات وتطوير التعاون في مختلف المجالات الإعلامية، بما يحقق تطلعات قيادتي البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين.