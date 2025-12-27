The Argentine parliament approved yesterday (Friday) the budget proposed by President Javier Milei, a first of its kind since he took office two years ago.



The Senate voted in favor of the budget with 46 votes for and 25 against, with one member abstaining, following the approval of the budget by the House of Representatives (the lower chamber).



Milei's ruling party gained ground in both chambers after the legislative elections held in October, enabling it to pursue a series of major reforms in the second half of its term.



After two years of operating under the budget approved in 2023, the new spending bill proposed by Milei aims to achieve a zero deficit, primarily through spending cuts.



Member of Milei's ruling party, Senator Ezekiel Atautchi, stated: "We will not spend more than we earn, and we will work to balance our accounts."



Another reform proposed by Milei concerning labor laws in the country prompted thousands to protest in the streets of Buenos Aires last week, leading to the postponement of a decision on this proposal until February.