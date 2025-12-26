Commenting on the incident of a pilgrim throwing himself from the first floor of the Grand Mosque in Mecca yesterday (Thursday), the head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, called on those visiting the two holy mosques to adhere to the regulations and instructions, to respect the sanctity of the place, to observe the proper religious etiquette within them, and to engage in worship and obedience.

Al-Sudais warned, following the incident, against the actions of some individuals – who are few – attempting to throw themselves from upper floors, emphasizing that this is considered a form of suicide that is prohibited by Islamic law. He cited the words of Allah: ﴿And do not kill yourselves﴾, and the words of the Prophet ﷺ: "Whoever kills himself will be in the fire of Hell," clarifying that one of the objectives of Islamic law is to preserve life and not expose it to destruction, as Allah says: ﴿And do not throw yourselves into destruction﴾.

The head of religious affairs praised the efforts of the brave security personnel and their constant vigilance in maintaining the security of the two holy mosques, ensuring the safety of the visitors, and preventing any danger that may threaten their lives or the lives of others. He affirmed that the dedication and responsibility shown by the security personnel represent an honorable model of the Saudi security officer and reflect the high moral and humanitarian standards of their conduct.

He explained that this embodies the wise leadership's care for the two holy mosques and its ongoing commitment to the safety and security of their visitors, asking Allah for success and guidance for everyone.