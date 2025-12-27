وافق البرلمان الأرجنتيني أمس (الجمعة) على الميزانية المقترحة من الرئيس خافيير ميلي، في سابقة من نوعها منذ وصوله إلى السلطة قبل عامين.


وصوّت مجلس الشيوخ لصالح الميزانية بـ46 صوتاً مقابل 25 صوتاً ضدها، مع امتناع عضو واحد عن التصويت، وذلك بعد موافقة مجلس النواب (الغرفة الدنيا) عليها.


وحقق حزب ميلي الحاكم مكاسب في كلا المجلسين بعد الانتخابات التشريعية التي جرت في شهر أكتوبر، ما مكّنه من السعي إلى تنفيذ سلسلة إصلاحات رئيسية في النصف الثاني من ولايته.


وبعد عامين من العمل بالميزانية التي أُقرت عام 2023، يهدف مشروع قانون الإنفاق الجديد الذي طرحه ميلي إلى بلوغ مستوى صفر عجز، وذلك بشكل رئيسي من خلال خفض الإنفاق.


وقال عضو حزب ميلي الحاكم السيناتور إزيكيل أتاوتشي: «لن ننفق أكثر مما نكسب، وسنعمل على ضبط حساباتنا».


ودفع إصلاح آخر اقترحه ميلي يتعلق بقوانين العمل في البلاد بالآلاف إلى التظاهر في شوارع بوينوس آيرس الأسبوع الماضي، ما أدى إلى تأجيل البتّ في هذا المقترح حتى شهر فبراير القادم.