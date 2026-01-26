أحبطت السلطات السورية، محاولة تهريب شحنة أسلحة إلى داخل لبنان عبر منطقة البريج، بعد ورود معلومات دقيقة عن تحرّك سيارة مشتبه بها قادمة من بلدة جريجير.

سورية : إحباط تهريب شحنة أسلحة إلى لبنان


ملاحقة المتورطين


وتمت العملية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بالتعاون بين مديرية الأمن الداخلي في منطقة القصير بمحافظة حمص، بالتعاون مع مديرية الأمن الداخلي في منطقة النبك بريف دمشق.


وأعلن مصدر أمني أن القوى الأمنية اعترضت سيارة من نوع شفروليه، كانت محمّلة بـ9 صواريخ موجهة من طراز «كونكورس»، و68 حشوة RPG، وصاروخين من عيار 107 ملم، إضافة إلى خمسة صناديق ذخيرة BKS.


وداهمت الجهات المختصة وكر العصابة في بلدة جريجير، الذي نُقلت منه الأسلحة، وعثرت على مخازن روسية ومنظار نهاري، وفق ما أوردت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا».


وأكد المصدر أن التحقيقات ما تزال جارية لملاحقة جميع المتورطين في العملية، فيما شددت وزارة الداخلية السورية على أن مكافحة شبكات التهريب تبقى أولوية، مع استمرار الجهود لتعزيز أمن الحدود ومنع أي أنشطة من شأنها تهديد سلامة المواطنين.

الأسلحة المضبوطة.

الأسلحة المضبوطة.


الحد من السلاح غير الشرعي


وتحدثت تقارير في وقت سابق أن الحدود السورية–اللبنانية تُعد من أكثر مناطق العبور نشاطاً لعمليات التهريب، مستفيدة من الطبيعة الجبلية الوعرة وتشابك القرى الحدودية بين البلدين.


وأعلنت السلطات السورية واللبنانية خلال السنوات الماضية، مرارًا ضبط شحنات أسلحة وذخائر كانت في طريقها إلى داخل لبنان، في إطار مساعٍ للحد من انتشار السلاح غير الشرعي.


وبحسب تقارير غربية، كثّفت السلطات السورية منذ عام 2023 عملياتها الأمنية في مناطق ريف حمص والقلمون القريبة من الحدود، بعد تقارير عن نشاط متزايد لشبكات تهريب تستهدف نقل أسلحة ومواد عسكرية، مستغلة تداعيات الحرب في سورية وتداخل خطوط النفوذ في المناطق الحدودية.


وتؤكد دمشق في بيانات رسمية أن هذه العمليات تأتي ضمن جهود أوسع لضبط الحدود ومنع استخدام الأراضي السورية كمعبر لتهديد أمن الدول المجاورة، في وقت تحذر فيه مصادر إقليمية من أن استمرار التهريب يسهم في زعزعة الاستقرار الأمني في المنطقة ويعقّد مساعي ضبط السلاح خارج إطار الدولة.