A violent attack inside the Paris Metro (on Friday) caused panic among passengers after three women were stabbed at three different stations in the city center. The incident, which lasted a few minutes, prompted a swift response from French authorities and resulted in the arrest of the suspect thanks to modern surveillance techniques and immediate investigation.

The Paris Metro operating authority (RATP) reported that three women were injured after being stabbed inside the metro by a man who was later arrested. The attacks occurred at three different stations in the city center between 4:15 and 4:45 PM (15:15 – 15:45 GMT), namely: "Opéra," "Réaumur-Sébastopol," and "République."

Immediately, the French police launched an investigation into the incident and were able to apprehend the suspect using surveillance camera footage and tracking his mobile phone to locate him in the "Val-d'Oise" area north of Paris, according to prosecutors.

Authorities confirmed that they are continuing the investigation to determine the motives of the attacker and ensure the safety of passengers in the capital's metro network, noting that the injuries are not life-threatening and that the swift intervention was crucial in containing the situation.