وجه رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدكتور شائع محسن الزنداني وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة والجهات المعنية والسلطات المحلية في المحافظات المستفيدة من المنحة السعودية لتشغيل الكهرباء بتنفيذ آليات رقابة وحوكمة شاملة لضمان سلامة إجراءات وتوزيع واستخدام المشتقات النفطية المخصصة لتشغيل محطات توليد الكهرباء.


وثمَّن رئيس الوزراء اليمني عالياً الدعم السخي والمتواصل من المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وتقديم منحة مالية بلغت 81.2 مليون دولار، موضحاً أنها تمثل ركيزة إستراتيجية لدعم استقرار قطاع الكهرباء، وتشغيل المنشآت الحيوية، وتحسين موثوقية الخدمة في المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية والمدارس والمطارات والموانئ.


وأشار إلى أن هذه المنحة ستسهم في تحفيز التعافي الاقتصادي، وتعزيز الاستقرار المعيشي والاجتماعي.


وتوعد الزنداني، خلال متابعته سير عمليات إيصال شحنات المنحة لتغذية أكثر من 70 محطة لتوليد الكهرباء في المحافظات المحررة، بتعامل الحكومة بحزم مع أي تلاعب أو فساد أو استخدام خارج الأغراض المحددة لهذه المنحة المقدمة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.


وحمَّل رئيس الوزراء اليمني القيادات الإدارية والفنية كامل المسؤولية عن سلامة استلام وتوزيع واستخدام المشتقات، وضمان وصولها الفعلي إلى محطات التوليد وتشغيلها بما ينعكس على استقرار الخدمة الكهربائية للمواطنين.


وشدد على ضرورة تفعيل الرقابة الميدانية اليومية، ورفع تقارير منتظمة وشفافة من قبل اللجنة الإشرافية عن حركة المشتقات النفطية من لحظة استلامها وحتى تشغيلها في المحطات، وبما يضمن تخفيف معاناة المواطنين وحصولهم على خدمة كهرباء مستقرة ومنتظمة.