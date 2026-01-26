The Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Sha'if Mohsen Al-Zandani has directed the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, relevant authorities, and local authorities in the provinces benefiting from the Saudi grant for electricity operation to implement comprehensive monitoring and governance mechanisms to ensure the safety of procedures, distribution, and use of petroleum derivatives allocated for operating electricity generation stations.



The Yemeni Prime Minister highly appreciated the generous and ongoing support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which provided a financial grant of $81.2 million, explaining that it represents a strategic pillar to support the stability of the electricity sector, operate vital facilities, and improve the reliability of services in hospitals, health centers, schools, airports, and ports.



He pointed out that this grant will contribute to stimulating economic recovery and enhancing living and social stability.



Al-Zandani vowed, during his follow-up on the process of delivering grant shipments to feed more than 70 electricity generation stations in the liberated provinces, that the government will deal firmly with any manipulation, corruption, or use outside the specified purposes of this grant provided through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.



The Yemeni Prime Minister held the administrative and technical leaders fully responsible for the safe receipt, distribution, and use of the derivatives, ensuring their actual delivery to the generation stations and their operation in a way that reflects on the stability of electricity service for citizens.



He emphasized the necessity of activating daily field monitoring and submitting regular and transparent reports by the supervisory committee on the movement of petroleum derivatives from the moment of receipt until their operation in the stations, ensuring the alleviation of citizens' suffering and their access to stable and regular electricity service.