أكدت وزارة الخارجية المصرية، متابعتها باهتمام بالغ تطورات حادثة اختطاف ثلاثة مواطنين مصريين في دولة مالي، موضحة أن السفارة المصرية في مالي تجري اتصالات مكثفة مع السلطات المحلية منذ وقوع الحادثة.

اتصالات مكثفة

وأوضحت الخارجية على لسان المتحدث باسمها تميم خلاف، أن الوزارة كانت قد نشرت بياناً رسمياً دعت فيه المواطنين المصريين المقيمين في مالي إلى الالتزام بتعليمات السلطات المحلية، والحد من التحركات خارج العاصمة نظراً للأوضاع الأمنية المضطربة، مشدداً على أن الوزارة أعلنت أرقام خطوط ساخنة متاحة على مدار الساعة للتواصل مع السفارة المصرية في باماكو وقطاع الشؤون القنصلية.

وأضاف تميم خلاف، أن السفير المصري في باماكو على تواصل مستمر مع السلطات المالية وأسر المختطفين، مؤكداً أن السفارة تبذل كل الجهود الممكنة لضمان عودة المواطنين المصريين سالمين، وتحيط ذويهم علماً بالتطورات أولاً بأول، مشيراً إلى أن وزير الخارجية المصري أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع نظيره المالي، شدد على ضرورة توفير الحماية وتأمين المواطنين المصريين المقيمين في مالي، واتخاذ ما يلزم للإفراج عن المختطفين في أسرع وقت.

وعلق تميم خلاف، على ما تردد حول طلب فدية مالية مقابل الإفراج عن المصريين الثلاثة، موضحاً أن الجانب المصري لم يتلقَّ حتى منتصف اليوم أي تواصل رسمي أو مباشر من الجهة الخاطفة، مؤكداً أن المعلومات المتداولة عن الفدية غير دقيقة حتى الآن، مضيفاً: عدد أفراد الجالية المصرية في مالي يراوح بين 500 و1000 مواطن، ومعظمهم يعملون في شركات مقاولات وإنشاءات مصرية تعمل في القارة الأفريقية، وعدد محدود من الطلبة والمقيمين، منوهاً إلى أن الخارجية لم تتلقَّ أي طلبات رسمية للإجلاء حتى الآن، لكنها تتابع الوضع لحظة بلحظة، وستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة إذا تطلب الأمر ذلك.