The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is closely monitoring the developments of the kidnapping incident involving three Egyptian citizens in Mali, stating that the Egyptian embassy in Mali has been in intensive contact with local authorities since the incident occurred.

Intensive Communications

The Foreign Ministry, through its spokesperson Tamim Khalaf, clarified that the ministry had issued an official statement urging Egyptian citizens residing in Mali to adhere to local authorities' instructions and to limit movements outside the capital due to the unstable security situation. He emphasized that the ministry has announced hotlines available around the clock for communication with the Egyptian embassy in Bamako and the consular affairs sector.

Tamim Khalaf added that the Egyptian ambassador in Bamako is in continuous contact with the Malian authorities and the families of the kidnapped individuals, confirming that the embassy is making every possible effort to ensure the safe return of the Egyptian citizens and is keeping their families informed of developments as they happen. He noted that the Egyptian Foreign Minister had a phone call with his Malian counterpart, stressing the need to provide protection and security for Egyptian citizens residing in Mali and to take necessary measures for the swift release of the hostages.

Tamim Khalaf commented on the rumors regarding a ransom demand for the release of the three Egyptians, explaining that the Egyptian side had not received any official or direct communication from the kidnappers by midday today, affirming that the circulating information about the ransom is not accurate so far. He added that the number of the Egyptian community in Mali ranges between 500 and 1,000 citizens, most of whom work for Egyptian contracting and construction companies operating in the African continent, along with a limited number of students and residents, noting that the Foreign Ministry has not received any official evacuation requests so far, but it is monitoring the situation moment by moment and will take necessary actions if required.