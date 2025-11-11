الشرع: لن نتفاوض مع الإسرائيليين.. موقفنا يختلف عن «الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية»

In a clear stance that sets the boundaries of Syrian policy, President Ahmad al-Shara announced that his country will not engage in any direct negotiations with Israel at the current time, emphasizing that the reality of Syria is completely different from the countries that signed what is known as the "Abraham Accords," in a clear message of defiance on the regional and diplomatic stage.

After his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, al-Shara stated in an interview with Fox News yesterday (Monday): "There are no direct talks with Israel at the moment, and the United States may mediate for some kind of negotiations."

He added that Syria has entered a new era after the fall of the previous regime and will build a new strategy with the United States, and "Syria is no longer seen as a security threat but as a geopolitical ally."

He continued: "We need to discuss the details of the war against ISIS with the United States," noting that "the connection to al-Qaeda has become a thing of the past, and I did not discuss it with Trump."

Al-Shara confirmed that he met with the mother of Austin Tice (the journalist who was detained during a work trip to Syria in August 2012 and has not been found to this day), adding: "I will do my utmost to obtain information about him and the other missing persons."