سورية : إحباط تهريب شحنة أسلحة إلى لبنان

The Syrian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle a shipment of weapons into Lebanon through the Al-Breij area, following accurate information about the movement of a suspicious vehicle coming from the town of Jrejir.



Pursuing the Involved



The operation took place today (Monday) in cooperation between the Internal Security Directorate in the Qusayr area of Homs Governorate and the Internal Security Directorate in the Nabek area of Rural Damascus.



An security source announced that the security forces intercepted a Chevrolet vehicle loaded with 9 guided missiles of the "Concourse" type, 68 RPG rounds, and two 107 mm rockets, in addition to five boxes of BKS ammunition.



The relevant authorities raided the gang's hideout in the town of Jrejir, from which the weapons were transferred, and found Russian magazines and a daytime scope, according to the Syrian news agency "SANA."



The source confirmed that investigations are still ongoing to pursue all those involved in the operation, while the Syrian Ministry of Interior emphasized that combating smuggling networks remains a priority, with ongoing efforts to enhance border security and prevent any activities that could threaten the safety of citizens.

الأسلحة المضبوطة.



Reducing Illegal Weapons



Earlier reports indicated that the Syrian-Lebanese border is one of the most active smuggling routes, benefiting from the rugged mountainous terrain and the intermingling of border villages between the two countries.



Syrian and Lebanese authorities have repeatedly announced in recent years the seizure of shipments of weapons and ammunition that were on their way into Lebanon, as part of efforts to curb the spread of illegal weapons.



According to Western reports, Syrian authorities have intensified their security operations in the areas of Rural Homs and Qalamoun near the border since 2023, following reports of increased activity by smuggling networks targeting the transfer of weapons and military materials, exploiting the repercussions of the war in Syria and the overlapping spheres of influence in border areas.



Damascus confirms in official statements that these operations are part of broader efforts to secure the borders and prevent the use of Syrian territory as a transit point to threaten the security of neighboring countries, while regional sources warn that the continuation of smuggling contributes to destabilizing security in the region and complicates efforts to control weapons outside the state's framework.