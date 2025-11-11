الشرع: لن نتفاوض مع الإسرائيليين.. موقفنا يختلف عن «الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية»

في موقف واضح يضع حدود السياسة السورية، أعلن الرئيس أحمد الشرع أن بلاده لن تخوض أي مفاوضات مباشرة مع إسرائيل في الوقت الحالي، مشدداً على أن واقع سورية مختلف تماماً عن الدول التي وقّعت ما يُعرف بـ«الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية»، في رسالة تحدٍّ واضحة على الساحة الإقليمية والدبلوماسية.

وبعد لقائه مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، قال الشرع في مقابلته مع قناة «فوكس نيوز» أمس (الإثنين): «لا محادثات مباشرة مع إسرائيل في الوقت الحالي، والولايات المتحدة قد تتوسط لنوع من المفاوضات».

وأضاف أن سورية دخلت عصراً جديداً بعد سقوط النظام السابق، وستبني إستراتيجية جديدة مع الولايات المتحدة، و«لم يعد يُنظر إلى سورية كتهديد أمني بل كحليف جيوساسي».

وتابع: «نحن بحاجة لمناقشة تفاصيل الحرب ضد داعش مع الولايات المتحدة»، منوهاً إلى أن «الارتباط بالقاعدة أصبح من الماضي، ولم أناقشه مع ترمب».

وأكد الشرع أنه التقى مع والدة أوستن تايس (الصحفي الذي تم احتجازه أثناء رحلة عمل إلى سورية في أغسطس 2012، ولم يتم العثور عليه حتى الآن)، مضيفاً: «سأبذل قصارى جهدي للحصول على معلومات عنه، وعن باقي المفقودين».