تعليقًا على حادثة إلقاء أحد المعتمرين نفسه من الدور الأول في الحرم المكي أمس (الخميس)، دعا رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز السديس، قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات، وتعظيم حرمة المكان، ومراعاة الآداب الشرعية فيهما، والانشغال بالعبادة والطاعة.

وحذّر السديس، عقب الحادثة، مما يقدم عليه بعض الأشخاص – وهم قلة – من محاولات إلقاء أنفسهم من الأدوار العلوية، مؤكدًا أن ذلك يُعد نوعًا من الانتحار المحرَّم شرعًا، مستشهدًا بقول الله تعالى: ﴿وَلَا تَقْتُلُوا أَنْفُسَكُمْ﴾، وبقول النبي ﷺ: «مَن قتلَ نفسَهُ فهو في نارِ جهنَّم»، مبينًا أن من مقاصد الشريعة الإسلامية حفظ النفس وعدم تعريضها للتهلكة، قال تعالى: ﴿وَلَا تُلْقُوا بِأَيْدِيكُمْ إِلَى التَّهْلُكَةِ﴾.

وأشاد رئيس الشؤون الدينية بجهود رجال الأمن البواسل، وما يبذلونه من حرص ويقظة دائمة في حفظ أمن الحرمين الشريفين، وضمان سلامة القاصدين، ومنع أي خطر قد يهدد أرواحهم أو أرواح غيرهم، مؤكدًا أن ما يقدمه رجال الأمن من أروع صور الحرص والمسؤولية يُعد نموذجًا مشرّفًا لرجل الأمن السعودي، ويعكس رقي تعامله الأخلاقي والإنساني.

وأوضح أن ذلك يجسد عناية القيادة الرشيدة بالحرمين الشريفين، وحرصها الدائم على أمن وسلامة قاصديهما، سائلًا الله تعالى التوفيق والسداد للجميع.