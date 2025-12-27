تسبب هجوم عنيف داخل مترو باريس (الجمعة) في حالة من الذعر بين الركاب، بعد تعرض 3 نساء للطعن في 3 محطات مختلفة بوسط العاصمة. الحادثة التي استمرت دقائق قليلة أثارت تدخلًا سريعًا من السلطات الفرنسية، وأسفرت عن اعتقال المشتبه به بفضل تقنيات المراقبة الحديثة والتحقيق الفوري.

وأفادت هيئة تشغيل شبكة مترو باريس (RATP) بأن 3 نساء أُصبن إثر تعرضهن للطعن داخل المترو على يد رجل اعتُقل لاحقًا. وقعت الهجمات في 3 محطات مختلفة بوسط العاصمة بين الساعة 4:15 و4:45 مساءً (15:15 – 15:45 بتوقيت غرينتش)، وهي: «أوبرا»، و«آر زي ميتييه»، و«ريبوبليك».

وعلى الفور، باشرت الشرطة الفرنسية التحقيق في الحادثة، وتمكنت من إيقاف المشتبه به باستخدام لقطات كاميرات المراقبة وتتبع هاتفه المحمول لتحديد مكانه في منطقة «فال دواز» شمال باريس، وفق ما أفاد به المدعون العامون.

وأكدت السلطات أنها تواصل التحقيق لمعرفة دوافع المهاجم وضمان سلامة الركاب في شبكة مترو العاصمة، مشيرة إلى أن الإصابات لا تهدد الحياة، وأن التدخل السريع كان حاسمًا في احتواء الموقف.